Energy Recap: Is The Saudi Aramco International IPO In Doubt?

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

In this edition, we highlight articles on the STACK/SCOOP, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and Diamondback Energy, as well as ask for your take on the energy sector.

Every Friday, Seeking Alpha provides a roundup of insightful opinion and analysis articles in the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. This week, we wanted to take a look at the most recent news on Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO). According to The Financial Times (subscription required), Aramco is reportedly "considering shelving plans for an international listing in favor of a private share sale to the world's biggest sovereign wealth funds and institutional investors."

A spokesman denied the claim that the oil company is shelving the international IPO, but the FT report "echoed speculation that has been circulating as Saudi Aramco officials debate how and when to issue shares ... [and is] the latest in a series to cast doubt on the massive IPO." Many analysts have been skeptical regarding the details of the IPO for some time, wondering if it would ever happen or if Aramco's oil reserve data are even reliable.

So, what's your take on this news, and on Saudi Aramco in general? Please leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Energy Articles of Note

"Hartstreet: The STACK/SCOOP Is Seeing Improved Production Data From Enhanced Completions" By Michael Filloon

"Crude Oil In Tight Supply? Help From The Strategic Petroleum Reserve Is On Its Way" By Richard Zeits

"Diamondback - The Best Shale Oil E&P Is Coiled And Ready To Strike Higher" By Michael Fitzsimmons

Energy Sector Bankruptcies for the Week Ended Oct. 13, 2017

Here's a list of the most recent bankruptcy announcements in the energy sector:

- None

Feel free to add any that we might have missed in the comments section below.

U.S. Oil Rig Count

As per Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs declined for the second week in a row.

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report and Summary

Natural Gas Rig Count

Oil Production

As always, we encourage you to submit your own article by clicking here, if you haven't already done so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.