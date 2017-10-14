Breathing Room For Pengrowth Energy

The stock has a lot of assets and potential behind it. Management needs to realize that value for the stock to move long term.

Management did not give new guidance for cash flow, so it could still be inadequate.

Pengrowth Energy (PGH) finally announced a solution to the covenant warnings:

Source: Pengrowth Energy Oct. 12, 2017, Press Release

Of course the banks get some fees for this and the interest rate will be higher in the future. But the temporary relief from the covenant warning is definitely a milestone. The recent stock surge may have resulted from word of this deal leaking out. If that is the case, then investors should expect at least a partial retreat.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Pengrowth Energy Oct. 12, 2017, Press Release

As shown above, the nearest due date for notes is now in 2019. So finances are slowly being restored to acceptable levels and goals. The bank line was decreased sharply. The company still has C$150 million in gross proceeds from one more closing.

Plus management is now facing reality:

With success, this financial plan is expected to allow us to execute on our development strategy, including the development of our Lindbergh Phase Two, which remains on hold awaiting stronger commodity prices.

Management has finally changed the stance about developing Lindbergh. But that means that management needs to come up with a strategic plan for current commodity pricing.

The money spent on potential Lindbergh development has been a waste of time. There was some expansion of the current Lindbergh production that looked good because it had a decent IRR. But management has time and again failed to improve the cash flow sufficiently to reassure the lenders. Unless management uses the current opportunity to grow production profitably and cut costs, there will be further lender pressure in the future.

Those expecting a continued rally in the stock may be disappointed. The current financial arrangement represents definitely progress. Now management must demonstrate that the company has a good future in the current pricing environment. Management had plenty of time to develop some of the properties that it sold. Now it needs to develop some of the remaining properties to increase profitability. This company has been sitting on assets far too long.

Stock prices usually increase when cash flow increases. Especially in a situation like this, the stock price will just meander until there is definite cash flow improvement. Cash flow was the flash point at the beginning of these property sales. Cash flow remains a potential point of contention going forward. This management has consistently ignored current operations to paint a bright picture. Let us hope they learned their lesson and come up with a presentation that paints a realistic and profitable future. The company has a lot of potential. Hopefully management will realize some of that potential.

The bright spot remains the purchase of shares by Seymour Schulich. Hopefully his faith is not in vain.

