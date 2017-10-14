Square Has Just Begun Its Ascent With Loans And High Tech

Square (NYSE:SQ) is the brainchild of Jack Dorsey after he faced problems paying for his purchase in 2009. Eight years later, Square is a leading payments player in the global economy. It started trading in 2015 with a share price of $9, and it stands at $33 today. Square had grown its revenue from $850 million in 2014 to $1.7 billion in 2016. It is still unprofitable with earnings of negative $33.5 million in 2016, but losses had shrunk considerably from $107.3 million in 2014.

Payments is a crowded field with incumbents such as PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and challengers such as Stripe, Adyen, Braintree, WorldPay (OTCPK:WPYGY) and even Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Payments. What sets Square aside from the intense competition would be its relentless commitment to automation and machine learning together with its full suite of accompanying services which locks in clients.

As an investor, the price which you buy into the company is an important consideration. After a 267% run in three years, the big question would be whether Square is still a good buy. Taking a deeper look into Square’s business would give you the answer.

Star of The Show - Loan Automation

While Square started as a payments service, its expansion into loans is a big attraction for investors. JPMorgan sees Square Capital as the most profitable value-added service in the Square empire. The client onboarding services is fully automated, and Jack Dorsey reported that 99.95% of loan applications gets decided automatically by the system.

The average loan size is small at $6,000 but the portfolio loss size is respectable at 4%. The World Bank sets the acceptable microloan loss rate at 5% globally. For small businesses that rely on its payments and point-of-sales services, Square has a strong database to access the credibility of its retail business borrower which it enhances its predictive ability with machine learning and data analytics. Such technology can even extend to consumer loans in the near future.

Source: Square

Due to its hefty investments into these leading technologies, Square Capital is comfortable lending to small businesses with less than two years of operating history while mainstream banks pull back. Square’s interest rates are reasonable at between 10% and 16% per annum for small businesses, which is comparable to the bank’s lending rate. Since its inception in 2014, Square Capital had lent $1.8 billion in loans and it has grown by 68% over the previous year.

For small businesses that get their first business loan from Square, it is highly addictive which pushes them to use its other suite of services such as POS, CRM, Payroll, and cash management services such as Instant Deposit.

$700 Billion Square Solution for Small and Medium Businesses

Given Square Capital’s strong value proposition for small businesses, it is logical for the company to leverage on this strength into a new adjacent category to provide Square business solutions to various retail verticals such as F&B, professional services, retail and so on which adds to its ecosystem.

Jack Dorsey estimated that the 450,000 small and medium businesses in the United States alone generate $700 billion worth of gross receipts. Considering that Square charges 2.65% per transaction, transaction revenue alone would bring in $18.55 billion. We are excluding the added services such as inventory management which are sorely needed.

Square’s customer relationship management services allows businesses to gain $10 of sales for every $1 of discount given to selected customers which uses powerful analytics to recommend sales campaign for small business owners.

Growing Margins

Given Square’s propensity to upsell its clients for more advanced solution, this approach should reduce its hefty cost of sales which currently stands at 66.5% of its revenue. Square is currently on a land grab where it is trying to convince its clients in the US, Canada and UK to accept its superior payments, loans and other ecosystem services. Square aims for a win-win solution with smiling customers that will stick to it for the long run.

While Square is unlike to get the Visa (NYSE:V) like 60% margins, we can foresee a reasonable margin of 25% in the next two years on a revenue of $2.5 billion. Square had been very aggressive in its expansion and customer acquisition, which results in losses, but the losses are narrowing. It would be surprising if it were to report over $600 million of profit over the next two years given its current momentum.

This is provided if Jack Dorsey decides to focus on profitability over revenue growth. Otherwise, it can take a leaf of out Jeff Bezos' playbook and continue its aggressive expansion. Yes, Square had risen 267% within just three years, but the race had only just begun. Sit tight for more expectation-smashing results.

