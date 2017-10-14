It's Hip To Be Square, But Is That Enough?

SQ data by YCharts

Square (SQ) introduced its first mobile phone card reader in late 2009 and almost immediately became the "go to" payment processor for start up and micro-merchant businesses in need of basic and cost effective processing for debit and credit cards. Since those nascent "pre-IPO" days, the company has grown and evolved from a "word of mouth" start up to one that is now intent on using that tenuous foothold to broaden the menu of services it provides to its client base.

Much like PayPal (PYPL) before it, Square addressed a need from a previously ignored segment of the small business entrepreneurs - in this case, connecting to the digital payment network in a way that is convenient, secure and, most of all, cost effective. However, the same constituency that perhaps was not worth the effort as a budding start-up micro-business, starts to appear more and more attractive to traditional merchant acquirers if and when they ripen into viable small businesses. And Square then faces a challenge in meeting the evolving needs of those small businesses while remaining cost competitive, or it risks losing them to larger, more integrated merchant acquirers. In other words, Square needs to grow with its customers and to do so it needs to entrench itself into other facets of those businesses beyond just processing payments.

Towards that end, the company has made some impressive early strides as it strives to offer a broader array of services. Square Register, for instance, is an application that provides invoices, receipts, inventory management and other analytic features at no additional cost to customers, while other features such as appointment software can be bolted on for a fee. Additional services such as Square Cash, a person-to-person money transfer app; Square Capital, which offers business financing; Caviar, an app that focuses on high-end restaurant service; and Square Payroll, that allows small business owners to process payroll for their employees; are all designed to allow the company to compete at a higher level and, more importantly, make switching to another provider a more involved process than just changing your transaction processor. Recently, the company applied for a bank charter so it can originate its own small business loans. In addition, the company has opened its software platform to third-party developers as it strives to create a more beneficial integrated network of services.

Still, switching costs - the time, effort and financial cost for a customer to change payment vendors - remains low. And while Square has established a recognizable brand that it's justifiably proud of, it has not translated into much by way of pricing power. Put another way, while Square's clients value the service provided, most of the customer base still use Square for payment processing exclusively - something any number of competitors with greater scale and pricing power can do. To be sure, since Square introduced the little white dongle, a bevy of competitors have developed their own solutions to provide simple payment processing with pricing and products that look, act and feel remarkably similar to that offered by Square.

There is a reason most larger merchant acquirers have avoided the micro- and small business marketplace; there's a lot of turnover (many start-ups fail) and profitability is low. Truth be told, that's also the reason Square needs to move upmarket if it is to survive and thrive.

This graphic, used in Square's Investor Conference last May, succinctly illustrates the point. While the micro market - defined here as those with under $250,000 in annual revenue - are by far the largest segment by sheer number of businesses, the potential gross sales is the smallest. Growth in this segment is already limited for Square because it already holds a large part of market share for this niche. Some rough back-of-the-napkin calculations (Total Gross Sales in Micro Market of $450 billion x the 2.75% that Square charges for processing = $11.25 billion total possible revenue) indicates that Square, with close to $2 billion in annual transaction based revenue, already serves almost 20% of that market. Then consider that most micro businesses are not "merchants" in the sense that they require transaction processing and the potential in the micro market universe shrinks even further. A CPA firm, for example, or house painter will simply remit an invoice and not necessarily expect on-the-spot payment for services rendered. Therefore, moving up to the Small Business Market ($250k-$1M in sales) and the Mid Market ($1M-$100M in sales) is absolutely critical for Square if it hopes to continue its growth trajectory.

Why? Well to quote Willie Sutton: "Because that's where the money is".

If money was to be made in the micro market, one would think that need would have been filled long ago. Instead, that part of the market was left to the likes of PayPal and Square who charge a larger portion of each transaction than traditional merchant acquirers - 2.75% for Square vs. .38% on average for Vantiv (VNTV), for example - as compensation for the added risk and labor intense processes inherent when dealing with small and micro merchants.

Square's draw has been its simplicity - it takes mere minutes to get set up - "on-boarded" in the lingo of the business, and its processes are easy to use and intuitive. But while the potential is there for long-term growth and moving up-market, competition from well entrenched traditional merchant acquirers will only intensify, as these larger companies could use their size and scale to squeeze Square at the margin. In addition, marketing - which up until recently has largely been by word of mouth from one micro merchant to another, will likely start taking a bigger slice of the expense pie, along with development costs.

That said, revenue should continue to grow in a range of 25-30% annually for the next several years as payment volumes increase and the trend away from cash and towards electronic transactions also continues. But while momentum is working in its favor and the brand remains strong - especially among Square's core constituents of micro business owners, the question is: Will rising revenues translate to the bottom line in the face of increasing costs associated with expanding away from that core group?

Even within the micro and small merchant market, enterprises are expecting more from their payment providers as simply processing payments is starting to be considered merely the appetizer to a integrated holistic approach

To be sure, the larger merchant acquirers such as Chase (JPM), with their Paymentech services, or Bank of America Merchant Services (BAC), Vantiv and the like, will leverage their massive scale and distribution capabilities to force every bit of margin they can from the process to provide more comprehensive levels of service at lower and lower costs to the merchant.

So where does Square go from here?

The company is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Consensus expectations are for a loss of $.05/share on $569 million in revenue. For their part, management had previously guided to earnings between -$.06/share and -$.07/share on revenue of $565 million.

For the full year, the company is guiding to a loss of $.20/share on $2.15 billion in revenues, an increase of 35% YoY on Revs

No argument that the company's sales and earnings metrics are trending in the right direction, and as I indicated above, I expect revenue growth to continue. However, as the company looks to expand up-market, development costs associated with such a transition could stall earnings momentum and keep valuations stretched or result in a pullback to more reasonable multiples.

Valuation

Clearly, on both a Price to Sales basis, as well as on a charitable EV/EBITDA (forward) measure, Square is considerably overvalued. The current EV/Sales ratio of 5.4x signals that investors have already priced in significant growth in sales. Therefore, any hiccup on the execution of the company's growth strategy, especially as it relates to the top line, could cause a precipitous price decline as valuations revert back to the mean.

I conclude by observing that while Square has been impressive in its performance and execution so far, the stock is priced to perfection based on both top and bottom line expectations. Risks associated with low switching costs and non-existent pricing leverage leave the company exposed to new entrant competition, while established and entrenched mid- and large market merchant acquirers will not cede market share - at least not without a significant investment in development costs by the company. Finally, should any issues with customer security arise a la Equifax (NYSE:EFX), damage to the brand could be significant.

If you are considering taking a position, it may be wise to wait for a pullback or for the company to grow into its stock price through an extended period of consolidation. With shares up over 140% YTD and entering the season when many institutional managers begin to sell their winners to "window dress" for year-end, it may be prudent to take some profits.

