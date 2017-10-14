Economic Patterns - Part 2: Road To The 2001 Recession

However, some individual economic indicators behave differently, emphasizing the importance of aggregating the data and following the mean value of the coordinate averages.

The second part of this series diagrams the patterns of the economy prior to the 2001 recession.

In Part 1 of this series, using the Baseline and Rate of Change (BaR) Analysis Grid, I showed how the economy lurched into the 2007 recession. The beginning of that article explained how the BaR goes beyond simple trend analysis and some of the changes that were made to the methodology. Part 1 can be read here.

In case it is helpful, here again is a diagram of the BaR and what each quadrant represents.

In this article, the BaR will be used to show the path the economy took as it transitioned towards the 2001 recession. A list of indicator abbreviations and data sources will be found at the end of the article.

2001 Recession: 18 Months Before

There isn’t as much data available to track in 2000 and 2001. From one month out to nine months out, I was able to plot 15 indicators. After that, I only had data for 13 indicators. I’m starting at 18 months because the mean of coordinates (MoC) is in the expansion quadrant at this point.

During this business cycle, the economy had stayed strong through this quarter, 3Q 1999, and the next, 4Q 1999. In fact, the average annualized growth rate for real GDP was 3.8 percent from the start of this business cycle until 4Q 1999 (these were really the good old days).

In the 18-month grid, the MoC is on the positive rate of change side, but it is only 13 percent above the baseline. The MoC is being pulled down by retail sales, which are below the baseline, and five other indicators that are within 10 percent of the baseline. There are six indicators in the expansion grid.

The pushed-forward yield curve spread is low, indicating that 12 months ago it nearly inverted. Part of the reason for this may have been the Russian financial collapse that occurred in August 1998. However, the spread had been steadily declining over the past four years, which is normal during an aging business cycle. However, this business cycle still had some life left in it. The spread bottomed out in September 1998 at 0.07, then rebounded until it peaked in January 2000 at 1.16. It dropped rapidly after that, inverting in July 2000, eight months before the recession officially started.

2001 Recession: 12 Months Before

At the 12-month mark, the economy shows improvement. Eight of the indicators are in the expansion grid. All the indicators above the baseline, with the exception of one, are 10 percent or higher on the vertical axis. Real nonfinancial corporate profit is the only indicator in the contraction grid, which warrants attention. The MoC has moved to a higher level, 21 percent above the baseline.

During this quarter, 1Q 2000, real GDP had an annualized growth rate of only 1.2 percent. The previous quarter was 7.1 percent. From this quarter until the last quarter before the recession started, a period of four quarters, real GDP grew at an average annualized rate of 3.0 percent, a drop from the 3.8 percent average seen previously.

2001 Recession: 9 Months Before

On this grid, there is a noticeable shift of indicators into the negative rate of change grids. Nonfinancial profit remains below the baseline, but it has been joined by two other indicators: retail sales and existing home sales. These are consumer driven indicators, which is surprising because consumer sentiment is nearly 40 percent above the baseline. The MoC has also shifted to the left side of the grid, and it is now 16 percent above the baseline. Six indicators remain in the expansion grid.



2001 Recession: 6 Months Before

At the six-month point, the grid pattern has slightly deteriorated from the nine-month pattern. Two indicators below the baseline have dropped lower than where they were at nine months. Only five indicators are in the expansion grid. The MoC is now 14 percent on the vertical axis.

2001 Recession: 3 Months Before

There is a significant shift from the six-month grid to the three-month grid. Six indicators are now below the baseline and there are no indicators in the expansion grid. The STLFSI is signaling that there is high financial stress. In addition, small business optimism dropped below 10% on the vertical scale, indicating that small business owners are no longer optimistic. The MoC has shifted farther to the left and is only 2 percent above the baseline. It would be an easy call to say that a recession was close.

Due to the fact that the yield curve spread didn't invert until eight months prior to the recession start, the pushed-forward spread is well above the baseline.

Recession: 1 Month Before

At this point, seven indicators are below the baseline and another three are within 10 percent of the baseline. The pushed-forward yield curve spread remains above the baseline for the reason I mentioned earlier. It won’t go below the baseline for another four months. Obviously, in real time, the fact that the yield curve spread had inverted would be known and factored into any evaluation of this grid.

Interestingly, building permits and vehicle sales have moved to the expansion grid. Factors that led to the housing bubble were already in play. Both housing and vehicles sales saw only minimal declines during this recession.

On the other side, consumer sentiment finally drops to a point near the baseline and small business optimism continues its slide.

Again, the MoC is in the range that would be expected prior to a recession. Its position is at a negative 20 percent rate of change and fractionally below the baseline. At this point prior to the 2007 recession, there were four indicators still in the expansion grid, which helps explain why the MoC was not at the baseline in 2007 as it is here.

However, the baseline is simply a target. As we saw in 2007, the MoC doesn’t have to be at the baseline when a recession is at the door. But we should expect it to be close to the baseline (and 6 percent is close), as well as on the left side of the grid.

Observations

As seen with both of the recessions analyzed in Parts 1 and 2, as the economy deteriorates, the MoC steadily moves downward and to the left.

Both recessions unfolded differently, with different indicators leading the downward turn. For example, at the six-month mark prior to the 2007 recession, existing home sales and vehicle sales were below the baseline, and small business optimism and the yield curve spread were within 10 percent of the baseline.

At the same time period prior to the 2001 recession, real financial corporate profits, retail sales, and existing home sales were below the baseline. Only one, existing home sales, was below the baseline at the six-month mark prior to both recessions. Capacity utilization and private building permits were within 10 percent of the 2001 grid baseline. At the six-month mark in 2007, building permits were nearly 20 percent above the baseline, and capacity utilization was nearly 30 percent above the baseline.

The analysis of the 2007 and 2001 recessions shows that while separate economic indicators behaved differently as the economy weakened, the MoC, the average of the parts, moved in a similar pattern.

In the next article, Part 3, the path towards the 1990 recession will be examined. Interestingly, prior to that recession, the economy evolved somewhat differently than what has been diagrammed thus far.

