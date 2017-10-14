The Doldrum In Platinum - Part III

After reviewing global supply-demand trends and combing through the situation in the largest producer, our focus now is on the largest component of demand.

This article is the third and final installment in a three-part series on platinum (PPLT). Our objective in this series was to construct a hypothesis on the outlook for platinum prices using three pillars:

Supply-demand trends State of South Africa and its currency Future of combustion engines

As a recap, in our first leg of this series, we wrote:

The total supply of platinum, on a year-over-year basis, has declined by 2% but the total demand for platinum has declined by 6%. What is more concerning is that the demand has declined in all, but two categories: medical (+2%) & other (+1%), which together only account for about 7% of total platinum demand. In every other category, platinum demand has declined: automotive, which represents over 40% of total demand (-2%), jewellery, which represents about 33% of total demand (-1%), industrial, which represents about 20% of total demand (-9%), investment, which accounted for a little over 6% last year (-50%).

In our second article, we wrote:

Our takeaway from all of this is that while macroeconomically speaking, it is true that a depreciating currency cushions commodity producers and eliminates any major impact on profitability (e.g.: Russian Ruble's 50% drop against the US dollar to counter the 50% drop in crude oil prices back in 2014-15), the situation on the ground in South Africa is far worse and stands in the way of such macroeconomic thinking. While the first leg of our argument led to a straightforward conclusion that a shrinking supply deficit should lead to a repeat of what happened to platinum prices in 2015 and 2016, viz. a drop of 30%; the second leg of our argument makes us cautious on such lofty downward expectations. Given what we know today about the situation in South Africa, we think it is unlikely that the socioeconomic fabric is strong enough to allow for this macroeconomic adjustment to play out. We retain our bearish bias given the supply-demand fundamentals but having assessed the fragility of the South African state, we are cautiously bearish.

In this piece, we will delve into the future of combustion engines, which represent the biggest component of platinum demand globally.

A simple google news search for 'combustion engines' yields the following search results:

Paris Wants to Ban the Combustion Engine by 2030

“Transport is one of the main greenhouse gas producers… so we are planning an exit from combustion engine vehicles, or fossil-energy vehicles, by 2030,” Christophe Nadjovski, an official responsible for transport policy.

Why 2017 will go down as the beginning of the end of the internal combustion engine

The tipping point, experts say, follows three developments, each rippling outward with economic and cultural consequences. China’s flexing: In addition to setting aggressive production quotas for EVs, China plans to scrap internal combustion engines entirely as soon as 2030. By taking a lead role in the shift to plug-ins, the world’s largest auto market is forcing the rest of the international community to follow in its footsteps.

The debut of Tesla’s Model 3: The company’s first mass-market vehicle has ushered in an era of excitement about EVs because of the car’s slick design and starting price of around $35,000.

Major automakers announce plans for an “all-electric future.” General Motors finished 2016 as the world’s third-largest automaker, meaning its decision to create 20 new electric vehicles by 2023 is bound to have an impact on the global marketplace. Volvo, Volkswagen, Mercedes, Audi, BMW and Ford have also announced EV plans in recent months.

Death of gas and diesel begins as GM announces plans for ‘all-electric future’

GM’s foray into the electric marketplace has already resulted in resounding success, with the Chevrolet Bolt being named Motor Trend’s 2017 Car of the Year and the 2017 North American Car of the Year. The Bolt boasts a 240-mile battery range on a single charge and costs $37,500 before tax incentives. That range places the vehicle well above the Nissan Leaf (up to 107 miles on a single charge) and slightly above Tesla’s Model 3 (up to 220 miles on a single charge for a standard battery).

California might ban internal combustion engines to meet emissions targets

The nation’s most populous state may propose a plan to ban internal combustion engines, following France and the United Kingdom, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. California Air Resources board chair Mary Nichols told the publication Gov. Jerry Brown, “has expressed an interest in barring the sale of vehicles powered by internal-combustion engines,” in that state.

The rise of electric vehicles and the fall of gas engines is a matter of when, not if

"There's a momentum we haven't really seen before. It's coming from other countries around the world and from big automakers, and that's forcing everyone else to comply." Jessica Caldwell, executive director of industry analysis at Edmunds.com

China moves towards banning the internal combustion engine

“A DEFINING moment for the auto industry.” That is how usually restrained analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein, a research firm, described the news that China’s government wants to move towards a ban on gas guzzlers. On September 9th, Xin Guobin, vice minister of industry and information technology, told an automotive conference in Tianjin, a grimy industrial city near Beijing, that the government is developing a long-term plan to phase out vehicles powered by fossil fuels.

Dutch Government Moves Forward in Plan to Ban Combustion Engines

The new Dutch government Tuesday detailed plans to ban gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles by 2030 and shift to vehicles that are battery-powered, as nations move to end the era of the combustion engine. The coalition government, which has been negotiating plans for the nation’s future since the election in March, said that by 2030 all cars in the Netherlands must be emission-free.

India is about to embark on the most ambitious electric-car transformation in the world

The world’s fifth-largest auto market is readying for a stupendous transformation: moving completely towards electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030. This is part of the Narendra Modi government’s vision to helm a renewable-energy revolution in the country. It reckons that the automobile sector’s massive conversion will cut its oil bill by some $60 billion, reduce emissions by 37%, and curb the burgeoning demand for road infrastructure over the next 13 years.

So, is this all just hype and excitement or is this notion of moving away from combustion engines a reality?

We found a great interview of Jeffrey Christian, managing partner, CPM Group, published in The Northern Miner (TNM), which we thought presented great context to this evolution. The entire interview (on platinum and palladium price trends) is a great read and we highly recommend it, but here are his responses to two questions that relate to our current piece:

TNM: How has the perception that the world is moving to electric vehicles (EVs) impacted the two metals? Both are used in catalytic converters in diesel-powered and gasoline-powered vehicles to reduce pollution. JC: Both metals have suffered from this concept that we’re moving away from diesel-powered and gasoline-powered vehicles. Within that context, you also have a shift away from diesel-powered vehicles to gasoline-powered vehicles, and in that shift, catalytic converters in diesel-powered vehicles are platinum-intense and catalytic converters in gasoline-powered vehicles are palladium-intense. So if you see diesel vehicles losing market share to gasoline-powered vehicles, then that means you’ll be using more palladium. It’s one of the reasons why the price of palladium has gone up. Investors are looking at the shift away from diesel, and that means you’ll need more palladium. TNM: Do you share the doom and gloom of some people in the industry that demand for both palladium and platinum will wane as the world moves towards EVs? JC: If you go back a year ago, observers were thinking that by 2040, maybe 35% of all new cars sold would be EVs. And over the ensuing 12 to 15 months, there’s been an acceleration of that expectation. But the move towards EV will be relatively slow. You’ve had the governments of France, England, China and California talking about mandating an acceleration in the move away from diesel- and gasoline-powered vehicles. But there’s only so much legislation can do, because the technology and infrastructure may not be there. To put it into perspective, in the 1970s, California introduced regulations that said that by the late 1980s or early 1990s, 5% of all cars sold in California had to be zero-emission vehicles. And the auto industry said: ‘We can’t do that because the technology and the market for zero-emission vehicles — primarily electric vehicles — is just not there, and you can mandate that 5% of the cars we sell must be EVs, but you can’t mandate that people buy them.’ They also said that it put them in a terrible position and if no one wants to buy EVs, then ‘We will have to move our dealerships to Nevada.’ The zero-emission vehicle standards in California are still on the books, but they’ve never been imposed because they are unworkable. This year you’ve seen any number of governments — the U.K., France, China — issuing mandates that by 2040 they don’t want diesel vehicles or gasoline vehicles sold. The Chinese recently came out with the target that by 2019, 10% of car sales should be low-emission vehicles. You can make those rules but if the market isn’t there, you can’t impose those rules. What has happened in the PGM market is that investors have listened to all of this and believe that we are moving to EVs, and they are acting as though this is going to happen tomorrow. But that’s not going to happen. The market for EVs is not there, the technology is not there. The electricity to charge that many EVs is not there. So if the governments of the world try to impose a rapid transition to EVs or some sort of low-emission vehicle, or non-petroleum-powered vehicle, the market and the auto industry are simply not there to meet those mandates. But that doesn’t stop investors listening to headlines saying platinum and palladium are dead. That’s why the perception of palladium and platinum has suffered. We are moving away from gasoline-powered cars, but it’s going to be a very long transition.

Jeffrey runs a commodities research and management firm that spun off from the Commodities Research Group at Goldman. Considering his vast experience and expertise, his thoughts are worth paying attention to.

Before we move on, we'd like to address some comments we received by our readers: Col Sagal, VNPimentMi, and roger0099, on the subject of platinum/palladium (SPPP, PALL) price ratio. Considering that the entire move towards EV is primarily stemming from environmental concerns, it should be worth noting that while the transition away from combustion engines to EVs might take a long time, the transition away from diesel to gasoline is already well underway. Our inference is that the demand for palladium will likely remain much stronger than that for platinum. The platinum/palladium price ratio, which recently tended to 1, might have considerable more downside left in it.

The supply-demand trends we alluded to in our first piece most certainly will have bearish implications on the price of platinum going forward. The state of South Africa and its mining operations we touched upon in our second piece make us cautious on possible sudden supply side disruptions. The third and final piece, if anything, clouds our judgment on a) how much of the transition towards EV has been discounted already by the platinum market and b) how much of that discounting is based on pure hype and hope and how much of it is based on real changes on the ground.

In conclusion, our opinion is that it's best to stay away from platinum, either long or short. Having said that, our long and windy road of research on platinum group metals has led us to an opportunity that has nothing to do with platinum or palladium.

Here's our takeaway: regardless of how long it takes the world to transition away from combustion engines, the one undeniable truth is that demand for components that are used in EV engines ought to see an exponential growth.

The Massive Impact of EVs on Commodities in One Chart

(Hat-tip to Jeff Desjardins of Visual Capitalist for all the great visuals they produce on a regular basis; if you haven't checked them out we highly recommend you do.)

As electrical engines replace combustion engines, demand for commodities like graphite, nickel, aluminum, copper, lithium, cobalt, and manganese will explode. Out of all these, graphite will be the most needed in electric engines and storage batteries; by some estimates, the graphite/lithium ratio in these engines will be 10:1. Keep a look out for our coverage on graphite and graphene producers (OTCQX:NGPHF, OTCQB:FCSMF, OTCQX:MGPHF, OTCQB:GPHOF, OTCPK:AGIN, OTCQB:CSPGF, OTCPK:CHGI, OTCPK:GRPH, OTCPK:GLKIF, OTCPK:BNCIF) in the days to come.

Disclaimer: Rigel Mercantile Limited specializes in Macro/Value Research and Systematic Trading. The views expressed above are our discretionary ideas that we have arrived at using discretionary analysis and, therefore, are limited to our discretionary portfolios only. Our systematic strategies may or may not have a position (long or short) in the securities mentioned above. Under no circumstances should the information contained herein be used or considered as an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any security or investment service. The information presented herein is presented in summary form and is, therefore, subject to qualification and further explanation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.