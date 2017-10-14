J.C. Penney: Overall Q3 Retail Sales Look Improved So Far

October has been pretty warm so far though, so October comps may not benefit from the weather comparison.

Although there are quite a few jitters about the state of retail, Q3 2017 looks like it could be somewhat better than Q2 2017 for many retailers. Monthly retailer reports indicate generally improving sales trends, while the weather appears to be somewhat more favorable than last fall. This could result in J.C. Penney (JCP) being able to reach flat to slightly positive comps for the quarter. The weather in October should be monitored though, as a continuation of the warm start to October could result in a hit to cold weather apparel sales during the month.

Retail Sales Picture Is Improving Modestly

Although J.Jill badly missed expectations for Q3 2017 (lowering its comparable store sales guidance from an increase in the high single digits to -3% to -5%), that appears to be largely due to company specific issues. The retail environment is still challenging, but generally appears to be improved compared to the first half of 2017 based on reports from other retailers and the government.

For example, L Brands reported -3% comps (adjusted for its exit of swim and apparel categories) in Q1 2017 and -2% comps in Q2 2017. It reported -2% adjusted comps in August, followed by flat comps in September, despite a -1% impact from the hurricanes. Similar trends are being seen with the other few remaining retailers that report monthly comparable store sales, with Q2 2017 comps better than Q1 2017 and then the first two months of Q3 2017 showing better comps than Q2 2017.

The government data on department store sales also indicates that year-over-year trends have improved, with Q1 2017 down -4.1%, Q2 2017 down -2.5% and Q3 2017 down -0.7% to date.

Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Aug Sept L Brands (Adjusted) -3% -2% -2% 0% Buckle -12.7% -7.7% -7.9% -5.7% Zumiez 1.8% 4.7% 7.4% 9.3% Cato -17% -14% -10% -11% Department Stores -4.1% -2.5% -0.9% -0.5% J.C. Penney -3.5% -1.3%

Based on the trends for the overall retail environment, J.C. Penney's August/September comps may be around flat to +1%.

Weather Was Beneficial In August And September

Weather is often a significant factor for Q3 2017 apparel sales, although J.C. Penney is working to diversify to be less weather dependent. J.C. Penney estimated that unseasonably warm weather resulted in a negative impact of at least 100 basis points to comparable store sales in Q3 2016.

To look at temperature related effects, I use NOAA population-weighted heating and cooling degree data. The following table shows net heating degree days (heating degree days minus cooling degree days) for August to October during the past few years. A higher positive (or less negative) number indicates colder overall temperatures.

2014 2015 2016 2017 Aug Net HDD -284 -301 -371 -270 Sept Net HDD -123 -188 -214 -137 Oct Net HDD 154 162 80 TBD

From the table, we can see that Q3 2016 was noticeably warmer than Q3 2015, which would negatively affect cold-weather apparel sales. Q3 2015 was marked by a warm September, but otherwise was fairly similar to Q3 2014. The weather in August and September 2017 was comparable to the first two months of Q3 2014, so we'd expect noticeable year-over-year gains in cold-weather related sales compared to August/September 2016.

The first half of October 2017 has been pretty warm though, with net heating degree days tracking a bit lower than the similar period in the already warm October 2016. The year-over-year effect on apparel sales in October probably won't be much, but that could lead to October comps being weaker than August/September comps, given the first two months would have benefited from cooler weather to get to potentially positive comps.

Conclusion

While the retail environment can't be considered great, it does seem to have largely stabilized after a very tough February. Most retailers posted better comps in Q2 2017 than in Q1 2017, and August/September comps show a further improvement compared to Q2 2017.

J.C. Penney (and most department stores) were in-line with overall retail trends that showed Q2 2017 being around 2% to 3% better than Q1 2017. The reports from other retailers indicate that J.C. Penney could be at around flat to +1% during August/September. This improvement should be partially driven by a return to more normal weather after 2016's warm Fall. However, October 2017 has started off pretty warm, which could result in October being a weaker month.

