Market Volatility Bulletin: Gathering Questions On Tax Impact Of Vol Products For Upcoming Interview

All three of the major US stock indices (SPY, DIA, QQQ) have hit record highs as we head into Friday afternoon trade.

Following the release of lower-than-expected inflation data, the dollar is depreciating, and yields are declining.

This is the third day in a row that 10-Year Treasury yields have dropped, though yields could certainly be a lot lower:

The inflation data release has also helped push gold back over 1,300, as it is set to wrap up its first weekly gain in over a month.

Oil is also looking to close out the week on a high note, following the release of unexpectedly high Chinese import data, as well as increased tension in Iraq’s Kirkuk oil region.

Shout Out

For today’s shout out, we feature an article titled: “When Does Volatility Equal Risk” by Gary Mishuris, CFA.

At the beginning of the article, the author introduces two viewpoints on risk: one which looks purely at the volatility of returns, and the other, which focuses instead on the probability of permanent capital losses.

The author presents the following Monte Carlo simulations demonstrating the likelihood of solvency for two scenarios where the only difference is the level of volatility (the X axis represents the years of solvency, and the Y axis represents the number of simulations).

Scenario 1

Expected Return = 8%, Standard Deviation = 15%

Scenario 2

Expected Return = 8%, Standard Deviation = 10%

The conclusion of the analysis is that given the 5% decrease in annual volatility, “the probability of the portfolio failing to last the full 30 years drops significantly - from 14% to 3%.” It is clear that volatility is a very important factor, even over relatively long time horizons.

The author also argues that volatility can exacerbate risk when it leads investors to change their investment strategy:

"Many investors saving for long-term goals end up taking investment actions counter to their interests because of price volatility, market news, or other short-term developments."

The point Mr. Mishuris is making is that the impact of volatility is significantly different from person to person based on factors such as their time horizon and how they tend to respond to market downturns. He distinguishes between those who have “strong stomachs” and those who have “weak stomachs,” arguing that those with weak stomachs are more susceptible to irrational decision making at critical moments.

We assume most of our readers would classify themselves as falling into the “strong stomach” category, but we invite you to consider exactly how strong your stomach is. Additionally, we would be interested to hear your thoughts on what set of circumstances having a “strong stomach” might actually end up working against you.

Thoughts on Volatility

Yesterday, the October contract looked as though it had a real opportunity to pull towards the $1.00 mark vs. the November. With today’s spot VIX shooting back around 9.5 however, we’d say to anyone who is short the F1-F2 spread that it’s time to give up, as the spread could potentially close in on $2.5 by next Tuesday’s close.

Source: InteractiveBrokers

We liked long vol in yesterday’s post and we’ll stick by that call. Naturally vol can go lower, but it may get quite jittery, and we think that spot VIX will have a hard time staying down at these levels for very long.

That said, we think that there is a pretty strong case to be made for spot to jerk around erratically in perhaps a one-and-a-half point band (9.25-10.75), while F1 and F2 push lower; such a phenomenon would be great for VX debit spreads and ETPs such as XIV and SVXY. This sequence of VX futures “not believing” jerky movements higher in spot may especially unfold if the earnings season over the next week or so does not offer up much in the way of surprises.

There has been discussion on our MVB posts on the topic of market resiliency, especially towards the end of the day. One plausible explanation put forth has to do with passive fund flows being put to work, including leveraged ETP rebalancing, toward the end of the day. We’ll provide some key moments in the discussion here:

It would seem that if fund flows at the end of the day have been predominantly “Buy” orders, then these passive vehicles would represent a stabilizer of sorts and keep markets from dipping too low. Elmono raises the prospect of funds flowing out of passive investments at some point in the future, which could therefore make markets drop.

Our take: Fund flows from active management into passive likely do account for some of the resiliency we’ve seen over the last 12 months or so. But at some point patterns become self-reinforcing. We remember seeing action very similar to this in March-May 2013, with the sole exceptions being the Boston Marathon tragedy and the May 22nd Bernanke congressional testimony that sparked the first part of the “Taper Tantrum”. Taking those two periods aside, the S&P was astonishingly stable back then.

Many commented at the time on how the dips were bought up very methodically (SPX, May 2013, below), with almost each day closing up near the highs. Between April 15 and May 22 of that year the S&P was up almost 10% in a single month on price action quite similar to today’s!

Once a pattern is established, the original dynamics for creating that pattern become almost irrelevant, as traders trade the environment that they currently inhabit.

Our question: Do you believe this "close near the highs" phenomenon that we have witnessed of late breaks vol down lower, as traders are willing to backstop any drop?

12:04PM EST

At the money ES made a full round trip from the lowest levels on record (more or less) to a nice tick higher on Wednesday, and now back down. The 35-day ATM still rests at 6.9 (which is still pathetic), but the 10-day ATM trades at a staggering 5.2! For those looking for a big move next week, S&P options are telling a story of continued slumber.

We rarely advocate the weeklies, but the front end is really starting to look like the most attractive area on the curve. This is to say that maybe “Gamma” (higher at the front end) is the way to go rather than “Vega” at this point (larger impact for longer maturities).

As mentioned in the futures section, we see the possibility for a lot of jitters in spot VIX (which loosely corresponds to our monthly contract). Who knows when or how we see the push higher. But we would say that starting next Monday, giving the shorter end of the curve (perhaps a two-week strangle) seems like a decent way to play this environment.

While we understand the logic behind the current low levels of vol, it’s very difficult to recommend selling volatility here, in just about any form.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you’re a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section. As always, trade ideas, questions, and general sharing are appreciated.

The last part of our mini-article series that discusses the IB policy of late to tighten margin requirements is out on SA. Thank you for your input in generating them.

We also released the first of two parts on the famous “Acceleration Clause” in the XIV prospectus. We should have the second part out to editors quite soon.

We’re always on the look out for good ideas to write about in terms of larger topics that impact volatility, equities, or markets in general. Please pass on your ideas for what you’d like to see more on, and we’ll try to address and/or incorporate your thoughts into future pieces.

On this front, it looks like we’ll be getting the pieces into place to do an interview sometime soon with Robert Green, CPA. A regular reader linked the two of us up and we’re scheduling a time to discuss tax implications of vol-traded vehicles. If you as a reader have any questions on this topic, please submit them to us in the comment thread, or PM, or else e-mail us at thebalanceoftrade@gmail.com.

