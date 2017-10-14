National Storage Affiliates From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

Better yet, you can be assured that it will continue paying for at least 5 years.

While searching for newly issued preferred opportunities, I came upon NSA-A, and learned that it had recently moved from the gray market to open market trading, aka, the secondary market. I accomplished this by utilizing Preferred Channel's new preferred offerings as pictured below:

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics: Underlying Investments Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of a National Storage Affiliates (NSA) preferred, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online. Be sure to Type NSA in its search box. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that opening page:



Here we learn that NSA is a self-managed, self-administered REIT dedicated to the ownership, operation and the acquisition of high-quality regional self-storage facilities.

Let's click on the Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds or notes this company might have to offer:

Here we learn that NSA offers a single 6.00% preferred, NSA-A, currently trading on the open market.

Let's click on NSA-A:

I like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning in an event that payments are suspended, it accumulates and is owed to the shareholder and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And it must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company, and there will remain so until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares are callable on 10/11/22 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed. This means your dividends are secure for at least 5 years.

It pays a yearly dividend of 1.50, paid quarterly at the rate of .375 on 3/31, 6/30, 9/30, and 12/31.

At the time of its IPO, 10/3/17, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line. As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:



It displays how NSA performed over the past five years, which, as far as I'm concerned, is the picture of a company that has performed very well. As a preferred investor, I'm interested more in a company that's built to last rather than a barn-burner. And NSA warms the cockles of my heart. On 4/27/15, its shares traded at $13.02; currently, they are priced at $24.76

Although I don't feel this is necessary because of what I learned thus far about this company's recent history, for safety's sake, I took a peek at NSA's Finviz financial highlights, as shown below...



...it has a market cap of $1.10 billion and earned $11.30 million on sales of $238.00 million. It shows a manageable debt/equity of 1.68, and its YTD performance has risen by 12.19%. All of which confirmed my rosy first impression.

As far as I'm concerned from the perspective of a preferred investor, this company might be the Fort Knox of investments; therefore, if you are comfortable with a yield of a tad less than 6.00%, you might consider adding it to your portfolio, tucking it away, and forgetting about it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.