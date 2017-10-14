Trinity Industries: A Couple Big Expectations

As the largest railcar manufacturer in the US, Trinity Industries (TRN) is a fascinating market leader. Not only that, but it’s also my largest holding as of the time of this writing. Even though it has been a bumpy ride, the company continues to impress me, but heading into the time for the firm’s third-quarter earnings release, I figured it would be interesting for me to dig into some details and give my thoughts on why, even after seeing shares soar in recent weeks, this quarter may finally be a break-out time for the business.

Will management have a plan for the company’s cash?

One of the really appealing things about Trinity is the fact that its cash position is quite large. As of the end of its second fiscal quarter, the company held cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) of $988.3 million. This represents nearly 19% of its market capitalization as of the time of this writing. If you include restricted cash, which is being held to satisfy lenders regarding some of its debts, the company’s cash grows to $1.18 billion, or about 22.5% of its total market cap.

Although this amount of cash is significant, and while it would normally justify some additional upside potential in a typical company, the market did not, for the longest time (and still does not, in my opinion), fully account for this cash. This is due to the fact that, for a while now, Trinity had been embroiled in a lawsuit where it had previously been hit with total fees/judgment of $682.4 million. In the event that management failed get this resolved in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, the remaining cash on the railcar company’s books would have been needed to cover typical operational costs.

As I wrote not too long ago, though, Trinity ended up winning its appeal and owes nothing for the fraud that the plaintiff had alleged. This is, without any doubt, a boon for shareholders, but it also gives the business an opportunity to come out with some sort of plan. Yes, the industry conditions Trinity is facing right now are not ideal, and it certainly makes sense to have some cushion, but the fact of the matter is that investors like myself are waiting for management to deploy the cash. Personally, I like the idea of allocating the cash toward M&A activity, but even a share buyback at current levels wouldn’t be a terrible idea. Other investors might push for a dividend of some sort. Because of this expectation, I would imagine that there’s a good chance management will at least allude to some sort of activity to generate additional value for shareholders.

Backlog might finally increase

As I already mentioned, times have been tough for companies operating in this space. As you can see in the image below, for instance, backlog for Trinity’s railcar operations (manufacturing and leasing) has suffered a lot over the past year. At the end of the company’s second fiscal quarter of this year, backlog totaled $2.715 billion. The same time last year it was $4.291 billion. In the third-quarter report coming up or, at the very latest, in the fourth quarter, I believe there’s a good chance that Trinity will report some nice uptick in backlog (though I don’t expect a sizable recovery until at least the middle of next year).

*Taken from Trinity

The rationale I have regarding this relates to the fact that, so far this year, railcar volume is doing quite well. According to the Association of American Railroads, after seeing volume suffer significantly last year, we are finally seeing a rebound. US volumes are up 3.6% year over year through the first nine months of the year. This was driven largely by a 3.8% surge in carloads and record-setting intermodal transports. Fortunately, the US isn’t the only nation thriving. In Canada, total volume is up 11.4%, while in Mexico it is up 0.6%. Even though there seems to be an excess of railcars today, rising volume will lead to rising demand and, perhaps, even help to lift industry backlog.

*Taken from AAR

But costs are likely to be higher

One negative point I’d like to make, though, is that unless we see an increase in sales instead of a year-over-year decrease, it’s highly probable that costs will remain under pressure. According to management, for instance, manufacturing costs in the first six months of this year averaged 82.5% of manufacturing sales. In the same period of 2016, that number was 79.7% of manufacturing sales. The reason for this contraction in profitability relative to sales is, quite simply, that Trinity generates its revenue in a very capital-intensive business and in a space where the products in question are somewhat commoditized. This means that, as sales drop, profits should fall faster because of weaker economies of scale and due to the fact that the tough times in the industry have led to pricing pressures that Trinity and its peers normally should not see.

I do believe, though, that while Trinity is likely to suffer from a profitability standpoint, it’s likely that the firm’s Leasing segment will fare pretty well on a cost stance. As more of a service offering, Leasing gives Trinity more flexibility in controlling its costs. This can be demonstrated by the fact that during the first six months of this year, the business incurred cost of sales associated with its Leasing segment that totaled 47.4% of relevant revenue. This compares favorably to the 57.9% seen the same time a year ago.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I believe that there’s a good basis for expecting some positive developments from Trinity fairly soon. True, I do believe that margins will remain compressed through at least this year (and likely into 2018), but rising railcar volumes foretells rising backlog eventually, while the freeing-up of the cash thanks to the lawsuit’s outcome could result in a very attractive catalyst.

