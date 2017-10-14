Retirement Strategy: Will Your Nest Egg Last A Lifetime?

The most burning question that every single investor has about funding their retirement is if their money will last for their lifetime. Many people either overestimate or underestimate their own longevity of course, but nobody wants to run out of money before they leave this Earth. That being said, there has been lots of talk about whether or not an insurance annuity is a choice that should be considered or not.

I will try to take a balanced approach to this, but I am in the camp of investors who believes that good investors can do better by having a dividend growth strategy to have a more secure financial future.

What Do Seeking Alpha Readers Have To Say?

This extremely popular article has garnered tens of thousands of page views and some really wonderful commentary. I found the following comment from wildpitcher to be well balanced about annuities, so I am pasting it here:

Although I don't need any annuities at this point, I do see where they can be useful for people. I'm no expert on them, but from what I understand they can be structured to: 1. Provide a "safe money" income stream that one cannot outlive 2. Provide an efficient distribution of the invested funds over the lifetime, with a larger percentage withdrawal rate than would be safe for an all stock portfolio. Somebody on here (I think it is either Richjoy or as10675) talks about "safe money" or "green money" versus "at risk money" or "red money". Things like CD's, high quality individual bonds, pensions, and annuities are the "safe money", while stock portfolios are the "at risk" money. I think we would all do well to heed this and ensure that our basic living necessities are covered, to the extent possible, by "safe money". It is tough, though, in this period of ultra low interest rates. Nearly all of us have one form of annuity-type income: Social Security. Some have additional annuity-type income from a company pension. Still others may want to create their own through a fixed annuity for part of their income. Others use DGI and dividend streams. It would be nice if the annuity business were more transparent about fees and returns, but it is what it is. Personally, I am not a big fan of annuities, but I can see where they could be beneficial for some.

If you read the comment stream within that article, there are plenty of opinions on this very subject, and here is my take:

So Here Is The Deal

Let me offer you this proposition: If you give me a bunch of cash, let's say $250k, I promise to give you a lifetime monthly check of about $1,500 from age 68 for the rest of your life. The only catch is that you cannot have your money back ever. Oh, but what about inflation? Ok, instead of $1,500 monthly, I'll give you $1,250 monthly, but will increase it by 2% every single year for your lifetime. What's that you say? You're married to a 66-year-old and want a lifetime monthly check for both of you even if one of you should die. Hm, that's a tough one, but to show you how wonderful I am, I will do that for you and your monthly check will still be about $900! I will include that 2% annual inflation protection also!

Now you will never have to worry about running out of money, and it will be GUARANTEED by a well-known insurance company too!

These numbers are not made up folks. Just check out this annuity calculator and plug in any numbers you want to see how much you can get. Here are the numbers I plugged in:

What Happens To The 250k?

First, just for the fun of it, let's say you took the joint policy with the 2% annual "adjustment." According to my trusty little calculator, it would take nearly 20 years of the monthly payments to hit $250k. You would be 88 and your wife would be 86.

After that, you're "in the money"! Notice the minimum payment options for 10 or 20 years where your beneficiaries are guaranteed to get the monthly payments if you both don't make the 10- or 20-year "guaranteed" period. Of course if you both do make it, well, the policy is fulfilled and your checks stop, so that is not a guarantee for life, especially if you make it to age 120! Check out the cash refund if you both don't make it for any length of time. Yep, your beneficiaries will get your money back less the payments already made - of course, instead of $910/monthly, you would get $892/monthly for that perk!

That is what happens to your money when you buy this annuity policy, and the insurance companies are paying princely commissions to sales folks who sell these. The insurance company, on the other hand, will pool your money with others, and since it is now "theirs", they will INVEST it to make money!

My thinking is that it would be invested in a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and longer-term Treasury bonds.

Of course, you can decide to do that yourself, as this article so clearly spells out:

Those who are financially sophisticated enough to understand how annuities are designed, can build their own portfolios with individual securities that conceptually duplicate the contracts that are offered by commercial carriers, at least in many respects. First, it is necessary to examine how most annuity carriers manage their own investment portfolios. Most life insurance carriers invest their cash reserves in a relatively conservative combination of stocks, bonds and cash that will grow at a rate that allows the company to meet its financial requirements and still make a profit. Of course, these reserves come from the premiums paid by its customers and the fees and charges that it assesses to insure and administrate these policies. But those who design their own annuity simulation portfolios do not have to pay these costs or meet cash reserve requirements, thus allowing them to retain a much larger portion of the profits from their strategy. .... Duplicating the interest paid from a fixed annuity is relatively simple. You can create a portfolio of fixed-income securities of a risk level that you are comfortable with. If you are very conservative, then you can use treasury securities or certificate of deposits, while those with a higher risk tolerance could choose from corporate bonds, preferred stock offerings or other similar instruments that pay a higher rate of interest with relative price stability. (As stated previously, most fixed annuity carriers do this and then pass on a lesser rate of interest to the contract owner and keep the spread in return for guaranteeing the principal and interest in the contract.)

If I were handling it, I would take the $250k and select 5-10 dividend aristocrats or kings, and split the money up so it would generate a roughly 4% yield and use those dividends to make your monthly payments. I guess I would select Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), AT&T (T), Procter & Gamble (PG) Realty Income (O), Altria (MO), and probably Exxon Mobil (XOM) to start. Of course every year the company increases its dividend will go into my pocket, and if I were fortunate to see capital appreciation after say 10 or 20 years, all of that moola would be mine!

JNJ data by YCharts

With only history being a guide, you can see both the increases in dividends as well as the capital appreciation over the years. Of course that does not mean these companies will grow at a strong pace in the future, but let's say that overall, the capital appreciation of all stocks combined over a 20-year period is only 4% annually, compounded of course and NOT including the dividend increases. The $250k you gave me would be worth a MINIMUM of about $600k, after you get your monthly payments of course.

Each of the stocks I happened to select are dividend aristocrats or dividend kings with a track record of paying and increasing dividends for a period of 25 consecutive years, and in some cases, more than 50 consecutive years. I myself feel comfortable enough with this track record to use them in this hypothetical scenario.

The Bottom Line

There is a place for annuities, and I am not suggesting that anyone should completely disregard them. What I am suggesting is that as a good investor, know what you are getting before you fork over your money. If you choose to invest as a dividend growth investor, not only would you be able to save the fees, but you also could replicate an annuity on your own, have complete and total access to your money, and reap the benefits over a period of time in both increased income and capital appreciation. The stocks I have selected are simply my own choices because of their track record. If you tailor this yourself, you can use any combination of equities that meet your own risk tolerance and financial requirements.

If none of this is right for you, then you might want to seriously consider an annuity so you do NOT run out of money in your later years of retirement.

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

