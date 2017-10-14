Allergan Q3 2017: Earnings Preview

With the stock trading at a massive discount to its peers, I see the recent weakness as an attractive entry point.

Allergan (NYSE: AGN) is set to report its Q3 2017 results on Nov. 1, 2017. In this article, I will preview the earnings report in comparison with Street expectations to show why I believe Q3 2017 expectations seem correct.

Upcoming Q3 2017 Results

Investors seem worried about Allergan's Q3 2017 results:

The Street expects $4.01B in revenue for Q3 2017, around 10% growth vs. Q3 2016 sales, partially driven by the acquisitions of Zeltiq and LifeCell.

The Street expects $4.07 for non-GAAP earnings, around 22% growth vs. Q3 2016 EPS of $3.32.

Investors are not convinced that Allergan will reiterate existing FY 2017 guidance (i.e., 2017 non-GAAP EPS of $16.05-$16.45).

Is the Sell-Side Consensus Correct?

I believe Street expectations for Allergan's third-quarter results are reasonable because the consensus has reflected the negative performance of few growth drivers during this quarter. To explain my expectations, I started with revenue from Q3 2016 and then applied reasonable sales growth assumptions to take into account the dynamics of Allergan's major growth drivers.

Source: Author's valuation model.

Applying 11% sales growth to Allergan's U.S. Specialized Therapeutics division, -4% growth to its U.S. General Medicine division, 6% growth to its International division, and assuming $220M of sales from the acquisitions of Zeltiq and Lifecell, I estimated $4B of sales for AGN in Q3 2017. This is in line with the consensus and guidance. As discussed by management regarding Q2 2017 results, they were looking for the same level of revenue in the second and third quarters in 2017:

We also continue to expect revenues to be the highest in the fourth quarter, mainly driven by seasonality and formulary coverage dynamics across our product portfolio, while third quarter revenues are expected to be at similar levels to the second quarter.

The main assumptions behind these estimates are as follows:

In Allergan's U.S. Specialized Therapeutics division, the company will suffer from the competition of Xiidra vs. Restasis, but I think the market has overlooked the ability of AGN to preserve a strong formulary positioning for this drug in the Part D segment of the dry-eye market. As a result of the recent move by Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) to sue Allergan, I expect solid performance from Restasis in Q3 2017. So, I'm assuming 1% growth for this drug, driven by a positive pricing effect and a flat volume dynamic.

I'm assuming strong growth for Botox and facial fillers (i.e., double-digit growth) as a result of a healthy volume dynamics and a stable pricing environment. I would not rule out a softer quarter for the aesthetics franchise because the hurricanes could have impacted negatively on this business, which follows a dynamic similar to the consumer discretionary market.

I am also assuming around $220M in sales from the recent acquisition of LifeCell and Zeltiq, confirming the positive growth momentum showed in the second quarter.

In the U.S. General Medicine division, the company will suffer from generics competition in two key franchises, Namenda XR and Minastrin. Also, I also expect a soft quarter for Viberzi, which has been negatively affected by a change of its label by the FDA.

To translate my top-line expectations into an earnings estimate, I am assuming 48% of core operating margins and a 13% tax rate. Thus, I estimate a non-GAAP EPS of $4.10, which is 1% above consensus.

I assumed AGN's gross margin would go down 150 bps YoY, and SG&A and R&D spending would be higher in Q3 2017 than in Q4 2017. This is in line with recent commentary from the management team:

Given the higher-than-expected gross margin in the first half of the year, we now expect our full-year gross margins to be between 86.5% and 87%, versus prior guidance of 86% to 87%. We do, however, expect that gross margins for the second half of the year will be lower than in the first half of the year. With respect to sales and marketing spend for the remainder of the year, we anticipate promotional activities to be higher in the third quarter versus the fourth quarter, given the timing of new launches and expected promotional programs to support key brands. Non-GAAP R&D spend of approximately $1.6 billion remains unchanged, but given the timing of clinical trial activity, we now anticipate R&D spend to be higher in the third quarter compared to the fourth quarter.

Conclusion

In summary, consensus expectations for Q3 2017 EBIT and EPS seem correct because Street expectations have taken into account the factors that have negatively impacted Allergan during this quarter. Thus, with the stock trading at a massive discount to peers, as shown by the following table, I think a good quarter could be well-received by the market.

Source: Bloomberg.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHPG; AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice