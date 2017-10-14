5 Reasons Why I'm Hungry For Hormel

Also, there are certain qualitative questions an investor can ask to evaluate the business: the smell test.

Along the way, the article explores certain financial and operational metrics of the business with comparisons to peers.

With Hormel Foods trading at or near 52-week lows in recent weeks, it is worth looking deeper into this Dividend King.

Introduction

Hormel Foods (HRL) produces many trusted and widely-known food product brands. Perhaps the best known among Hormel's products is SPAM; it's so well-known that it's part of our everyday vocabulary. (To avoid doubt, I'm not talking about email spams; I'm talking about that porky, tender, foodstuff of the gods that comes in a rectangular can.)

Hormel's stock is trading near a 1-year low point. Here are my top five reasons why I think Hormel is a long-term winner.

Source: Seeking Alpha Hormel 1-year chart.

#1. Hormel is a Dividend King

Hormel is a dividend king, that rare breed of companies paying increasing dividends for over 50 years. Fiscal 2017 marked Hormel's 51st consecutive year of increasing dividend, increasing the dividend to $0.68 per share, which is a 17% increase over fiscal 2016.

To some dividend income investors, that $0.68 per share equates to 2.14% dividend yield on the current price of ~$31.80 (as of October 13, 2017 mid-day). That may not sound like much, but let me bring your attention to the second part of the sentence: "17% increase over fiscal 2016." Hormel's 5-year dividend growth rate is 18.7%.

Established companies tend to increase their dividends modestly, not in double-digit percentages. For example, AT&T (T) last raised its quarterly dividends 2.1% from $0.48 per share to $0.49 per share starting January 6, 2017. Recall, that using the "Rule of 72" shortcut, AT&T's dividend would take 72 / 2.1 = ~34 years to double, while Hormel's dividend would take 72 / 17 = ~4 years to double. (Granted, this is a simplification as dividend policies can and likely will change based on business conditions, but I simply want to illustrate the importance of dividend growth rate.)

Hormel's dividend increases are not accounting gimmicks. They are buttressed by strong operating performance that has been growing at a double-digit percentage CAGR. Seeking Alpha's Hormel key-data tab shows that payout ratio is 35%; the dividend is secure. Hormel's reliable history of increasing, secure dividends over half a century, and increasing them so greatly, is a great reason to invest in Hormel during the dip.

Source: 2016 Hormel Annual Report.

#2. Durability: Marathon Not Sprint

When it comes to consumer-facing products, half-life can be short and sometimes what's new gets all the popularity. That said, for the long-term investor, there is a certain amount of comfort in knowing that the company and its business has been working for 125 years. That's how long Hormel has been around. George Hormel started the company in Austin, Minnesota, and sold pork products from early on. The company developed the world's first canned ham in 1926 (source: company history).

During that history, the company has gone through stock splits, acquisitions (Skippy, Muscle Milk, Applegate Farms, to name a few), and of course, increased its dividends (see #1 above). Why this matters to me is that there is a certain intangible value in the know-how and process methodologies of a successful and growing organization. That's a moat, because if you were to start a ham canning operation tomorrow and tried to compete with Hormel, then you'd be competing against an awful lot of built up knowledge and operational excellence. I'm not saying you will fail, but just imagine what doing so would feel like and you can begin to appreciate why history of success matters.

Of course, there are always threats from the left field that existing incumbents do not see. For example, short-distance haulers like Southwest (LUV) blind-sided legacy airlines like Delta (DAL) and American (AAL) for the longest time. But, there is a certain amount of competitive barrier and scale for being the 125-year old on the campus.

#3. Operational Excellence

A key concept in investing is the idea of margin of safety. Things never go quite according to plan, so you need a cushion. In business, a margin concept is partly manifest through operating profit margins of a business. This should make sense because if consumer demand should fall, and a business needs time to adjust, those with higher margins will have greater time-runway to make changes before going out of business or taking on large debt.

So, let's compare Hormel to a similar meat-food producing company, Tyson Foods (TSN). I wrote about Tyson Foods in a separate Seeking Alpha article "The Rise and Fall" discussing the beef operating segment performance, including an analysis of margins. Like Hormel, Tyson also produces pork products. (On the poultry side, Tyson produces chicken products, while Hormel produces turkey products). A less comparable, but related company would be General Mills (GIS), a packaged food company. I'm sure you immediately thought of cereal, when I mentioned the name (Cheerios to name just one).

Hormel's 2016 operating profit margin was 13.9%, and its 2015 operating profit margin was 11.5%. By contrast, Tyson Foods' 2016 operating margin was 7.7%, and its 2015 operating margin was 5.2%. General Mills had an operating margin of 16.4% in fiscal 2017 and 2016, and 11.8% in fiscal 2015 (2017 results were not available for Hormel and Tyson at the time of this writing). Hormel's operating margins, therefore, were comparable to General Mills, and superior to Tyson Foods' margins.

Both Hormel and Tyson did better in 2016 than in 2015. But the key takeaway here is that Hormel has better operations and more cushion (i.e., margin of safety) in a downside scenario than Tyson Foods. Behind the numbers, one can imagine a management and team of plant workers focused on operational excellence; and they are delivering.

Hormel is simply a safe choice for the conservative investor.

#4. Products: The Smell/Eye Test

A simple and fun due diligence that one can do for consumer products companies is simply to keep your eyes open and check the labels when you're in a grocery store. Or if you're not the one doing the shopping, check the pantry and the fridge (but go to a grocery store and walk around anyway).

Some questions you can ask yourself and those near you (applying the 4Ps of marketing).

Are the products familiar? Are the products appealing to the eye?

Are the products enjoyed by others you know? Is it popular? (Product)

Are the products prominently displayed on the shelf? (Placement)

Are the products priced in a way that's appealing to you? (Price)

Are the products tied to promotions you have seen? (Promotion)

Source: Selected products. 2016 Hormel Annual Report.

Those are seemingly simple questions, but should help you formulate an opinion about the company producing the products you find. To dive just a little bit deeper, there is much that goes on behind how a product is placed at your local grocer. For example, if SPAM is hidden away in a dusty bottom corner of a shelf at your local Kroger (KR), that tells you that the team behind SPAM is not doing a very good job negotiating and pushing the product. For Applegate ham products to be prominently displayed, that tells you there was some good work done behind the scenes. In a similar manner, you can take each of the Ps to a deeper level. You can ask around if your acquaintances know or enjoy the product. If people tell you that they avoid Hormel Pepperoni because it tastes horrible, well that means something.

So, the question is, does Hormel smell like a good investment to you?

#5. Long-term Strategy and Incentives

Perhaps not surprisingly, given Hormel's endurance as a strong company, Hormel management has worked hard to position the company well for continued growth. I think part of that comes from aligning management incentives with those of the shareholders. This is important. Hormel's recent acquisitions like Applegate position Hormel to be seen as a healthy food producer. Hormel has 30+ brands with #1 or #2 market share.

Source: 2016 Hormel Annual Report.

I always like to check that management's incentives are well-aligned with the shareholders. For Hormel, this is not a huge concern given its history of growing and paying dividends. That said, I took a quick peek at Hormel's proxy for management incentive information. For the last 3 years from 2014 to 2016, about 10% of CEO Jeff Ettinger's compensation was salary. About half were in non-equity incentive plan compensation.

Source: Company proxy statement.

In 2016, you'll note that the CEO's incentive plan made up about $5.5 million of $12 million total compensation. Of that incentive plan, about half was tied to current year performance and the other half to long-term performance.

I'm not here to opine on whether this is a well-structured executive compensation plan. But, as a shareholder, what I care about is that there is a sizeable incentive for management to do well today and tomorrow, and that the pay is not egregiously out of sync with the operating performance of the company. In this case (at least for me), I don't see any red flags.

Conclusion

Great businesses are rare. There are many okay companies that may do well when the economy is good, only to falter during a downturn. I find elements of a great business when I look at Hormel. It's a business that is built to last: it is well-positioned for the future, has operational excellence, and is shareholder friendly. I can't predict what the stock price is going to be tomorrow or or next year. But I have the general confidence that ten years from now, the price will be higher. And today, at or near 52-week lows, I can scoop up shares at a relative bargain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL, TSN, GIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.