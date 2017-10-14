Box: Momentum Is Strong After BoxWorks And 2017 Analyst Day

The company is currently at a ~$500 million run rate, larger than most software companies, and is still growing at 30%.

Box affirmed its path to profitability and updated its long-term operating model, forecasting its first pro forma profitable quarter in FY19 (calendar 2018).

In its 2017 analyst day, management updated its estimated total addressable market to $45 billion, with its new products expanding greatly upon Box’s initial use case.

Box shares have soared this week on the back of new product initiatives rolled out at the annual BoxWorks conference.

After years of languishing in a penalty box (no pun intended), Box (NASDAQ: BOX) has finally returned to the limelight. Shares have finally surfaced above $20 (and a 52-week high) after a sustained rally last week, returning Box to levels not seen since immediately after its January 2015 IPO. A much-deserved bull narrative has descended upon the stock, driven largely by the positive reactions drawn from Box’s analyst day.

Unlike many of its cloud SaaS peers, Box possesses many of the attributes that signal a high-quality company: scale (the company is reaching toward $500 million in revenues), growth (revenues grew 30% in the first half of this year, impressive given its large scale), and nascent profitability (the company is virtually near cash flow breakeven). Further, this is a company that still has plenty of tailwinds to support growth, which investors picked up on last week as the company announced updates to its platform via Box Relay and Box Skills.

These new products initiatives, which management believes not only increases attractiveness in deal bakeoffs but also increases pricing potential, have supported an expanding of Box’s TAM to $45 billion. Given the new operating model metrics released at the analyst day, bullish investors now have a visible case for healthy profits at a large revenue scale.

Box is a company worth staying long on. Though the stock has its fair share of ups and downs, as Wall Street remains ever-watchful on short-term fluctuations in quarterly billings and erratic cash flow results, the long-term narrative remains intact. Box is the leading enterprise platform for documents and content, which now expands greatly upon simple storage and offers rich analytics and workflow management capabilities.

TAM update

In Box’s S-1 filing, it had originally forecast its total addressable market (TAM) as $25 billion, based on IDC market estimates of IT spending on software for file sharing and storage.

Now, the company has aggressively expanded its TAM to $45 billion in a space it defines overall as Cloud Content Management (CCM). Just as in its prior TAM estimation, this $45 billion figure is based upon the aggregate sum of IDC’s estimated IT spending on several software categories.

The new products Box has released since its IPO - including Box Relay and Box Skills, which were the most recent additions to Box’s portfolio - have added on to Box’s original $25 billion TAM which consisted solely of File Sync & Share and Network Storage. The below screenshot, taken from the analyst day presentation, shows how Box’s product line addresses its newly adopted market segments:

Figure 1. Box now addresses a $45 billion TAM

A larger TAM points to larger opportunities for expansion, especially as the company begins to become more saturated in its core file sync & share segment. New products give Box the opportunity to approach new customers with a different angle, as well as upsell existing ones.

Product update: Box Relay and Box Skills

Let’s start with Box Relay, which will GA (become generally available) on November 13 of this year. The company currently has ~250 customers on its beta version.

Box Relay is intended to be a simple take on workflow automation, which can be used to streamline any process involving a set of actions around documents. The screenshot below, taken from Box’s website, shows an example of using Box Relay to streamline the process of going live with a sales contract. Box Relay sets up the steps involved from drafting the contract to final execution and assigns each task in the process to each individual, routing the baton to the next directly responsible individual as tasks are completed.

Figure 2. Box Relay

While Box Relay isn’t a new software category - companies like Nintex and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) already address workflow management needs - Relay is intended to be a native, convenient solution to Box users who need an intuitive tool that works alongside where their content is already hosted.

Box Skills is arguably the splashier product announcement, even though it’s a product built largely on technology from third parties. Box Skills combines the AI and machine learning capabilities of several leading technology companies - IBM Watson (NYSE: IBM), Microsoft Azure (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Google Cloud Platform (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to bring intelligent content recognition features to files residing in Box.

Figure 3. Box Skills

Box Skills was announced at BoxWorks the day prior to the analyst meeting and will be fully open for beta testing in “early 2018.” In a blog post introducing the product, Box pointed to three initial capabilities:

Image recognition: detects objects and themes in pictures and automatically tags them with keywords.

Audio intelligence: detects topics and provides text transcription.

Video intelligence: detects topics and provides text transcription, as well as facial recognition and tags.

A screenshot example of Box Skills’ image recognition capabilities, taken from the launch blog post, is shown below:

Figure 4. Box Skills image recognition capabilities

In the spirit of linking up several AI platforms from major technology companies to deliver a complete service, Box has also announced it will open up Box Skills to third-party developers to build add-ons and extensions. This allows the company to create an ecosystem around Skills (the same way it has created a large developer community around the core Box platform) that can further advance its entrenchment into enterprise IT.

Long-term operating model and valuation implications

Box also announced its new long-term operating model at its analyst day, showing the company’s progress toward margin goals to be attained at the $1 billion revenue scale:

Figure 5. Box long-term operating model

The chart above also shows the quick pace at which Box is moving toward its target model. While Box was once famous for being called a cash-burning “house of horrors,” the company has become virtually cash flow breakeven in the first half of this year. The majority of this shift toward profitability has been an increase in sales efficiency, which is broken down into quarterly attainment in the chart below, also taken from Box's analyst day deck:

Figure 6. Box quarterly sales efficiency improvement

While Box used to spend nearly 80% of its revenue on sales and marketing, it has since cut that figure by 30%, and sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue now sits just above 50%. That 30% has gone straight to the bottom line - which has a powerful effect if you also consider Box’s rapid revenue growth.

At $1 billion in revenues (which Box can achieve in three years if it grows at an average of 25% for each of those years), Box is intending to generate 17% FCF margins, implying annual free cash flow of $170 million. At Box’s current market cap of $2.7 billion and net cash position of $150 million, this implies a current EV/FCF multiple of 15x on Box’s long-term free cash flow generation capabilities. Granted, the $1 billion revenue/$170 million FCF marker is still relatively far into the future, but beginning to view Box’s valuation in terms of a cash flow multiple proves that there is long-term valuation support as the company matures into a cash machine.

Key takeaways

Free cash flow valuations aside, most investors still think of Box in terms of its revenue multiple, and even after the stock’s ascent this week, Box still remains significantly undervalued relative to its peers in mid-to-large cap software:

BOX EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Box’s product and financial announcements coming out of BoxWorks and the analyst conference this week solidify its roadmap. The fact that the stock hasn’t ever staged a true outbreak since its IPO gives a compelling reason now for investors to ride the stock upward. Box is a paragon of Silicon Valley success, having evolved from a single-product company with tenuous cash burn into a diversified software platform addressing a large growing TAM and staking out a path to large profit margins.

