Ocean Rig: Don't Short This Stock

The lack of debt places the deepwater driller in a better position to sign new contracts.

The market still appears negative on Ocean Rig (ORIG) after coming out of bankruptcy. Typically such a move isn't wise in a capital intensive sector where the majority of the debt was wiped out providing the company with a clean balance sheet.

My previous article focused on the new facts surrounding the stock after exiting bankruptcy. With Brent Crude up at $57/bbl, is now really the time to short the stock again?

The prime reason to not short the stock is that Ocean Rig is roughly debt free now considering the cash balance. The other stocks in the sector face far more risk with higher debt levels. To this regard, the company released an updated presentation on the business prospects including this chart on industry debt.

Source: Ocean Rig presentation

The company still faces a challenging market for rig contracts. The updated slide is what was already known that Ocean Rig still faces a future with only one rig contract beyond mid-2018.

Source: Ocean Rig presentation

The good news is that Ocean Rig announced new contracts on Friday. The total backlog addition is only a meager $20 million, but the Ocean Rig Poseidon working with Statoil (STO) and a continuation of the Leiv Eiriksson are the initial steps that need to occur.

Investors can debate the market value of existing rigs, but what matters is the value down the road. The company has nine 6th/7th generation drillships and two newbuilds under construction. These drillships originally cost over $600 million each that would provide a market value in excess of $6 billion before depreciation.

The company only has the existing rigs on the balance sheet at around the IHS valuation of $1.55 billion. The $2.9 billion book value of assets for the firm includes $570 million for newbuilds and $650 million for the Ocean Rig Apollo that clearly aren't listed at market values. Remember that IHS only valued the existing drillships at $165 million each.

The Ocean Rig Apollo is listed by IHS at only $170 million suggesting a $480 million value hit. One might assume that the newbuilds maintain a value close to cost once delivered in 2018 and 2019, but the market valuations clearly wouldn't approach the original $685 million listed price.

Regardless though, the rigs are only worth the future cash flows generated. The rigs are either only worth scrap value if deepwater drilling never returns or the rigs will exceed current values based on future contracts.

With new rigs and a net cash position, Ocean Rig is best positioned to grab new contracts as Brent prices rise hence the announcement today. Competitors have to cover interest expenses in order to produce a profit and Ocean Rig doesn't have that headwind.

The financial projections detailed in my previous article show how the deepwater driller is expected to generate positive cash flows from now through 2020 without much rebound in the market. Ocean Rig is now positioned where even small $20 million deals will increase the market confidence and value of the stock.

The key investor takeaway is that Ocean Rig is know longer a short. The stock has plenty of upside if the drilling market rebounds with rigs listed far below actual values in a normal market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.