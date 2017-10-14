ROTY Volume 1 Edition 39: Tracking Performance And How To React To Weakness

As always, readers are encouraged to do their own due diligence, manage risk appropriately, and avoid blindly following.

I update readers on several positions in the ROTY model account and outline a couple trades (including an idea that could benefit from the hurricane season).

I provide my thoughts on how to handle weakness in your stock picks and when it is a problem.

Readers have requested a performance tracker and so it will appear going forward in each edition.

Welcome to the 39th entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500), with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size, they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly.

Note: Readers are encouraged to pay close attention to each entry in the series, as positions could be added to or sold at any moment for a variety of reasons (material events, red flags, swapping out for a more promising stock, etc.).

Expect one to three editions of ROTY to be published each week, depending on developments and trades.

Stocks mentioned in ROTY editions at times experience significant volatility, especially on days articles are published. Readers are encouraged to avoid the urge to impulse buy, taking the time to evaluate ideas for themselves, doing due diligence, and only making trades as part of their own plan. ROTY is not about blindly following, but instead aiding readers in becoming better traders/investors as they make their own decisions.

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account



Above: Basic View

Below: Detailed Version

Performance Since We Started Tracking

In late September we moved to TipRanks and its Smart Portfolio keeps track of several statistics, including performance. Many readers have asked me to include the above so here it is. TipRanks keeps track of realized and unrealized gains, so I'm looking forward to not having to track that anymore manually.

**Keep in mind that all trades take place at the day's closing price when an article is published for the sake of transparency.

**While the benchmark (S&P 500) above is automatically included in TipRanks, readers should be aware that I don't care much for the use of portfolio benchmarks. For me the past decade or so it's only been about absolute returns, consistent profits and learning from my rough patches.

Current ROTY Contenders



We've added several Contenders with near term upside that I like. With a few ROTY model account ideas that are not performing currently, it will be interesting to see which ones we choose to enter and which ideas are cut.

In particular, Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) looks like a lower-risk run up play into earnings on November 14th.

A healthy correction in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) still leaves shares practically doubling from recent lows. When I published my article on the stock, shares were already up 40% in the premarket and then took off soon after before readers had a chance to get in.

Several of the above should trend well into their respective data readouts, presentations or regulatory meetings.

Remember that the Contenders List consists of stocks that are potentially setting up for a big move and/or have interesting catalysts coming up. They are NOT official ROTY ideas, but we keep an eye on them in case it appears one or more are setting up nicely (chart/fundamentals).

General Commentary

We've done well over a period of time where the biotech sector has finished relatively flat.

IBB data by YCharts

Recent weakness in ROTY picks comes with weakness in the sector over the past five days, so I am managing risk but remain unconcerned.

IBB Price data by YCharts

A situation where you have relative weakness should set off alarm bells in your head. When we owned Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) for example, it became our first sell when the biotech sector was strong but the stock kept losing ground.

The stock promptly fell over 30% after we sold it.

On the other hand, when the overall market is acting weak (or biotech sector if most of the stocks we hold are in that arena) that is a signal to play it conservative. If there is another market correction (or bear market), biotechnology and other speculative sectors will often be the first to feel the pain. However, the right stocks with very near-term catalysts (and improving fundamentals) as well as those with valuable assets can often retain value. That said, if markets are causing you trouble sleeping, there is nothing wrong with holding just a few positions along with a significant cash position and waiting for future setups (and stabilization).

Again, form a well-thought-out plan that suits your risk profile and helps keep your emotions in check.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) - The company hosted its R&D day and here is the link to the slideshow. For those of you who own the position, it's worth the review in spite of the long length (the stormtroopers should keep you awake). Suffice to say 2018 could be a big year for the firm.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) - Contributor Zach Hartman (his daily biotech column is an enjoyable read) wrote a great piece on the stock. Needless to say the reason we continue to hold our position in spite of recent weakness is for the run up and results from the TiNivo and TIVO 3 studies. If successful, tivozanib appears to be well positioned versus other TKIs (especially with superior safety profile).

Therapix Biosciences (TRPX) - I have previously laid out why this marijuana play could be very interesting, not only for the run up but also for the large market opportunity being addressed with prior positive anecdotal evidence serving as a rationale for targeting TS. Recently, a tweet calling the story "undiscovered until now" introduced a promotional video I had not seen and gave me pause. Readers know that while I like the story, I prefer owning shares in companies that let the results do the talking for them. If the story is compelling enough, word will get out on its own. Readers might recall in our recent breakdown of the ROTY model account I mentioned we might swap this one out.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) - In Edition 35, I highlighted this ROTY position as one likely to run up in October. On Thursday call buyers were quite active, including an opening buy of 2,500 March 40 calls for $4.20 per contract and total volume of 5 times the daily average (3,700 calls versus 570 puts). While I don't normally comment on options action, I thought this clue should be taken into account.

GlycoMimetics (GLYC) - I don't normally comment on day-to-day stock movements, but several readers were asking me about the 10% decline today. Today's move came on twice the average daily volume. While I never like to see high volume selling, I will point out that just the other day we saw a very large block purchase (~$20 million). Other biotechs with strong stories including previous winners (Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) come to mind) have also made swift moves downward, letting me know this is not an event limited just to this one stock. If action reverses, these stocks could bounce back swiftly next week.

Prima BioMed (PBMD) - I was hoping for some weakness here so we could add to our position in this October runner. So far no such luck. New 52-week highs could follow shortly and we will continue to hold our quarter position.

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades

1. Selling our position in Therapix Biosciences - The ROTY model account previously had a quarter position in the stock. For investors looking for an interesting idea in the marijuana space, the company's potential to offer an efficacious TS therapy with a solid safety profile is enticing. However, as I stated before, it's my personal preference to steer clear of stocks that I feel are being overly promoted. The 5% or so loss will be reflected in the ROTY model account's October performance, but as readers have seen in ROTY, we consider these types of small trading losses acceptable in order to position ourselves in only the best setups.

2. Initiating a pilot position in Polar Power - See my original thoughts on the company here. These types of low float stocks can really get moving should they come into favor with the momentum crowd. As a DC generator play in hurricane season with more deals expected, I believe shares should rebound nicely and run up into earnings on November 14th. I also relish the chance to add more stocks to the ROTY model account that are not in the biotech sector. As long as the stock holds steady or slowly trends upward, we will look to add to the position and I consider it to be lower risk at this point relative to some of our other ideas. Keep in mind that hurricane season officially lasts through the end of November.

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, trading their own plans, and adapting ROTY to fit their own needs and objectives. If you don't agree with some of the holdings in the model account (or they simply don't appeal to you), consider substituting ideas from your own research while still implementing the overall strategy.

Feel free to ask questions, as we strive to have an ego-free atmosphere where readers bounce ideas off each other and contribute their own DD. The ROTY community consists of both expert and novice traders/investors who are quite generous with their time and knowledge.

In the end the goal is to constantly improve, booking more profits and especially managing risk and emotions. We learn from losers and winners alike, knowing that if we stick to the process and analyze our trades the end result is a growing brokerage account.

Keep in mind each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space, as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts, could also contribute to increased volatility.

All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBMD, SMMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.