Cash Is Still King

There are two forgotten stocks that deal with cash that are worth a second look.

Data from the Bank For International Settlements indicates that physical currency in total value, per inhabitant, and as a percentage of GDP is growing, not shrinking.

Cashless Societies and Cryptocurrencies

According to the headlines, the prognosis for physical currency is bleak.

A story on CBS This Morning from this past week highlights China's "nearly cashless society". NBC News asks whether Sweden will be the first "to go cash free". Other news reports argue that Canada will get there first.

Meanwhile, discussions of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies dominate financial news. In just the past month, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon called bitcoin a fraud, South Korea joined China in banning ICOs, and yet bitcoin has surged to an all-time high above $5,000. Whether it's a bubble or the future of currency, everyone has an opinion and is talking about it.

So with all this talk of cryptocurrencies and cashless societies, is cash dead?

The Bank For International Settlements is an international financial organization owned by the world's central banks and based in Switzerland. In addition to acting as a counterparty for many central bank transactions, they produce a variety of research related to international banking. This month, they released preliminary data for 2016 under the unassuming title "Statistics on payment, clearing and settlement systems in the CPMI countries: Figures for 2016".

The 567-page report includes data on notes and currency in circulation in 17 major economies. Given the recent headlines, the results of their research might surprise you.

Cash In Circulation Increased in 2016

The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated. - Mark Twain

13 of the 17 economies that provide information on cash in circulation (China is the most noticeably absent major economy, as they don't provide this data) saw cash in circulation increase from 2015 to 2016. There are multiple ways to look at the data: as total value of currency in circulation, value of currency in circulation per inhabitant, and value of currency in circulation as a percentage of GDP.

Banknotes and coin in circulation for CPMI countries:

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Total value (USD billions) 4,616.02 4,661.53 4,513.34 4,535.63 4,680.03 Value per inhabitant (in USD) 1,641.4 1,642.7 1,566.0 1,577.9 1,598.2 Value as a percentage of GDP 8.59% 8.59% 8.17% 8.85% 9.03%

The United States has remained the most resilient economy in terms of cash use and has seen an increase in cash in circulation in each of these three categories over the past five years. The closest comparable economy, the Euro area, has seen a slight decline in recent years.

The two largest owners of physical cash continue to be residents of Switzerland and Japan. Both countries saw a significant decline in cash per inhabitant in 2014 but have rebounded in 2015 and 2016.

The four outliers that saw a reduction in the total value of cash in circulation were India, Mexico, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

The most extreme case was India, which suddenly discontinued high value banknotes near the end of 2016 in an anti-corruption drive. This action created long lines at banks and ATM machines as people attempted to deposit banknotes before they became worthless and withdraw new banknotes. One would expect cash in circulation to bounce back considerably in 2017 as new banknote shortages have dissipated. Nevertheless, the total value of cash in circulation in India dropped from $250.8 billion at the end of 2015 to $196.49 billion at the end of 2016.

So what does this all mean for stocks?

Two Value Stocks That Have Been Left For Dead

I'm not quite dead yet! - from Monty Python and the Holy Grail

The narrative that cryptocurrency will replace physical currency and that economies will become cashless is not supported by recent data. At best, the narrative is on hold. At worst, the narrative is false. A number of companies are trading at low valuations in part due to this perceived shift away from cash.

There are an array of forces at work that are keeping physical cash a central component of our economies.

Quantitative easing - Excessively low interest rates means that savers gain very little by keeping their cash in banks. While this is expected to change eventually, it has not changed in a meaningful way yet.

Bank scandals - Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is attempting to look past their accounts scandal, but many of their customers are not. For those affected by this, and many others still stinging from the financial crisis of 2008, they would rather avoid traditional banking when it is possible.

The gray economy - With the rise of state legalization of marijuana in the US, marijuana dispensaries are discovering something that professional gamblers, sex workers, and many other cash businesses have long known: it's not easy to find financial services when you work in the gray economy. Many marijuana dispensaries find themselves denied bank accounts and must resort to dealing in cash.

Human migration - The world is experiencing high levels of migration for a variety of reasons, including wars in the Middle East and crime in the Americas. As governments attempt to limit migration, this only serves to push migrants further away from traditional banking services.

Privacy concerns - Whether it be the recent hack of Equifax (NYSE:EFX), internet giants analyzing our spending habits, or just plain old government surveillance, people have never had less privacy and online security than they have today. Many find it comforting to keep some amount of money in physical form, either as an emergency fund or to have the ability to make purchases that are not being tracked by others.

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics is based in the United Kingdom and provides financial services through a network of over 200,000 ATMs worldwide. The stock is hovering near its 52-week lows and hype about cashless societies hasn't helped matters.

The stock trades at an inexpensive forward P/E of 8.6. Cardtronics is experiencing a double whammy of negative sentiment, surrounding both the perceived obsolescence of physical cash and the turmoil of Brexit. With cash in circulation increasing and many banks closing unprofitable branches to reduce costs, this independent ATM company stands out as a compelling contrarian value play.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

WU data by YCharts

Western Union is the dominant player in cash transactions worldwide and is working at building out their electronic transfer capabilities. When economic migrants send remittances back home or when family members aid refugees who have escaped war-torn areas, they aren't using electronic transfers or digital currencies, they are using cash transfer services.

While Western Union has bounced off its lows, it still trades at a very modest forward PE of 11.4 and pays a healthy dividend yield of 3.5%. The barrier for entry for cash transfer services is huge, needing agents throughout the world and with extensive regulatory requirements. As both cash in circulation and human migration grow, Western Union appears to have considerable upside.

On The Other Hand...

The growth of currency in circulation around the world is not all bad for digital transfers and cryptocurrencies. While physical cash remains resilient, the data indicates that there is still plenty of room to run if you pick the right digital horse. Will Bitcoin or Ethereum be the winner in the cryptocurrency space? Will it be PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Apple Pay (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Google Wallet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) that wins at digital transfers? Will it be all of them, or maybe none?

While the story around cryptocurrencies and cashless societies is compelling, the data indicates that the world remains addicted to physical cash. As long as there is migration, hacking, unscrupulous banks, confusing laws and regulations, and government surveillance, there will always be a place for cash. As a firm believer in data over stories, and value over momentum, I bought Western Union earlier this year and will be keeping my eye on Cardtronics.

