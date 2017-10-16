No-brainer: Vale

Vale is a steel trade everyone should have in their portfolio.

I'm going to start this article by admitting that I made a terrible mistake. That mistake is ignoring Vale (VALE). Personally, I've been long steel and iron ore stocks for quite some time, but I never added this Brazilian beauty. In this article, I will explain why I am going to add Vale and why it's not too late to do so.

Record Iron Ore Demand From China

Last Friday, iron ore added more than 5% on the Dalian commodity exchange. This pushed iron ore and steel stocks much higher. Vale added roughly 6% while the much smaller American competitor Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) soared almost 11%.

The reason behind this move is the world's biggest iron ore importing country China. China saw record iron ore imports in September that came in much higher than expected.

Imports grew 18.7 percent in September from a year earlier, beating analysts’ forecasts for a 13.5 percent expansion and accelerating from 13.3 percent in August, customs data showed on Friday. The gain was stronger than the most optimistic forecast in a Reuters analysts poll. - Reuters

The article also mentions growth acceleration - something I can't stop emphasizing enough.

The data also suggested further improvement in the global economy, with business activity and demand having picked up markedly this year in Europe and the United States. - Reuters

Both European and US leading indicators are at record highs. The US just hit its highest ISM manufacturing reading in 13 years(!). It does not get more bullish than this.

The Flight To Quality

One of the most important secular trends we are currently witnessing (on top of cyclical growth acceleration) is the shift to high quality iron ore. There are two big reasons why this is happening.

China needs to reduce environmental pollution caused by the production of cheap steel with low quality iron ore and sinter feed furnaces. High quality iron ore is needed to get products higher up the supply chain.

China is already revoking the licenses of more than 1,000 domestic iron ore miners while every single steel producer will lose its license when avoiding new environmental regulations.

This trend is visible when looking at the 65% Fe iron ore premium. The premium has gone from $16 in July of this year to almost $26. This comes on top of an already rising iron ore market.

Source: Vale Investor Presentation

The Biggest Negative Force Is Australia

Before I continue talking about the strong position of Vale, it is important to mention the biggest problem the iron ore market is facing. The biggest risk is a slowdown in China (not happening yet), but the biggest negative influence we are currently already feeling is Australia's iron ore export frenzy.

Shipments from Australia's biggest port (port Hedland) soared 2.8% in August compared to July of this year, according to mining.com.

The Australian Department of Industry, Innovation and Science made clear in their quarterly report that they do not expect higher iron ore prices in 2018 AND 2019. Mainly due to slower economic growth in China and higher supply.

Unfortunately, the high prices that have bolstered Australia’s resources and energy export earnings in 2016–17 and (in early) 2017–18 are not expected to last. The combination of both slowing demand growth from China’s steel sector and increased global supplies, are expected to lower export unit values in 2018–19. Australia - Department of Industry, Innovation and Science

Chinese growth slowing risks might be overestimated at this point, but the problem of higher supply is definitely a problem. It seems that Australia is currently using the closing of Chinese mines to fill the gap with Australian iron ore.

That being said, it does not mean that Vale is in a bad position...

... Higher Prices And Lower Costs - Vale Gets Both

Not only is Vale the number one provider of high quality iron ore, they also are working on one of the best cost-cutting models I have seen in the basic material sector.

For example: C1 cash cost for Vale's (and the world's) biggest mining project S11D is expected to be 49% lower than Vale's current average. Note that this will be the case once the mine is fully operational in 2020. In addition to that, the company is making tremendous moves to sustain important capital investments at lower prices.

Source: Vale Investor Presentation

The company is heavily investing in integrated supply chain optimization and project cost management in addition to innovation and automation. Note that the savings from innovation and automation will have an effect equal to the current benefits from Vale's current global recovery.

Source: Vale Investor Presentation

One of the ways the company is lowering its cost is by implementing autonomous production/driving techniques in its entire production chain from autonomous trucks, drills to autonomous railways and car dumpers.

Source: Vale Investor Presentation

Conclusion

I am going to use the next dip to buy Vale shares. Both Vale and CLF will be the very core of my steel and iron ore trade. I like this company because it is benefiting from China's hunger for more high quality iron ore. Note that both the words 'more' and 'high quality' are key.

Add to that the cost lowering measures that will make the company more profitable than ever while operating the world's biggest iron ore mine that will be at full capacity in 2020.

Even Australia's increasing exports should not harm Vale too much given the strategic position it has and the quality of its product.

To me, the biggest risk would be a new global economic slowdown or the loss of momentum in China. However, at this point, I still believe that it's safe to go long and that Vale is a chance you do not want to miss out on.

And last but not least: always take care of your own risk management. Iron ore and steel trades in general tend to have a much higher volatility compared to 'other stocks'. Make sure you do not underestimate these risks.

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of this thesis in the comment section below.

