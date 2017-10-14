S&P 500 Weekly Update: Earnings Season Starts On A Positive Note, Indices Set To Pause And Consolidate Gains

The relentless bull market continues with new highs in the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P; it might be time for a pause.

Earnings season is under way and the financial sector does not disappoint.

"You have to believe in it to get it." - Nora Roberts

Market participants know too well that there are no guarantees when it comes to investing. Let's face it -- trying to predict the future of all the variables that go into an investment plan is virtually impossible. The future is oh so unpredictable. In order to gain an edge and become successful it comes down to navigating our way using whatever tools we have at our disposal.

Since we are faced with a changing environment, investors have to remain flexible and look at the entire picture with an open mind. Knowing your weaknesses and strengths when you assess the facts will give you an edge. In the world of managing money that is all you are going to get. Nothing is ever 100%, an investment strategy is built around probabilities.

As each issue is recognized as a positive or a negative, it needs to be categorized, and sometimes that isn't so easy. Will the issue have a high probability of occurring, or will it be low on the list? This exercise is designed to give an investor a better edge, and practiced over time the results will improve dramatically.

One of the biggest mistakes investors make in a bull market is selling too soon. Early 2016 tested investor's risk tolerance levels, and many decided staying in equities wasn't worth the risk. It proved to be a bad choice, a choice that seemingly was made without assigning probabilities to all of the issues presented. There was no inverted yield curve, nor was there euphoria, just to name two conditions that lead to bear markets. Plenty of noise, a lot of dark headlines will do that to most investors. No one is perfect, we will all make mistakes, compounding a mistake makes an investors life miserable.

It has been said that there are four phases in every bull market. We have been through the despair phase. Then it was the seemingly endless commentary from the contingent that can't wrap their arms around equities because they don't believe in the bull market for a variety of reasons.

Ironically some thought the grudging acceptance stage was occurring in March of 2013. Then there was a group that came up with the idea that the equity market had blown through all of the stages and was in the final throes of the bull market in July of 2014. One can see how it was so easy to dismiss those stories because it was clearly evident in both years that the masses were still in the disbelief stage, totally missing what was really occurring around them.

Lately I detect a slight change in sentiment starting to take place. This change isn't reflected in the actual sentiment indicators yet, probably because we may be witnessing the very early days of the acceptance stage. More market pundits are talking about the global recovery in place, how the fundamental story looks better. Earnings improvements are now finally being mentioned.

Many are now catching on to the fact that all of these real world changes which started back in late 2016 should be part of the narrative. Disbelief was still in vogue then as the equity market advance in 2017 was tagged the Trump Trade. To this day the notion that present stock prices reflects more hope than substance keeps many on the sidelines questioning the recent upward move. While the door may have been opened to the acceptance stage, right now it is barely ajar.

As we embark on this new earning season, corporate profit cycles will be in focus. The stock market dances to that tune more so than the economic cycle. That evidence is apparent in this current expansion. Observing the slow growth and then concluding that the equity market can't continue higher has been a mistake. That factor has contributed to keep market participants in the disbelief stage a lot longer than I have seen in the past.

The longer any market remains in a trading range the bigger the move when it breaks either up or down. An investor puts the odds in their favor when they follow these moves. Today we will examine what has been occurring in the Nasdaq.

That index has remained in a trading range for 17 years and broke out of that pattern to the upside in July 2016. IF this breakout remains in place the odds favor that the move to the upside has just begun. The longer the break holds the more significant it becomes. So far it has held for just over a year, and has tacked on 28% since that time. Anyone running away from that breakout and pulling in their equity exposure made a huge mistake.

I suspect that not many will buy into that theory today as the typical mindset is one of running away from new highs. The same way it wasn't fashionable to be wildly bullish when the S&P broke out of a 13 year trading range in 2013, some 1,000 points ago. Just like that instance, the events need to be monitored with an open mind, reassessing as the process unfolds. One other point, If anyone has a hard time accepting this premise, they need to answer the question, what direction are tech earnings going?

Stepping back for a minute and observing the evidence put forth today, I do wonder now if sentiment will remain at the doorstep of the acceptance stage for quite some time. That bodes well for anyone that is bullish.

Economy

The latest report on U.S. Sector PMI showed that the financial sector recorded the strongest output since 2014. Technology also grew at a sharp pace growing at the fastest rate in three years.

Retail sales rolled in at 1.6% after slipping 0.1% in August. Auto sales helped the bottom line number but ex- autos and gasoline sales gains were solid with a gain of 0.5%.

NFIB Small Business Optimism Index fell in September dropping to 103 from the previous report of 105.3. Juanita Duggan, NFIB President and CEO:

The temptation is to blame the decline on the hurricanes in Texas and Florida, but that is not consistent with our data. Small business owners across the country were measurably less enthusiastic last month.

The index remains very high by historical measures. My guess for the slight decline is the stalemate on the tax reform issue. Bill Kort weighs in with his thoughts on the probability of something getting accomplished.

Preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment rose to 101.1 in October from 95.1 in September, much higher than 95.0 consensus, and at a 13 year high. Can you say Goldilocks given this and the sales data.

Liz Ann Sonders posted the chart below indicating that strong sales growth could be a good indicator of stronger capex.

Chart courtesy of the Wall Street Journal - Daily Shot

Urban Carmel speaks to the economy and the probability of a recession in the near term:

The yield curve has 'inverted' (10 year yields less than 2-year yields) ahead of every recession in the past 40 years (arrows). The lag between inversion and the start of the next recession has been long: at least a year and in several instances as long as 2-3 years. On this basis, the current expansion will last well into 2018 at a minimum.

Source: Federal Reserve Economic Data

"Unemployment claims are also in a declining trend; historically, claims have started to rise at least 6 months ahead of the next recession."

Source: Federal Reserve Economic Data

"Average hourly earnings growth was 2.9% year on year in September, the highest in 8 years. This is a positive trend, showing demand for more workers. Sustained acceleration in wages would be a big positive for consumption and investment that would further fuel employment."

Source: Federal Reserve Economic Data

To that end, excerpts taken from the Citigroup earnings conference call, CEO Michael Corbat:

Macro environment 'largely positive,' growth remains consistent, not seeing too many economies in distress. Says tax reform remains a 'question mark' but likes the direction the administration is going.

The unemployment figures can't be trusted, the economy isn't doing as well as many seem to think. The bear argument that's been around for a while. Ed Yardeni points out for those who doubt the accuracy of the BLS employment data, federal tax receipts have also been rising to new highs (red line), a sign of better employment and wages.

August JOLTS Job Openings rolled in at 6.08 million vs. consensus of 6.1 million. Other metrics in the report came in as expected, with little change to major statistics. The overall employment picture looks pretty healthy.

Global Economy

The bullish news isn't just here in the U.S. More evidence that the global recovery and associated bull market continues. Ryan Detrick now informs investors that the Euro Stoxx 50 is about ready to break out of a 17 year trading range. Add that to a new record high for the Japan's Nikkei and it becomes clear why the World Global Market Index is also at a record.

Eurozone Retail PMI bounced nicely from the August report of 50.8 to 52.3 in September. Alex Gill, economist at IHS Markit;

The latest data paint a positive picture of the eurozone retail sector as overall like-for-like sales growth accelerated to a three-month high. Perhaps more encouraging though was the broad-based nature of the expansion, with an increase recorded in each of the big three eurozone economies for the first time in over two years.

Eurozone industrial production continued along a path of improving growth rising 3.8% year on year in August.

Caixin General Services PMI which covers both manufacturing and services was softer in September falling from the August read of 52.4 to 51.4

Japanese core machine orders came in above the expected rise of 1.1% with an actual reading of 3.4%.

Earnings Observations

Each earnings season I compile a list of headlines as they come in giving investors a quick way to get a feel for how the season is progressing.

Coming into the Q3 earnings season, companies in the S&P 500 with higher global exposure are expected to benefit from the tailwinds of a weaker U.S. dollar and higher global GDP growth. Factset Research reports:

The sales growth rate for the S&P 500 for Q3 2017 is 4.9%. For companies with less global exposure, the sales growth rate is 3.8%. For companies with more global exposure, the sales growth rate is 7.7%. Technology and Energy sectors are by far the largest contributors to earnings and revenue growth in Q3 for S&P 500 companies with more global exposure.

The Political Scene

An investor only has to look at the South Korean Stock market to realize that politics and geopolitical issues can take a back seat to the fundamental economic story in place. The South Korean Index ETF (EWY) has risen 33% to date. It is quite obvious there are geopolitical risks associated with North Korea, but investors need to remember that fundamentals and not politician's desires to alter geopolitics ultimately drive stock markets.

Here's an example on how to spin a story to make a bearish argument. Market participants have been told that if the proposed tax reform isn't passed it will kill the bull market. Now it appears that if we do get an across the board tax cut, that too will stop the bull market. What is being missed is that corporate profits are rising without any tax cuts enacted.

The U.S. Treasury has unveiled a blueprint for sweeping reforms of the U.S. capital markets as it looks to implement the administration's agenda to promote economic growth by slashing red tape.

The Fed

FOMC minutes were released this week:

Many on the committee saw another rate hike was warranted, while a smaller number thought action could wait. Several thought that further tightening should hinge on incoming data, though it was acknowledged that Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria would impact economic activity. There was active debate over inflation and wages.

Translation: They will continue to monitor the data until December.

Sentiment

This week's sentiment survey from AAII showed an increase in bullish sentiment rising to 39.7% and back near the recent high of 41.2% from mid September. Bearish sentiment declined, falling from 32.8% down to 26.9%. That's the lowest reading in five weeks and sixth lowest weekly print in bearish sentiment this year. The current streak of weeks below 50% bullish sentiment now stands at 145.

Crude Oil

Headlines often dominate the trading action on any given day or week in the oil markets. Last week it was about OPEC signaling a deal extension to restore market balance.

The latest inventory report showed a draw of 2.8 million barrels. For the third week in a row, gasoline inventories went the other way with a build of 2.5 million barrels.

Last week WTI was rebuffed at the resistance level of $52- $53. After briefly dipping below $50, WTI closed Friday at $51.38, up $2.04 for the week.

The Technical Picture

Breadth has regained momentum and is strong again. As shown below, 74% of S&P 500 stocks are above their 50-day moving averages, and four cyclical sectors have more than 90% of their stocks above their respective 50-day MAs.

Source: Bespoke

For those that did not see commentary provided by LTTFTrader last week on this topic, it is worth repeating here:

Breadth has not been exceptionally strong since the Aug. 21 low, but a little study now reveals the following. Over those 35 trading days the daily NYSE summed a/d ratio was 1.3. Since 1960, there have been 35 other such occasions. Over the next 6 months, the S&P 500 ended higher on 30 of them, or about 86% of the time. The average maximum loss during all of those 6-month intervals was -3.7%. The average gain at the end of those intervals (including those that ended with a loss) was +8.2%. (All using daily closes.) I've been watching daily NYSE breadth using measures like this for decades and I've almost never been disappointed with the results of its messages. It's by far my favorite indicator next to price. Oh, one other thing, only 8 times out of those 35 was there a drop of more than 5%. So the odds are heavily against those hoping for a nice big drop over the next 6 months.

The S&P traded to another new closing high this week, grinding out more gains while remaining in a narrow trading range. That leads me to stay with the short term views stated last week:

The daily chart does show prices somewhat extended. Pulling back to short term trend lines is more than likely the next move. Look for a 30-35 point pullback to the 20 day moving average which now stands at 2,525.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

With the index trading well above the short-term 20-day moving average (green line), a consolidation by either time, price, or both will more than likely occur before any meaningful upside is achieved. That will be the time to look at individual stocks that have started to self correct.

Short term support is at the 2525 and 2479 pivots, with resistance now projected at the 2575 and 2594 levels.

Market Skeptics

Stock prices have been inflated because corporations are the only people buying. Or so we have all been told for a while.

New record highs for equities while buybacks have plateaued, and then decreased doesn't fit that argument. Maybe it's time to roll out some other wild idea as to why the stock market has gone higher.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

Last week the spotlight was on Intel (INTC). This week it is Cisco Systems (CSCO), the networking company that is expanding their operations into the lucrative field of software security. Don't get me wrong they aren't about to abandon their world class networking operations. What they are doing is becoming a player in one of the fastest growing segments of technology, the fight against cyber crime.

From a technical standpoint the stock has followed the path of Microsoft (MSFT), and Intel (INTC) by breaking out of a multi year trading range. Cisco shares just eclipsed their 2007 high. That bodes well for further upside and their dividend program makes the stock a true total return play.

These three old tech stocks are candidates for research. They could easily be classified as core holdings now, providing growth and income. If an investor grasps the concept laid out earlier about the Nasdaq index, these are must own names.

Biotech fund flows start in the black for October. For the weekly period ending Wednesday, Oct. 4, biotech saw net inflows of approximately $110M, representing a 0.18% increase in assets as reported by Lipper/AMG Data Services. This marks the fourth consecutive week of inflows for the biotech sector. If this trend continues it bodes well for further appreciation in the sector that clearly broke to the upside back in June.

The banks started off earnings season this week, Blackrock (BLK) led the parade as the company beat estimates handily on Wednesday. Citigroup (C) followed with a top and bottom line beat, and JP Morgan simply blew away the estimates, again. PNC Financial (PNC) beat on both the top and bottom line, while Bank of America (BAC) beat earnings estimates but missed on revenues. The lone disappointment was the troubled Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) as they posted mixed results.

The bank stocks have more room to run, I won't be paring down positions in this sector anytime soon. Citigroup is trading at $72, it is not expensive. When it trades in line with the other bank stocks, and it will, the stock will visit the $100 level. The sell off after the earnings report is an opportunity.

As mentioned at the end of September, I continue to favor the FAANG stocks, as I see the group outperforming the indices in the fourth quarter. Netflix (NFLX) has tacked on 10% since the quarter started, breaking to a new high. Facebook (FB) has now traded sideways and consolidated since a new high recorded in July. A solid earnings report should propel the shares to the $190 level. Google (GOOG) printed a new high this week. Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN), look primed to do the same thing. This strength continues.

I'm often asked what stocks are worthy of purchase now if an individual is on the sidelines with a hoard of cash. My list starts with Apple (AAPL), includes all of the old tech names mentioned earlier, and ends with a few banks and big oil. A low beta total return group that will continue to benefit as the bull market continues.

Whether we peg investor sentiment still in the disbelief stage or entering the acceptance level is splitting hairs. What is important to remember is that the stock market is nowhere near the final stage, euphoria.

Here are some statistics for the folks that like to believe a correction just has to be right around the corner. It has now been 3,132 days since the last 20% decline, 602 days since the last 10% decline, 465 days since the last 5% decline, and 335 days since the last 3% decline. If the S&P 500's rally continues on for another 36 days, it would be the longest rally without even a 3% decline on record. Imagine how much money has been lost or wasted putting on hedges, raising cash or going net short while these numbers were piling up.

If anyone believes this streak is about to end now, history tells us that if one wants to go that route they better be nimble with their strategy. The S&P has now been up eight straight quarters, some will use that as another reason to be skeptical of more gains. For bulls, the most positive short term takeaway is that there has never been a winning streak of eight up quarters in a row that stopped at eight quarters

Source: Bespoke

These statistics need to be remembered when we do finally see a pullback as the associated rhetoric will be telling us a meaningful market top has been put in. Another piece of evidence that any pullback will not signal the end of the current bull market. Renaissance Macro observes:

In the 18 instances since 1962 when the market's been as strong as has been in this year's first nine months, October has tended to be weaker, followed by abnormally strong November and December period.

Looking out a bit longer, I do expect that at some point the will of investors will be tested again, similar to what occurred in early 2016. Associating a number to my view would suggest that at a minimum, the S&P can trade down to the 2280 level before it would be considered a threat to the bull market up trend. Investors can then imagine the clamor that will be heard if the index corrected down to anywhere near that level.

How long this earnings and business cycle continues is an unknown regardless of what the parade of people sharing their skeptical opinions tell us. The bottom line, I won't be changing strategy until I see a decisive change in the market story as it's being presented today. Keeping it very simple, it's better to stay invested as long as the trend is higher, and when the day comes that the uptrend starts to break down, it will be time to step back and reassess, not a day, week, or month sooner.

This new leg higher in the secular bull market is in need of some consolidation, but it may just be getting started.

Thanks to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone. Best of luck to all!

Disclaimer: This article contains my views of the equity market and what positioning is comfortable for me. Of course, it can't be for everyone, there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control. The opinions rendered here, are just that -- opinions -- and along with positions can change at any time. As always, I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, CSCO, INTC, MSFT, C, JPM, FB, GOOG, NFLX, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.