I recommend to sell a part of your position above $12 and wait for a meaningful correction to accumulate again.

Pretium is mining the highest concentration of bonanza grade to generate as much cash as it can.

Investment Thesis

Pretium Resources is an attractive new gold and silver mine in Canada. The project has delivered impressive drilling results for years and is one of the best gold projects in Canada now, with a high grade in gold and silver, and a very low AISC.

However, after some encouraging signs early last year, the gold price came under pressure with the strong dollar and the Fed's actions on interest rates. Gold is often traded as a hedge against the dollar and a safe refuge in case of economic problems. From July to September, gold prices rallied significantly from $1,210/Oz to $1,350/Oz. They are now poised to consolidate after breaking a two-month uptrend. The close on Friday was a positive end of an otherwise down week for gold, and it closed at $1,304/Oz. Nonetheless, there is not much catalyst to help gold to turn strongly bullish the next few months, in my opinion.

The mine cleared an important milestone on July 1, 2017, when the company announced that commercial production has been achieved at the Brucejack mine with a production in June of 2,360 tonnes per day, which is not far from the 2,700 tonnes expected on average for the next eight years.

Third-Quarter Production

On October 11, 2017, the company announced the production for the third quarter.

Third Quarter Production Highlights 82,203 ounces of gold produced

96.49 % gold recovery rate

261,262 tonnes of ore milled

2,840 tonnes per day on average processed Brucejack Mine Ramp-up During the third quarter of 2017, the Brucejack Mine produced 82,203 ounces of gold. In July, at the onset of the quarter, mill feed was predominately from low-grade stockpiles and development muck and 16,882 ounces of gold were produced (see news release dated August 10, 2017). As the ramp-up progressed, the mill began processing stope ore exclusively and an additional 65,321 ounces of gold were produced in the last two months of the quarter. For the quarter, mill feed grade and gold recoveries averaged 10.52 grams per tonne gold and 96.49% respectively. Mill feed grade and gold recoveries averaged 12.36 grams per tonne gold and 96.92% respectively during the last two months of the quarter as the mill transitioned to processing stope ore exclusively. The mill processed a total of 261,262 tonnes of ore for the third quarter for an average of 2,840 tonnes per day.

This was an excellent news that many were expecting with an average tonne per day of 2,840 TPD well above the 2,700 TPD expected on average for the first eight years of the mine. With an average for the last two months of 32,500 Au Oz.

Therefore, it was not surprising to see the stock having a huge rally on the news. However, let's look deeper at the situation and see if we should translate this news as an opportunity to sell or to buy long?

Why I believe it is the perfect opportunity to sell on the news?

In fact, the best answer was given by another author, Tom Szabo, on Seeking Alpha who took the time to explain the situation in my preceding article. He said:

I don't think the first several quarters of production at VOK will be instructive. The reason is, they have identified the highest concentration of bonanza grade gold in 3-4 zones of the deposit and these are among the first zones being sequenced. It is very likely that production from these stopes will at least meet expectations if not greatly exceed them (if exceed, they can blend gold from lower grade zones to extend the mine life of the 3-4 bonanza zones). So for the first year or so they should be doing very well, unless something unexpected happens (such as issues with ground stability or gold recoveries). It's only once they have exhausted the low hanging fruit that the mine will really be forced to prove itself as a consistent high grade, half million ounce producer. That will happen if it turns out that there are many more than just the 3-4 main zones of the bonanza grade. And despite all the drilling, this is yet to be established beyond the 3-4 zones.

Yes, Tom Szabo is probably right. Pretium is mining the highest concentration of bonanza grade to generate as much cash as it can to avoid more financing and satisfy shareholders; this is logical. Likely, the Brucejack mine will not be the subject of an acquisition by a gold major during this preliminary period or until the company can provide more relevant information beyond the 3-4 zones.

Now, the question is how high the stock can go in this situation?

PVG is showing an ascending triangle pattern. The ascending triangle is a bullish formation that usually forms during an uptrend as a continuation pattern.

Generally, it is expected that the stock will have a positive breakout. However, it may take a while longer until a breakout can really happen.

One reason is that most of the potential investors are not confident about what is behind the 3-4 first zones, thereby, they cannot commit a large investment until more clarification.

If a breakout occurs on strong volume, the stock may eventually reach the next resistance around $15, but I do not see it as likely. The RSI (14) is now at 77, which is extremely overbought and flashing a correction to probably the MA (50) at ~10.

I recommend to sell a part of your position above $12 and wait for a meaningful correction to accumulate again.

