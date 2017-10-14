How A Trump-Schumer Tax Deal Could Impact Financial Markets

Much has been said by investment professionals concerning the implications for the financial markets of tax reform. When analysts or portfolio managers are interviewed on television about their market outlook and investment recommendations, tax reform usually comes up. The interviewer will typically ask them what they are assuming as to the probability of tax reform and how that influences their forecasts and investments. The two possibilities that are usually considered are the Republican plan or no plan being enacted. Very little discussion regarding the possibility of a deal between President Trump and the Democrats and even less regarding the investment implications of such a deal.

How Likely Is a Tax Reform Deal Between President Trump and the Democrats?

Could a new tax law result from a deal between President Trump and the Democrats? Despite the level of hostility in Washington, it is not as unlikely as you may think. Remember, Trump circumvented the Republican leaders in the Senate and House and struck a deal with Democratic Leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi to suspend the debt ceiling, and fund the government for three months. That deal was different from what the Republican leaders had preferred. The package passed the House on a 316-90 vote. All the opposition came from Republicans, mostly from the more conservative wing of the party. Trump's decision and ability to work with Democratic Leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi was widely praised. This was particularly the case in media outlets that have been very critical of Trump.

In also must be noted that after the House passed the Obamacare repeal and replace bill Trump originally celebrated it. However, when it became obvious that the House bill would be the exact opposite of what Trump promised as a candidate, that being better coverage for more people with lower premiums for all, Trump called the house bill "mean." The fact that the House bill would have taken health insurance away from many millions and sharply raised health insurance premiums, especially for older Americans, may have been too much of a contrast relative to his promises, for Trump. This may be a hint of what is to come regarding tax reform.

President Trump has repeatedly claimed that his tax plan will cut taxes primarily for the middle class and that wealthy people such as himself will not benefit at all. He continued with this assertion even though most analysis of the of the "Unified Framework for Fixing Our Broken Tax Code" put out by the White house on Sept. 27, 2017, indicates that Trump and his family would significantly benefit from his plan. Specifically, assuming Trump's claim of $10 billion of net assets is accurate, the Trump family stands to gain $4 billion from repeal of the estate tax. The one Trump tax return that did surface indicates that Trump has more than 500 Limited Liability Corporations. This means that Trump benefits significantly from allowing pass-through entities to be taxed at a lower rate than personal rates. From the 2005 year Trump Tax return it can be determined that allowing pass-through entities to be taxed at a lower rate than personal rates would have drastically reduced Trump's tax bill. That return also indicated Trump would have gained significantly from repeal of the Alternative Minimum Tax.

As I said in "CEFL Still A Useful Part OF A High-Yield ETN Portfolio With 16.3% Yield":

...it will shift the tax burden away from the rich and thus onto the middle class. The proposal put forth by President Trump includes eliminating the deduction for state and local taxes. Most of the 25% of individual tax filers who itemize deductions would be hurt by that if they reside in high tax states. Trump also calls for raising the lowest tax bracket to 12% from the current 10%. Those using the standard deduction would benefit from a doubling of it to $12,000 for individuals and $24,000 for couples. Today, many who use the standard deduction have little or no Federal tax liability. Doubling the standard deduction will make that even more the case. The middle class in states with high taxes will thus likely see their tax burden increase. Another aspect of the Trump proposal that would lower the rate on pass-through entities such as Limited Liability Corporations is the impact on the social security and Medicare trust funds. As was seen in Kansas, where the top rate paid by pass-through entities was reduced so that it was advantageous for those collecting salaries to reorganize themselves into pass-through entities, many highly paid individuals did so. Bill Self the state's highest paid employee does not pay state income tax on millions he earns as the University's men's basketball coach since he uses a Limited Liability Corporation to be compensated for his services rather than a salary. Medicare payroll tax is paid on wages and salary with no limit and an extra Medicare tax is imposed on wages and salaries above $200,000 for single employees and $250,000 as a married taxpayer. Social Security payroll taxes is due on up to $127,500 in wages. By switching from being a salaried employee to being paid via pass-through entity allows one to not pay Medicare and Social Security tax on the income passed through. Aside from the fact that highly paid professionals will pay lower income taxes when they reorganize themselves into pass-through entities, the Medicare and Social Security taxes they avoid by doing so will have to be made up by ordinary wage earners. The wage earners will either have to offset the Medicare and Social Security taxes lost when highly paid professionals reorganize themselves into pass-through entities by paying higher payroll taxes, or see Medicare and Social Security benefits reduced. The elimination of the estate tax which only impacts those with estates above $5.49 million for individuals and $10.98 million for couples, would be a transfer of many billions to the wealthiest 0.2%. Again, one way or another that would have to be made up by the 99.8%. Shifting the tax burden from the rich to the middle class tends to reduce economic activity. Reducing taxes on corporations would not increase economic activity since a profit maximizing corporation will make decisions that relating to the level of production, wages and prices that maximize after-tax profit. Since corporate income taxes are a percent of pre-tax profits, the level of output, wages and prices that maximize pre-tax profits are also the same levels that maximize after-tax profits. This means that the incidence of corporate taxes falls entirely on the owners of the shares. Contrary to false statements made by many who job depends on them not understanding this, a profit maximizing corporation can never pass any corporate incomes on to any customers or employees. The was explained in "Get 16.8% Dividend Yield, And Diversify Some ETN Interest Risk."

It should be noted that the current Republican Tax Plan is essentially what the Republican Congressional leaders have be calling for since before Trump was a candidate. The Republican Congressional leaders have generally avoided claiming explicitly that their tax plan will cut taxes primarily for the middle class and that wealthy people will not benefit at all. Most Republican officials and supporters of the tax reform plan are now obfuscating, either by stating that nothing can be said yet about who benefits and who loses from their proposed tax bill since the exact details are not yet known, and/or saying the middle-class will benefit from the better economic growth they argue will result from their tax reform plan.

As with repeal and replace Obamacare, the Republicans can only loose two senators in order to get the 50 votes needed. Even if Trump and some of his underlings had not asserted that their tax plan will cut taxes primarily for the middle class and that wealthy people will not benefit, it might still be difficult for the Republican bill to be enacted. It might be noted what John McCain said on May 26, 2001, when casting one of the two Republican Senate votes against the Bush tax cuts:

I cannot in good conscience support a tax cut in which so many of the benefits go to the most fortunate among us, at the expense of middle-class Americans who most need tax relief.

Senator Corker has become more vociferous in saying that any tax reform should not increase the deficit, since announcing he will not be seeking reelection and step up his public arguments with Trump. Senator Rand has stated that he will oppose any tax bill that raises taxes on anyone. Many Republican legislators from high tax states cannot vote for eliminating the deduction for state and local taxes.

If a Republican tax reform bill became stalled in the Senate Trump might try to work with the Democratic Leaders as he did with the debt ceiling and government funding legislation. Trump said recently that he had made an overture to Chuck Schumer regarding some sort of a new healthcare bill. The difference between the Democrats and Republicans on Obamacare may be too wide for such a deal. However, with taxes there are some possible common grounds. There is also the belief by many that Trump typically wants do a deal and does not care that much what is in the deal.

What Would a Possible Tax Reform Deal Between President Trump and the Democrats Look Like?

Totally eliminating the estate tax and the deductions of state and local taxes would probably be a non-starter for Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. However, many Democrats and some Republicans would be willing to go with a compromise that might increase the threshold below which no estate taxes are paid to $25 million. Likewise, Democrats and some Republicans might support keeping the deductions for state and local taxes, but limiting the amount that any individual filer could deduct to say $100,000. Compromise on estate tax and the deductions of state and local taxes could be viewed favorably by Trump. This would remove those topics that are now albatrosses around Trump's neck, since they are the clearest evidence that directly refutes Trump's promises that all middle-class taxpayers would benefit from the tax reform plan and that the very wealthy such as himself would not.

The area where common ground could be found between Trump and the Democrats is corporate taxation. The falsehood that corporations do not pay income taxes, but rather their customers and employees do, has been repeated many times by those who do not understand economics and by some who epitomize Upton Sinclair's famous statement that "it is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it."

Many, possibly including Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, do not know that the incidence of a corporate income tax falls entirely on the shareholders of the corporation. Even more, probably do not understand why that is case, nor could they explain it.

Even if was widely understood that the incidence of a corporate income tax falls entirely on the shareholders, not all shareholders are in the top 1% or even wealthy. That could make it easier for Democrats to accept lower corporate taxes as compared repeal of the estate tax, which only benefits the extremely wealthy. To the extent that poor and middle class people are owners of shares the corporations, the incidence falls on them too. However, the reduction in corporate income tax receipts as a percentage of GDP has been the primary cause of the shift of the tax burden to the middle class from the rich. Corporate income tax receipts were 4% of GDP in 1969 and were 1.77% in 2016. During that same period, payroll tax rates as a percent of GDP have increased dramatically from 3.27% in 1966 to 5.95% in 2016.

In computing the figures quantifying what the shares of the Federal taxes are paid by those in various levels of income, the government correctly attributes the corporate income tax payments to the households who own shares in the corporation. That is a major reason why today the top 3% of households pay 50% of Federal income taxes and the rest of the 97% pay the other 50%. In 1969 the top 3% of households paid 75% of Federal income taxes and the rest of the 97% paid only the other 25%.

Some of those not rich own corporate shares indirectly or directly. While state and local pension funds are large owners of stock, the employees in most state and municipal governments are in defined benefit pension plans. This means that, baring extremely rare circumstances, the pensions of state and local employees are guaranteed and do not depend at all on the performance investments in their respective pension funds.

In many cases, employees of corporations with defined benefit pension plans are like state and local employees who pensions are not dependent on the performance of investments in the corporations' pension funds. There has been a shift away from defined benefit plans into defined contribution plans, such as 401-Ks. This has increased the relatively small share of stock effectively held by the middle class and poor. However, lowering corporate taxes are second only to lowering estate taxes in terms of mechanisms for shifting wealth to the rich from the middle class.

As I explained in "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs":

It is the compounding year after year of the effect of the shift away from taxes on capital income such as dividends over time as the rich get proverbially richer, which is the prime generator of inequality.

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), has said that "through the tax code, there has been class warfare waged, and my class has won. It's been a rout." While Buffet understands that lower taxes on corporations has been a major element of what he calls class warfare, many others do not. As a result the most effective and maybe the most politically possible way to reduce taxes on the wealthy is via lower corporate income taxes. The corporate income tax has been criticized as too high by members of both political parties. Thus, a reduction in corporate income taxes would certainly be included in any deal on taxes between Trump and the Democrats.

Other things that might be included in a deal between Trump and the Democrats could involve infrastructure, the Dreamers and possible even reappointing Janet Yellen as chair of the Federal Reserve Board. Logically, a low interest rate policy would improve the already long odds against Trump's budget assumptions of 3% real growth. Low interest rates would also help the trade deficit. As discussed in "REM And The mREITs Outperform, But Risks Are Lurking," since most mainstream Republican economists were originally in the "Never Trump" camp during the primaries, many of those who Trump might be inclined to appoint as Federal Reserve Chair to appeal to his base, might favor hawkish or even-rules based monetary policy that could result in higher interest rates than reappointment of Yellen might bring. By wrapping reappointment of Janet Yellen in a larger deal with the Democrats, Trump could conveniently avoid the risk of shooting himself in the foot with an unfortunate Federal Reserve Chair pick.

Investment Implications of a Tax Reform Deal Between President Trump and the Democrats

The likely impact on the economy and financial markets of a deal between Trump and the Democrats would differ significantly from either of the other two possibilities: either enacting something akin to the current Republican plan, or enacting nothing.

Shifting wealth and income from the middle class to the rich, would be contractionary since the non-rich have a much larger marginal propensity to consume than the rich. Conversely, a deal between Trump and the Democrats that would not shift as much wealth and income from the middle class to the rich, would be relatively expansionary. However, the relationship between shifts in income between classes is more complicated.

One does not have to be a Keynesian to see that shifts in income to those with lower marginal propensities to consume will cause an increase in savings and a decline in consumer spending. As I explained in "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs" (linked to above):

Shifting income to the rich by taxing dividends, capital gains, inheritances and corporate profits much less than the tax rates on wages also tends to make more funds available for investment since when the investment is taxed relatively less, more funds are made available for the investment.

The shift of wealth from the middle class to the very wealthy has profound impacts on the economy and securities markets. It creates a cycle where initially the wealthy pour significant amounts into investments they perceive to be safe. This can first cause an increase in economic activity. In 2005 many considered mortgage-backed securities with adjustable interest rates to be essentially risk-free. This was especially true for those rated AAA by Moody's and Standard & Poor's. This resulted in overinvestment in the real estate sector. The middle class eventually could not service the mortgage debt on their homes nor could they buy enough goods at shopping centers and department stores to generate enough funds to prevent many residential and commercial mortgages from defaulting.

The shift of the tax burden in the United States from the rich to the middle class has been a major factor is creating the glut of savings which has supported higher prices for financial assets. Enactment of the Republican tax reform plan would accelerate the shift of the tax burden from the rich to the middle class. Likewise, a deal between Trump and the Democrats that would not shift as of the tax burden from the middle class to the rich would not add as much to the glut of savings.

With the Republican tax plan, as the supply of loan-able funds increases relatively faster than the demand from borrowers, interest rates will be lower than otherwise would be the case were there less a transfer to the rich under a deal between Trump and the Democrats. The equity market will also initially benefit as the growing pool of savings seeks securities to invest in. In a longer run the excess of savings will enable new businesses to start that otherwise might not have been able to obtain financing. These new businesses could create additional competition for existing companies which could eventually reduce profit margins and stock prices. It gets even more complex.

The winners in the class warfare that Warren Buffet describes, are being increasingly pushed into intra-class investments as opposed to inter-class investments. An intra-class investment would be buying a $40 million apartment in Manhattan or a Picasso painting. The problem with buying intra-class investments that benefit from to the shift of the tax burden from the rich to the middle class, is that they are relatively illiquid. Shares of blue-chip companies such as McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) or Wal-Mart (WMT) are very liquid. However, the shift of the tax burden from the rich to the middle class can reduce sales and income for companies that do not cater to the rich. Many have suggested that shifting investments to relative sterile investments such as existing assets like old master paintings, ultra-luxury real estate and jewels as opposed to shares in publicly held corporations is detrimental to capital investment and thus economic growth. Most publicly held corporations depend either directly or indirectly on sales to the non-rich.

Lowering corporate taxes would tend to offset the move to intra-class investments, as owning shares of stock would become relatively more attractive than owning luxury items. A tax reform deal between Trump and the Democrats could actually include a greater reduction in corporate taxes than would be in the current Republican plan. It is easy to envision a scenario where the Democrats are willing to accept greater corporate tax cuts in return removal of the more obvious class warfare items such as removal of the estate tax and taxing pass-through income at lower rates.

This would suggest that a tax reform deal between Trump and the Democrats could on balance favor inter-class investments, and stocks in those companies are particularly sensitive to the fortunes of the middle-class in particular. Retailers and REITs that own commercial retail real estate could be winners in this scenario.

Reducing taxes on pass-through income may be problematic, as the case of Bob Self the basket ball coach illustrates. It is hard for anyone to explain what Mr. Self should pay a much lower tax rate on the millions of dollars he get via his pass-through for being the head coach, than the salaries paid to the professors at the same state university. Some Republicans now say that current law prevents personal service income from being converted to pass-through business income now. It obviously did not stop Mr. Self or many other highly paid professions from claiming to be businesses, rather than employees now. Others claim that the Republican tax plan will include some, as yet not disclosed, regulations to prevent personal service income from being converted to pass-through business income. Any such rules would vastly increase the complexity of the tax code and be a windfall for lawyers and accountants. So much for tax simplification

Reducing the corporate tax rate, which is the percentage of pre-tax income that must be paid, all else equal, would not increase economic activity. If a profit-maximizing rational corporation is charging $10 for an item, that is because it is more profitable to charge $10 than $9.99 or $10.01 taking into account market demand and competitive pressures. Thus, $10 is the price at which pre-tax profits are maximized. If a corporate income tax is levied or changed as a percent of pre-tax profits, $10 is still the price that maximizes both pre-tax and after-tax profits. Thus, the tax change can not cause any change in the price and is not passed on to consumers. The same applies to a corporation that is paying a wage that maximized its pretax profits, which is also the wage that maximizes its after-tax profits. Likewise, the level of output or number of employees that maximizes pretax profits is also the level of output or number of employees that maximize after-tax profits. However, that does not mean that changing corporate taxes other than the rate cannot impact economic activity.

Allowing immediate expensing of capital expenditures or even just allowing vastly increased accelerated depreciation could bring forward capital expenditures that would have otherwise have taken place in the future. This would be particularly powerful if the immediate expensing or extra accelerated depreciation was set to only last for a specified period. Allowing immediate expensing of capital expenditures could even cause projects that would otherwise be not accepted on a net-present value analysis, be undertaken as a result of now having expected internal rates of return exceeding the hurdle rate.

There is also a "geographical Laffer Curve effect" when different taxing jurisdictions cause activity to shift from higher tax jurisdictions to those with lower taxes. Generally, this is more pronounced the closer the different jurisdictions are. People driving from New York to New Jersey to pay less sales taxes when they shop are an example. Lower corporate taxes in the U.S. could shift some activity from other countries. Allowing repatriation of corporate profits now nominally held in other countries or just eliminating taxes on foreign earnings could boost the value of shares in multinational corporations. These would include Apple (AAPL) and possibly even General Motors (GM). Most major profitable multinationals have ample access to capital regardless of where their cash is located. Thus, very few multinational corporations are not undertaking any projects because of where their cash is located.

On balance, a tax reform deal between Trump and the Democrats would tend to favor equities as net corporate tax liabilities would be lower and thus share values would be higher. Additionally, a tax reform deal between Trump and the Democrats would tend to increase economic activity as relatively more income would remain in the in the hands of middle-class consumers with higher marginal propensities to consume. Higher levels of economic activity tend to increase interest rates. However, if reappointment of Janet Yellen as Federal Reserve chair is part of the deal that impact on fixed-income investments might be mitigated. Likewise, if a tax reform deal between Trump and the Democrats were to provide for new infrastructure spending, economic activity would be higher. This higher levels of new infrastructure spending would particularly benefit companies such as Caterpillar (CAT).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.