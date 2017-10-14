PDI: Is It Worth The Premium?

The purpose of this article is to determine the attractiveness of the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) as an investment option. To do so, I will look at recent fund performance, current holdings and allocations, and trends in the market to attempt to determine how well the fund will perform as we close out 2017.

First, a little about PDI. It is a closed-end fund with a primary objective to seek current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Currently, the fund is trading at $31.03/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.2205/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.53%. Year to date, it is up over 18%, after accounting for distributions, which is a very impressive return. I recently reviewed PDI after the fund hit some volatility in August, and recommended investors avoid the fund. To put it simply, I was dead wrong, as PDI has bounced back with improved metrics, an increasing NAV, and a share price that continues to climb. However, given the strong short-term run PDI has had, and the shifting market sentiment on interest rates, I wanted to take this opportunity to re-evaluate the fund to see if further gains are likely, or if the fund has hit its ceiling.

First, let us start with the positives. When I last reviewed PDI, one of my main concerns was a steadily decreasing distribution coverage ratio. This is something I am very critical of with respect to PIMCO closed-end funds, because PIMCO has a history of slashing distributions. However, PDI's coverage ratio has drastically improved, reflecting a very positive, healthy trend. In August, the fund's three-month rolling coverage ratio was down to 60.42%, while its most recent data puts that figure at 91.02%. While I personally like to see high 90's (if not 100%), this is a marked improvement. Coupled with the fact that PDI has positive undistributed net investment income (UNII) of $.10/share, it is fair to conclude that PDI is not in danger of a distribution cut any time soon.

Furthermore, PDI's net asset value has been consistently increasing throughout 2017, indicating the underlying value of the assets that make up the fund's portfolio are increasing in value. This is the primary driver of share price appreciation and is responsible for PDI's strong year-to-date performance. To illustrate, PDI started the trading year with a NAV of $25.85, which has since climbed to $28.87 (as of 10/12/17), representing an increase of almost 12% this year. Not only is this encouraging, but it makes sense given the underlying strength in the U.S. housing market. Since PDI has about two-thirds of its debt allocated to the mortgage sector, what is good for U.S. housing is likewise good for PDI. I expect this trend to continue as well, as mortgage delinquencies are at ten-year lows. Continued strong performance in this sector should allow PDI's NAV to continue to move higher, to the benefit of investors.

Now, the negatives. No PIMCO discussion is complete without discussing premium to NAV, and PDI is no exception. While part of PDI's strong performance has been due to its NAV increases, that is not the whole story. Its premium to NAV is getting stretched, as it currently stands at 7.45%. While not crazy by PIMCO standards, this is still a sizeable premium and indicates the fund could take a serious hit if market confidence in the fund drops. Back in August, PDI was trading at a premium around 5%, so this is a marked increase. The fund has spent 2017 trading at premiums ranging from 2%-10%, so it's nearing the upper end of its range. The implication is if NAV does not keep rising, the share price probably doesn't have much further to go. Again, while many PIMCO CEFs trade at loftier valuations, there are currently six PIMCO CEFs that trade at lower premiums (or at discounts) than PDI, so investors may be drawn to cheaper alternatives as this fund gets stretched.

Going further, PDI is not in a great position to handle rising interest rates. The reasons being the fund is highly leveraged, at almost 45% of total managed assets. This comes with downside risk, especially during periods of rising rates. When interest rate rise, the longer-term securities held in the fund will fall in value, and the leverage used may magnify the drop and, therefore, magnify the losses. Therefore, when bond markets enter a downturn, the required debt service payments should cause returns to be lower than funds not utilizing leverage. To put this in perspective, compare the effective leverage percentages with a few other PIMCO funds. The total effective leverage in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS), PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK), PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN), and PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) stand at 23%, 23.5%, 23%, and 22.5%, respectively. Therefore, by comparison, you can see PDI is using a good deal of leverage, and that could work against it heading in to 2018.

After having discussed a few of the pros and cons of PDI, it's hard to come up with a clear buy or sell signal, as the fund clearly has both positive and negative attributes. As we approach the new year, I think the Fed's action (or inaction) will have a lot to do with the performance of PDI and other high-yield funds. At this point, the outlook is also mixed. While the majority of investors are predicting a rate hike come December, the outlook for 2018 remains murky and will be heavily dependent on inflation and employment figures. Overall, I would expect increased interest rates to be a drag on PDI, and viewed recent hawkish sentiment from the Fed as a negative for the fund. However, investors have been increasingly divided over whether or not another rate hike will occur this year. While I stated a December hike is the majority opinion, according to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, the probability of one occurring currently stands at 83% (including in a 1.2% chance of a .50 basis point increase opposed to a .25 basis point increase). While this is indeed high, it contrasts to the 88% probability investors were forecasting just a few days ago on 10/10/17. If sentiment continues to decrease and if hikes ultimately do get delayed, expect high-yield funds to rally. However, I think the more likely scenario is the Fed does hike rates for the third time this year in December, and that will ultimately cause some CEFs to take a bit of a breather.

Bottom-line: PDI is a fund that has performed strongly, both recently and throughout 2017. With a strengthening housing market and a portfolio heavily reliant on the mortgage sector, expect to see PDI's NAV remain strong heading in to the new year. With improving coverage ratios, the fund's distribution, which currently yields over 8%, seems safe. However, risks remain, as the fund has started trading at a premium above its normal average and its high use of leverage and intermediate term debt puts it at a disadvantage compared to other CEFs when rates rise. With market sentiment expecting another rate hike in the coming months, I would suggest investors proceed very cautiously with respect to PDI, and look to add to their positions once the outlook for 2018 becomes clearer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.