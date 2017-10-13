Fevertree Drinks: U.K. Mid-Cap Growth Stock With 100%+ Upside Potential

Based on a conservative scenario, the company’s upside potential is 215% in the next four years. If its current growth rate is maintained, its upside potential will be even higher.

The company is managed by its two co-founders. Together, they are the company’s largest shareholder.

It grows organically, and it has almost no expansion capex, allowing the company to obtain 28% FCF/sales margin and over 30% ROIC.

Since its 2014’s IPO, the company’s revenue has increased by 195%, and its FCF per share has increased by 500%.

Note: There is much greater liquidity on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker FEVR.

Note: Amounts are in GBP £ unless otherwise stated.

Introduction

In this article, I want to show you my portfolio's top mid-cap growth stock and the one I believe that may return over 200% in next four years.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCPK:FQVTF) is a GBP 2.5 billion market cap company with little international coverage, which is growing by 70% per annum. Its future prospects are good, and even if its growth was reduced in half in the future, this company is attractive enough to beat the market.

About the company

Under its name, Fevertree sells premium mixers worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 by Charles Rolls (its current Executive Deputy Chairman) and Tim Warrillow (current Chief Executive Officer), who own 11.2% (GBP 282 million) and 5.4% (GBP 136 million) of the company's shares, respectively. The sum of their holdings makes them the company's largest shareholder. These two great entrepreneurs saw a niche in the world of mixers: they found that premium spirits were being mixed with ¾ of a generic mixer, whose chemical ingredients were ruining the liquor's essence. After years of research, they found the perfect ingredients to form what now is the world's leading brand of premium mixers. Its products have been extraordinarily welcomed by the public; so much so that prestigious magazine Drinks International has acknowledged Fever-Tree as the best selling and most requested tonic in the world's 50 best cocktail bars in 2015.

The company offers a range of all-natural carbonated mixers, including Tonics, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Cola, Bitter Lemon, and Lemonades - a total of 14. They are sold in 55 countries, the UK being the Group's longest established market (47% of total revenues), followed by Continental Europe (31%), USA (18%), and other countries (4%). Fever-Tree can be bought in grocery stores and independent retails (50% of revenues come from there) as well as in bars and restaurants (which stand for the other 50%).

Fevertree is a company that grows only organically. Besides, its maintenance CAPEX is really low, thanks to its business model (more on this later). Since its 2014's IPO, the company has been growing at 70% per annum - this means that, since 2014, it has doubled its revenues.

Fevertree is also crisis-resistant: the product's position as an affordable luxury product mitigates the impact of an economic downturn on consumer demand. This gives us extra security in the face of possible future macroeconomic issues.

Business model

The company's business model is very simple and well-defined:

Fevertree buys natural ingredients, cans, and packaging from suppliers.

The company sends those to bottling plants which, using the formula provided, produce and can/bottle the entire range of Fever-Tree products.

Finally, distributors take products to selling points (restaurants, supermarkets, department stores...)

What makes Fevertree different from many other companies is that this one does not own factories nor large distribution networks. In fact, its sole non-current tangible assets are the boxes used to transport reusable bottles. The company outsources almost the entire production and distribution process. This causes margins to be virtually fixed and maintenance capex almost non-existent. Actually, the only sum that is reinvested is intended for the purchase of the aforementioned boxes. That is why Fevertree's return on invested capital (ROIC) is 33%.

With an audience who is willing to pay a price higher than for the average market mixers and a simple business model, Fevertree can obtain huge margins. In its first half of 2017's financial report, it presented an operating margin of 33.5% and an FCF/sales margin of 28% (which means that, for every pound sold, the company keeps 28 pence… not bad at all!)

Besides, the more sales Fevertree gets, the more bargaining power it will have with its production and distribution partners, allowing the company to further expand its operating margins.

Source: Created by author using official data

Fevertree is a success according to figures

Since 2014's IPO, the company's sales have skyrocketed by 70% per annum. Its revenue went from GBP 34.7 million in 2014 to GBP 102 million in 2016. As for FCF per share, it has gone from GBP 0.04 in 2014 to GBP 0.24 in 2016 (+500%). In 2016, the company sold 200 million bottles and 27 million cans, becoming the world's leading premium mixer brand.

Source: Created by author using official data

Fevertree's product range has increased in the last years, thanks to the warm welcome received. The management has done a great job strengthening its brand, and it knows that there is a high probability of future sales growth in new products: sales of its Naturally Light Tonic grew by 150% in 2016, and Mediterranean Tonic and Elderflower Tonic's both rose by nearly 200%. There is no mixer that has not been well received by consumers.

Huge growth with little dilution

The management's interests are well aligned with those of shareholders due to the big chunk of the company it owns.

Source: just-drinks.com

As for capital allocation, it has done a good job. Since 2014, shareholders saw their shares diluted by 38% against an 865% FCF increase. In 2014, said dilution took place to pay a debt prior to the company's IPO, The number of diluted shares outstanding has not changed much ever since.

Regarding the company's current debt, Fevertree only owes GBP 6 million, which could be automatically repaid, as its cash is GBP 46.6 million (its balance sheet's largest asset).

Being a company that only grows organically with barely any capex, money piles up in its balance sheet - and that is, fortunately, its biggest problem! It is paying 19% of its FCF as dividends (0.30% dividend yield) and, for now, the company has not reached any conclusion on what to do with the remaining 81%. It is now in the bank, but after seeing the management's good capital allocation since the beginning, I am leaning towards a major share repurchase that would benefit all shareholders. As an investor, I prefer share repurchases to dividends, as in the latter, one-fourth of the money leaves in the form of taxes.

As for the management's salaries, they are not too outrageous. In 2016, Tim Warrillow earned GBP 725,000, including salary and annual bonus, and Charles Rolls earned GBP 648,000. It is true that they have increased greatly compared to last year, but as long as they can make the company grow at the current rate, I think their salary increase is well justified.

Source: Fevertree 2016 financial report

Good start of 2017 and great future prospects

Every time that Fevertree releases new financial reports, these burst previous figures. In the first half of 2017, the company increased its revenues by 77% (70% excluding FX earnings) and its adjusted EBITDA by 102% compared to the same period in 2016.

Source: Fevertree 2017 financial report

In the UK, the Group's longest established market, sales grew by 113% and, although at a slower rate, they also increased significantly in all markets where Fevertree operates.

Source: Fevertree 2017 financial report

In the second half of 2017, the growth rate is expected to remain strong but lower than during the first half as, according to the company, no FX earnings are expected. And, if that was not enough, the company is going to release new products to the market and expects a success rate similar to the previous ones.

Future prospects are so good that the company's primary bottling partner in the UK invested big capital in new facilities that will allow Fevertree to double its 2016's production capacity (of course, this has had zero cost for Fevertree, as it outsources all services). Besides, if there were any problems with this factory, the company has a second partner in the UK.

In the short term, the company aims to reach countries in Southern Europe; to that end, it has established a new bottling partner in Spain, which will provide a better geographic location and higher production capacity.

As for its medium and long-term prospects, the company wants to continue growing in the countries where it is already operating and gradually expand to new markets. The capital needed to expand is very low; the market it can conquer is huge. Let's remember that, although the company already operates in 55 countries, it has only achieved a large market share in the UK, from where 47% of total revenues come. Add to this the fact that 96% of revenues come from the UK, some countries in Europe and the US - and it can be seen that Fevertree has a great global market yet to be reached.

Valuation

Knowing that the company's revenues are only GBP 102 million in a huge market, and that its trajectory has been outstanding due to its success among consumers, it does not seem crazy to think that the company will be able to maintain its growth rate in the short or medium term. Even if we are conservative and estimate that the company's growth rate will drop from 70% per annum to 55% in the next four years, and that it will not be able to expand its margins (and I seriously doubt that), I think Fevertree will still be trading at an attractive price compared to its growth.

At 2,187p per share, it is trading at 34.9x times its EV/FCF for 2018, 21.7x times its EV/FCF for 2019 and 13.2x times its EV/FCF for 2020. These high multiples may be a bit scary to some, but we must remember that this is a crisis-resistant company with no net debt, large operating margins and huge growth prospects.

Since the beginning, the company has been trading at an average of 46x times its EV/FCF, and its price has skyrocketed by 1,089%.

Source: investing.com

Besides, if we estimate that the market will sooner or later recognize the EV/FCF at which the company has historically been sold, Fevertree has an upside potential of 215.3% with a target price of 6,895p for 2020 or an annual return of 46.6% for the investor.

By then, if the company has not yet decided what to do with 81% of the FCF generated (we estimate that the other 19% will be used to pay dividends), Fevertree will have GBP 347 million in cash by 2020 against the current 46 million.

Source: Created by author using official data

Note that I decided to calculate FCF myself, as the FCF figures stated in its reports misrepresent the company's multiples due to changes in working capital, thus making the company look less attractive than it really is. The formula is as follows:

FCF = EBITDA - Interest paid - Taxes - CAPEX

Note: target price estimations are based on the London Stock Exchange stock [UK:FEVR]

When analyzing a company, I like to work with different scenarios to see whether the risk/benefit remains attractive even in more troublesome situations. Knowing that the company's overall attractiveness comes from growth, we should analyze the company's potential if said growth contracted significantly:

If the company grew by 35% per annum during the next 3-4 years, we could establish a lower EV/FCF multiple (let's say 35x times) due to the slowdown in growth. Even so, the company's upside potential for 2020 would be 67.4% with a target price of 3,660p. This would provide investors with an annual return of 18.7%, higher than the market average.

Source: Created by author using official data

In any of these three cases, the odds of losing money seem low, while the odds of generating double-digit returns in the short-term seem very high.

Investment risks

The biggest investment risks and concerns that analysts have about this company revolve around its growth:

It is very likely that, in the short term, Fevertree will get new competitors with their own premium brand who will attract attention, thus halting Fevertree's growth pace.

Some fear that Fevertree might be a passing fad and that consumers will change their tastes quickly, catching the company off guard.

Others fear that the company may be too big in the future to maintain such growth rate.

Conclusions

I believe that risks are there, and it is of great importance to keep them in mind. However, I see those more as medium or long-term concerns, and I do not like to make estimations more than 4-5 years away.

In the meantime, I think Fevertree is a consolidated brand, which is not only successful because of its name but also because of its products' quality and diversity. Besides, year after year, the company releases new mixers to fight changing trends. With only GBP 102 million revenues and a huge unconquered global market with few entry barriers, I think the company's short-term growth can be maintained with little problems. This would create an opportunity for Fevertree to return over 200% in the coming years.

