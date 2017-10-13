HP Inc.: It's Not Really About PCs

The headline numbers that reportedly sent HP Inc.'s (HPQ) stock price up nearly +7% on Friday are "$1.74 to $1.84."

This is the non-GAAP EPS range that management predicts the company will be able to reach in fiscal 2018, a vision shared during the analyst meeting on Thursday, against consensus expectations of $1.76. At the mid-point, earnings of $1.79 per share would represent a healthy, though not overwhelming, 8% improvement over the expected $1.65 for fiscal 2017.

But the earnings guidance alone does little do unveil what's happening behind the scenes in Palo Alto. Traditionally known as the leader in the PC (personal computer) industry, I believe the success of HP's stock will depend much more on factors that the less attentive investor might end up missing.

Credit: DQWeek

It's not what you are thinking

I will admit that, when I bought HPQ in May 2017, my decision was driven by the improvement in personal computing (nearly two-thirds of total revenues last quarter) and the company's regaining of the No. 1 spot in the global market. The harsh reality, however, is that this continues to be a business that is (1) mature, at best, and (2) low-margin in nature. The PC device industry once again showed signs of softness in 2Q17 (-3.3% YOY), according to research firm IDC, even if HP continued to cut against the grain and post a solid increase in unit sales (+6.2% YOY). I question, however, how long the robust relative performance can last, or how much pricing power HP might need to give up to protect its leadership position.

To answer my questions is the company's own management team. On Thursday, during the analyst day meeting, President of Personal Systems Ron Coughlin and CFO Cathie Lesjak shared the following charts:

Source: HP's October 2017 Analyst Day presentation

Notice, on the left, how HP expects to see only modest, if any, revenue growth through the next eight years in the so-called "core personal systems" portfolio that includes traditional, premium and gaming PCs. In addition, a mid-range projection of only 4% in op margin in the long run (in line with last quarter's 3.7%) means that investors who buy HPQ thinking of returns in traditional personal computing are likely signing up for a long, boring ride.

The success of HP and its stock in the long term, instead, will likely depend on the following key drivers: (1) non-PC sales within personal systems, including DaaS (device as a service) in the first moment and VR later; (2) the slow-growth but profitable printing business; and (3) the unicorn of years past, 3D printing (in the farther future).

Printing could see short- to mid-term upside, as the recent $1 billion acquisition of Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) printing division intended to accelerate the A3 copier disruption is most likely to show up in the company's financials as inorganic growth very soon. Personal systems may be a bit of a different story. Growth in commercial mobility, DaaS and POS (point-of-sale) solutions already is expanding well into double-digit territory. But the base is still too small, and these businesses are unlikely to drive much upside in the immediate term. CEO Dion Weisler has hinted at the key growth initiatives taking two to three years to fully develop, before the longer-term opportunities in VR and 3D printing finally kicks in into the following 7-10 years.

Where do I stand on HP stock?

I continue to hold shares in the Palo Alto-based company, although I shift my mindset with regard to the investment thesis and start monitoring the key growth areas of the company a bit more closely. As a practical example of what this means, I will be much less responsive to quarter-to-quarter fluctuations in the overall health of the PC industry and more attentive to how non-PC devices, A3 and 3D printing initiatives will evolve.

With forward earnings multiples continuing to climb but still below the mid-teen range (see graphs above), I believe shares are trading at reasonable levels. And with long-term earnings growth expectations set at only 5.1%, successful execution of the growth initiatives means that HP could be set to outperform in the future.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow DM Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get e-mail alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.