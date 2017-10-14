Lexington Realty Trust: Comparing The Performance Of Its Preferred And Common Equities

Still, the preferred shareholder profited; however, is the preferred still a reasonably safe investment at its current price?

LXP performed reasonably well this past year, and both its preferred and common shareholders profited.

This article is an update that examines Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) as part of a general study I conducted that compared and contrasted the performance of the preferred and common equities of a number of REITs. It was next on my list for the reasons given below. I decided to review each company individually in the order I initially listed them simply to avoid any suspicion that I have been cherry-picking the results to prove any conclusions I might draw from them. As usual, I learn as I write and from the comment section where my followers offer their perspectives and teach me different ways of looking at the numbers. Consequently, with each succeeding review, I plan to refine and improve each article accordingly.

I have copied the list from my original article, "Common Vs. Preferred Investments In REITs. Numbers Don't Lie." The following are the mix of REITs I chose for the initial study: Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR), Colony Capital, NorthStar Realty Finance, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI), Lexington Realty Trust, Newcastle Investment Corp., American Capital Mortgage Investment (NASDAQ:MTGE), AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT), Five Oaks Investment Corp. (NYSE:OAKS), Apollo Residential Mortgage (NYSE:MTG), Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO), ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), and CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS).

Since then, Colony Capital and NorthStar Realty Finance merged to become Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS), ARI-A was called, Newcastle Investment Corp. now trades as Drive Shack (NYSE:DS), and MTGE is now called MTGE Investment Corp., yet uses the same ticker symbol.

Symbol Start Price End Price P/L Dividend +/- P/L Gain/Loss MTGE 5/15/14 16.51 5/27/16 13.43 (3.08) 4.15 - 3.08 1.07 MTGEP 5/15/14 25.00 5/27/16 24.95 (.05) 4.06 - .05 4.01 ABR 1/28/13 7.07 5/27/16 6.90 (.07) 1.90 - .07 1.83 ABR-A 1/29/13 25.00 5/27/16 24.79 (.21) 7.22 - .21 7.01 CLNY 3/12/12 17.09 5/27/16 16.43 (.66) 6.15 -.66 5.49 CLNY-A 3/14/12 25.00 5/27/16 25.99 .99 9.03 + .99 10.02 ARI 7/30/12 16.75 5/27/16 16.04 (.71) 6.24 - .71 5.53 ARI-A 7/26/12 25.00 5/27/16 25.65 .65 8.09 + .65 8.74 LXP 5/30/11 9.00 5/27/16 9.46 .46 3.21 +.46 3.67 LXP-C 5/30/11 45.00 5/27/16 45.96 .96 13.00+.96 13.96 NCT 5/30/11 2.22 5/27/16 4.42 2.20 12.00+2.20 14.20 NCT-D 6/6/11 23.34 5/27/16 24.12 .78 10.47+.78 11.25 MITT 7/30/12 22.93 5/27/16 13.91 (9.02) 7.82 - 9.02 (1.20) MITT-A 7/27/12 25.00 5/27/16 24.96 (.04) 8.25 - .04 8.21 OAKS 12/16/13 9.25 5/27/16 5.01 (4.24) 2.91 - 4.24 (1.33) OAKS-A 12/17/13 25.00 5/27/16 19.56 (5.44) 5.29 - 5.44 (0.15) AMTG 9/10/12 22.48 5/27/16 13.43 (9.05) 7.36 - 9.05 (1.69) AMTG-A 9/13/12 25.00 5/27/16 24.45 (0.55) 7.50 - .55 6.95 CMO 5/6/13 13.01 5/27/16 9.61 (3.40) 3.69 -3.40 0.29 CMO-E 5/8/13 25.00 5/27/16 24.37 (0.63) 5.63 - .63 5.00 ARR 5/28/12 55.52 5/27/16 19.26 (36.26) 16.09-36.26 (20.17) ARR-A 5/31/12 25.00 5/27/16 23.53 (1.47) 6.36-1.47 4.89 CYS 7/30/12 14.16 5/27/16 8.15 (6.01) 4.84 - 6.01 (1.17) CYS-A 7/27/12 25.00 5/27/16 24.21 (0.79) 7.27 - .79 6.48

Rather than bore you with the usual templated way I go about researching a new company and its preferreds for those interested, check out my article from Nov. 27, 2016, titled, Lexington Realty Trust: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor - An Update

In that article I concluded the following:

For those of you who are seeking a nice safe 6.47% return on your investment, LXP-C might be right for you except for the fact that it's currently callable and has been since 2009. If it is called immediately you will lose 0.20/per share. That's especially true because the quarterly dividend has recently been paid, 11/15/16. However, I don't believe you will suffer any loss at all even if called because sufficient dividends will accrue to cover that loss by the time of a call and its close.

In the initial study, as shown above, I believed LXP-C outperformed its common cousin, LXP. However, I discovered, thanks to the efforts of several of my followers who explained the dollar-for-dollar ramifications of each investment, that I had been wrong. Consequently:

45.00/9.00 = 5.00 X 3.67 (common profit) = 18.35, more than the 13.96 the preferred shareholder profited by.

Now, let's see how each has performed since then. I began this review where I ended the last one on May 27, 2016. To keep these updates as current as possible, I will use the last price each traded at as I write. To simplify, I've used five dividend payments for both the commons and preferreds, unless the payments were made on a monthly basis.

Symbol Start Price End Price P/L Dividend +/- P/L Gain/Loss LXP 5/27/16 9.46 10/13/17 10.58 1.12 .875 + 1.12 2.00 LXP-C 5/27/16 45.96 10/13 /17 51.55 5.59 4.06 + .85 4.91

Consequently, using dollar-for-dollar math we get the following:

45.96/9.46 = 4.86 X 2.00 = 9.72 common profit vs. 4.91 preferred profit.

In this case, the common blew the preferred, dollar for dollar, out of the water. Let's take a closer look at the company and how it performed over the past year.

Nothing to write home about, but still a solid year as far as this preferred investor is concerned. On Oct. 13, 2016, it traded at $10.01, and it currently is priced at $10.58.

According to my study, this appears not to be an outlier or even an exception to the rule, as I will now explain. When a company outperforms comfortably, its commons usually outperform their preferred cousins in a big way, as is demonstrated by the above charts and figures.

Again, LXP appears to have substantiated the following conclusions I have drawn from this study:

When the commons appreciated, their gains usually outperformed those of their preferred cousins.

When the common shares appreciated minimally, the preferreds usually outperformed them, especially when their dividends were factored in.

On the one rare occasion OAKS lost value, its preferreds wildly outperformed its commons.

It appears overall that for the commons to outperform the preferreds, the company has to do very well - not just marginally well.

However, in defense of the preferreds, one must always consider the risk/reward consequence of each trade. In the event a company underperforms or actually loses share value, the common dividend might be cut in proportion to the share value lost, which often further increases the loss. Unless the company faces dire straits, the preferred dividend will usually be maintained. Even in the event of a dividend suspension, the preferred shareholder is still owed those missed payments. Finally, when and if called, preferreds will be called at par value. The same cannot be said for the price of the commons going forward because their prices will be tied directly to the future performance of the company.

Now, let's see how LXP-C performed over the past year.

All in all it was a profitable year, and it's currently priced at $51.55 according to the above chart. Therefore, at its current price, it offers an effective yield as follows:

3.25/51.55 = 6.30%

Not a particularly attractive yield, but I consider it a safe investment. But is it really?



Here, I'm only concerned with when it's callable, on 11/16/09, which means it has been callable for a long time. If called immediately, I don't like the thought of having to lose $1.55/share. Consequently, it's not my cup of tea and not as safe as it initially appeared to be.

