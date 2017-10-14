Oil: It Just Keeps Improving

What I found was that, on the whole, the organization has revised down some key estimates and believes that the situation isn't as bad as it was previously.

I’ll be honest with you. I’m amazed that oil prices are currently trading where they are. Despite a massive recovery from where they bottomed out at (below $30 per barrel at one point), we are still trading at a low level even though more and more data keeps coming out showing that the picture has been materially better than what people thought previously. In what follows, I will cover some data and give my thoughts on why, even in spite of incredible pessimism, market participants would be unwise to be against oil and the companies operating in this space.

A better global picture

In its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA (Energy Information Administration) reported that global demand has been better than expected. After previously revising demand figures down last month, the organization stated that demand last year was, according to their newest estimates, 96.96 million barrels per day. This represents an increase of 50 thousand barrels per day compared to the old forecast. This year, we can expect demand to have risen by 1.35 million barrels per day to 98.31 million barrels per day, also up the same amount versus prior forecasts. Now, of course, not everything on the demand front is great. If the organization is accurate in its assumptions, demand next year should be just 99.89 million barrels per day, a one-year rise of 1.58 million barrels per day, but lower than prior forecasts by 60 thousand barrels per day. In the table below, you can see this data.

*Created by Author

In addition to seeing stronger demand last year and this year, there have been some material revisions to global oil supply. While last year’s figure was increased by 40 thousand barrels per day, this year’s supply is forecasted to total 97.99 million barrels per day. This is an impressive 0.27 million barrels per day (or 98.55 million barrels total) less than expected a month earlier. A similar, but slightly smaller revision can be seen for next year. In the table below, you can see precisely what I mean.

*Created by Author

Interestingly, essentially none of these revisions are likely to come from OPEC. In the EIA’s view, the group will still see a steady increase in its own output, rising from 32.50 million barrels per day this year (down from 32.68 million barrels per day in 2016) to 32.99 million barrels per day in 2017. Despite the group’s agreement to cut output, the increase from nations like Libya and Nigeria have offset some of those efforts. In the table below, you can see revision data for the group.

*Created by Author

Thanks to the change in supply and demand figures, investors have something to look forward to. If the EIA’s numbers are accurate, OECD oil and product inventories were 1 million barrels lower last year than previously thought. While this is positive, it pales in comparison to the change for this year and next. Based on the numbers provided, the EIA believes that inventories this year will end up at 2.964 billion barrels, down 31 million barrels from their prior forecast. Next year, inventories should rise but will ultimately be 42 million barrels lower than anticipated before.

*Created by Author

What’s really worth mentioning here, though, is that the actual data implies something else. On a global scale, as you can see in the table below, three of the four quarters this year should see oil demand outpace supply. Only the fourth quarter should result in a resumption of inventory builds. However, if you take this data and add it together, even factoring in the fourth-quarter builds, total global inventories should fall this year by 115.64 million barrels.

*Created by Author

The US is a little mixed

On the global scale, things are certainly looking up for oil. That said, things in the US are a little more mixed. Take, for instance, the picture involving domestic oil production. According to the EIA’s estimates, while domestic production this year is slated to be 9.24 million barrels per day, slightly below last month’s forecast for it, it’s expected to soar to 9.92 million barrels per day in 2018. This level is actually higher than September’s forecast by 80 thousand barrels per day and suggests that, if everything goes according to plan, rising production from the US could still test markets to some degree.

*Created by Author

That said, there is some interesting inventory data to help offset that. If the EIA’s numbers are correct, it’s believed that inventories last year were lower by 2 million barrels than previously thought. This year, they are slated to be lower by 14 million barrels. However, as production grows in the US, we could see a rebound to 1.335 billion barrels, slightly above what the EIA thought recently.

*Created by Author

I was right... and I’m calling it again

In a recent article, I made the case that investors should expect the EIA to revise down some of its inventory figures. My argument was fairly simple: namely that inventories were, in aggregate, already lower than what the organization thought they would end the year at. In sum, crude and petroleum product stocks were lowered, driven down by most categories facing a bullish revision for long-term oil investors. In the table below, you can see where inventories are today, where the prior forecast was, and where it is now for the end of 2017.

*Created by Author

Based on these numbers, combined with the fact that I believe the EIA is still underestimating global demand, I’m going to make another forecast. While it may not happen in next month’s report, I believe there’s quite a high probability that the EIA will further lower its inventory forecasts for this year for most product categories. In particular, I see this happening with crude, motor gasoline, and distillate fuel. What this level is, I cannot say. However, I would be shocked if total US commercial stocks were not below 1.275 billion barrels by the end of this year.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that, on the whole, I am quite happy with the oil data so far this year. I would have preferred a deeper cut from OPEC and some non-OPEC nations by this point in time, but even without that, the situation is showing signs of improvement. Moving forward, I suspect that the situation will continue to improve and I believe that investors would be wise not to bet against the bullish case for oil at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.