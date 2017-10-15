A Little Known Tech High-Dividend Stock Yielding 9%, With Qualified Dividends

Looking for high dividend stocks in the tech world? You may have to search for quite a while - there are a few out there, but the tech sector isn't known for high dividend yields.

Since late May 2016, when we first covered North State Telecommunications (OTCPK:NORSB), (OTCPK:NORSA) in one of our articles, it has gone from $45.40 to as high as $70.00. It's one of those "sleeper" OTC stocks that has low trading volume, which may run from under 100 shares to a few thousand daily. Both shares pay the same dividend amount, but the NORSB has better liquidity.

NORSB is currently at $60.60 and is up over 33% since we first covered it. However, it has underperformed during 2017, falling 6.77% year to date:

Profile:

One of the nation's 15 largest integrated communications companies, North State was founded in 1895. Together with its subsidiaries, it operates in the telecommunications and data center services industries in North Carolina.

The company offers local telephone, long distance, broadband and video services. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, DataChambers, North State provides data center colocation, cloud, managed data and disaster recovery services to enterprise customers.

North State maintains a robust network comprising more than 68,000 miles of high-capacity fiber optic facilities used to carry everything from voice and broadband Internet services to networking and IP services as well as critical back-up and disaster recovery data for businesses (Source: NORSB website).

This is a company which has had a long evolution - from the hand crank phones of the 1890s, all the way to cloud services in 2017. The CEO, Royster Tucker III, has been with the company since 1981, and is the great grandson of North State's founder Jesse F. Hayden. Chairman Patrick Harman is the founder's grandson and has been with the company since 1965.

Dividends:

NORSB goes ex-dividend in Feb-May-Aug-Nov, but pays on a March-June-Sept-Dec schedule. Its payouts are treated as qualified dividends, with shareholders receiving a 1099 at tax time.

It is currently yielding 8.58% and should go ex-dividend next in mid-November:

Because it's in a capital intensive business, NORSB's dividend coverage ability can best be measured by adjusted EPS, which adds back non-cash depreciation and amortization expenses.

The company's payout ratio has gone higher over the past two quarters as it continued to transform its operations, but still has averaged 40.57% over the past four quarters:

Options:

Earnings:

It has been a bumpy ride for NORSB over the past four quarters, as revenues have grown, but increased expenses have cut into earnings.

CEO Tucker commented on the Q2 earnings release:

"Demand in both our Internet & Communications and IT Services & Hardware segments provided solid revenue performance in the second quarter. Although financial results for the period were impacted by $1.2 million in restructuring charges related to the formation of our new, integrated information technology services business unit in May, we are continuing to drive growth as we execute on our fiber and IT focused business strategy.” "To support this growth, we recently promoted Glenn Johnson to Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer/Chief Information Security Officer. Glenn previously served as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Security Officer of Stalwart Systems, a company North State acquired in 2015 and integrated into our Technology Solutions business unit. Glenn’s new role underscores our focus on strategically using secure technology to deliver great experiences and outcomes for our customers." (Source: NORSB site)

In addition to the $1.2M in restructuring charges, the company's Sales & Service costs rose by $1.6M in Q1-2 '17.

The left column is Q1-2 '17; the right column is Q1-2 '16. UCAAS - (Unified Communications as a Service) refers to a service model where providers deliver different telecom or communications software applications or services, generally over the global IP network.

(Source: NORSB site)

The new Strategic Internet & Communications segments performed well, with Business & Wholesale revenues rising 10% in Q1-2 '17, and Consumer revenues rising 10.79%. But the company's Legacy Business Internet & Communications revenues fell 2.96%, and its Legacy Consumer Internet & Communications revenues fell 10%.

Legacy losses are the bogeyman all across the telecom industry, as consumers cut the cord. It's no different at NORSB, which is why management has been pushing the company into more updated tech services.

Strategic IT Services & Hardware revenues, which comprised ~ 31% of overall revenue, were roughly flat.

Management has kept a lid on share dilution over the past four quarters. Adjusted EPS fell 4.1% though:

NORSB also earns a good share of its income from interests in unconsolidated assets, such as its 5.81% interest in Alltel of North Carolina LP, a wireless company operated by Verizon (NYSE:VZ). These earnings, which totaled $3.146M for Q1-2 '17, represented 67% of their pre-tax earnings so far in 2017:

(Source: NORSB site)

Valuations:

NORSB looks cheaper than broad industry averages on a price/book and price/sales basis, and it has a more attractive dividend yield.

Financials:

NORSB's financial metrics mostly look much better than broad industry averages, but they've gone in the wrong direction over the past year.

However, its debt load is a whole lot less than some of the big names in the industry, such as AT&T (T), which has a 1.15 debt/equity ratio, or Verizon, which sports a 4.40 debt/equity ratio and a 2.57 net debt/EBITDA ratio.

Debt:

Here's the Liabilities and Equity section of NORSB's balance sheet - the left column is as of 6/30/17, and the right column is as of 6/30/16:

(Source: NORSB site)

NORSB's debt looks well-laddered out into the future, with its largest maturity coming due in 2021:

(Source: 2016 10K)

Risks:

Liquidity - As we mentioned earlier in the article, NORSB has up and down trading volume - some days it may trade a few thousand shares, whereas other days it may trade below 100 shares. Therefore, acquiring or liquidating a large position may take longer than normal.

Summary:

We rate NORSB a long-term buy based upon its compelling dividend yield, good dividend payout ratio, and its conservative debt load. This isn't a high-powered growth story - it's a Telecom slowly turning into more of a Tech company, but we feel that management will be able to successfully combat legacy losses with new strategic business, and moreover, will be able to continue to pay attractive dividends.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Articles posted on SA aren't meant to be all-inclusive white papers by any means. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.