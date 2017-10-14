TherapeuticsMD's Dilution Fear Is Overdone

The stock price has fallen dramatically since the secondary offering, falling more than 20% (26 Sept. to 12 Oct. 2017). I like to reiterate to current and potential investors that the investment thesis for TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT:TXMD) still remains intact.

Approval Likelihood Remains High

I have written how the scale and duration of the WHI study, and the FDA's willingness to look at the new data, being contributing factors to a significantly higher likelihood of approval for TX-004HR. Now let us review past similar examples of the FDA issuing a complete response letter requesting only for more safety data:

1) Sirukumab (J&J (NYSE:JNJ)) for rheumatoid arthritis (RA): Safety data shows serious AEs for 13.2-14.2% of the patient population. It went before the FDA panel and was voted 12 to 1 against approval due to the increase in mortality.

2) Romosozumab (Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)) for osteoporosis: Safety data shows increased serious cardiovascular adverse events.

3) HEPLISAV-B (Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX)): Clinical trial was previously put on hold for an autoimmunity issue. It went before the FDA panel and was voted 8 to 5 that there was lack of safety data. The trial size was concluded to be too small to detect infrequent adverse events and patient population was not representative of US population in terms of racial and ethnic composition.

These are some of the examples I am able to find regarding the request for more safety data. The common thread among them is these drugs are new unique chemical formulations and have existing data showing a certain level of safety risks. Compared to TX-004HR, the chemical formulation is one that has been used for years (estradiol) and has minimal risks (WHI study, Vagifem study). The reason that the FDA is requesting for a 52-week study seems to be it being a standard practice for past estradiol approval for VVA. Vagifem being the last approved product for VVA containing estradiol in 1999. In 2003, FDA has even published a guidance stating only 12-week study is required for estradiol-based VVA product approval. From a scientific objective viewpoint, the FDA should have approved TX-004HR in the first place.

Impact of Early Dilution

I have stated in my previous article on the potential for dilution. It has come to pass albeit earlier than expected. The timing was horrible and the news was not handled well. As a result, there has been a loss of investor confidence, which potentially contributed to the huge price drop.

1) Portrayal as a manipulative CEO

The dilution came two weeks after the CEO claimed that dilution is a last resort option. As a secondary is most likely in the works for months, investors are pointing to the CEO as a manipulative liar.

However, investors should be aware of the industry that the company is in. Early stage biotech is one that burns cash with limited avenues for financing. Not expecting any secondary offering is an overly optimistic and unrealistic outlook for early stage biotech. No CEO will outright mention a dilution, which will hurt shareholders even more as the dilution pricing is anchored on the current trading price.

2) Lack of transparency

After the dilution announcement, the conference call held for the week was canceled. There was limited information from the company thereafter. Investors took this as a sign that the company is hiding something due to the lack of any information from management itself. No conference call was held to address the dilution.

It is hard to deny that the company has not handled the dilution announcement well. A mention of the legal issue being the barrier to attending the conference will have greatly alleviated suspicions of the conference cancelation as a means to avoid shareholders. Investor conference call webcast to the public should also have been held after the legal silence period is over to address the dilution. Though the company has somewhat addressed this in its recent presentation slides.

3) Suggestive of FDA meeting outcome

With the November 3 meeting just one month away, investors took the timing as a sign of lack of confidence for an approval. A key point to note is there has not been any communication between the FDA and the company since the submission of new information. The company will have to report any significant communication between the FDA and has shown a history of abiding by this regulation. So, there is no new information which can affect the likelihood of the meeting outcome.

As with any other investors, I would rather prefer the company diluting after a positive catalyst to raise more funds with lower dilution. Having said that, I do understand the cautious stance the management is taking.

Risks

1) Negative FDA meeting

The biggest concern is FDA insisting on a 52-week trial. FDA does at times act irrationally as per the TX-004HR's CRL. The possibility of this continued irrational stance still remains. Allowing for submission of new data does suggest an openness to change its initial stance.

Some investors are concerned that TX-004HR's rejection will have an implication on TX-001HR's approval. As such, a rejection in the meeting will translate to TX-001HR being potentially rejected. I have to emphasize this is not the case, as the only issue with TX-004HR is lack of long-term safety data, which TX-001HR has. Additionally, the company held a pre-NDA submission meeting with the FDA, which should improve the likelihood of approval.

2) Further dilution

The recent dilution should limit further dilution risk. The likelihood of this risk hinges on the term loan deal that management is able to secure. If the terms of the loan are unfavorable, management might potentially resort to the equity markets as the source of financing.

Summary

A combination of excessive fear and breakdown of the key price resistance levels has led to the recent carnage in share price. This drastic price drop is a reminder that early-stage biotech is not the faint of heart. As investors, we should constantly review our investment thesis. And the recent dilution has not changed that thesis. I remain bullish in the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.