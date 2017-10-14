Ford Crushes Competition In September

Ford (NYSE:F) announced September 2017 U.S. vehicle sales of nearly 222K, up 8.7% from the same month in 2016. This high single-digit increase exceeded the 3% increase estimate from Kelley Blue Book. For the year, Ford has sold approximately 1.93 million vehicles, which is a 2.8% decline compared to 2016. These metrics are largely consistent with the overall auto industry which has seen a 1.7% year-to-date decrease through August 2017 compared to 2016, which was significantly helped by the 6.1% overall increase in August. Ford’s increase in August sales is largely due to a nearly 20% increase in truck sales while SUV sales saw a modest nearly 2% increase. Both of these increases were partially offset by a decrease in car sales of 1.5%. Overall, retail increased 4.4% which was slightly higher than recent months, while fleet saw a large increase of 25.1%.

The shift from cars to SUVs and trucks is a continued positive trend for Ford largely due to the success of the F-Series trucks (up 10.6% YTD) and increasing popularity of SUVs - Explorer (up 6.3% YTD) and Edge (up 1.6% YTD). It is continuing to sell the right mix of vehicles in the U.S. which continues to push up the average transaction price. This shows that Ford isn’t just taking advantage of cars being loaded with more safety features and connectivity options, but it is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the consumer shift away from cars to larger vehicles. The largest contributor to this was the Ford F-Series Super Duty pickup. The high series Super Duty pickup has consistently represented more than 50% of Ford’s retail sales in 2017, and with a new higher level trim limited edition being released this winter, I expect the success to continue. Additionally, the Ford Explorer and Edge continued to fuel an impressive year-to-date through September for the SUV segment which is also adding to the average transaction price gains.

Despite the impressive sales gain, it must be noted that Fleet sales increased 25.1% compared to September 2016 as sales totaled 52,704 vehicles. While Ford notes that the increase is due to order timing and isn’t anything special to note, it is certainly something to keep an eye on. Looking back, Fleet sales were down 0.2% in August and 26.4% in July, which backs management’s case that it may just be evening out. Fleet sales are important to watch because they are usually sold for less profit and lower trim models, which could offset the average transaction price gains being added by the F-Series and SUV segments. This will certainly be a metric I’m looking at in October to see if the Fleet sales return to a normal growth rate.

It’s still too early to see what gains Ford is seeing from replacement vehicles required after the recent Hurricane Harvey/Irma destruction, but Houston and Florida both have high car ownership rates. For Hurricane Harvey alone, early predictions estimate that up to 500,000 vehicles could have been lost in the storm, which is more than the number of cars the Houston market averages in one year. Ford has performed particularly well in Houston and has the largest market share at 18%. This should help alleviate rising inventory levels that have been very concerning. Ford’s car inventory finished September at 619,191 vehicles, or 82-days supply, which is a slight decrease on a per vehicle basis from 630,830 vehicles, or 81 days, in August. Despite this consistency, it is more important to note that inventory is down on a per vehicle basis from a year ago when inventory stood at 650,928 vehicles, or 80 days supply.

Aside from monthly sales, Ford gave an update on their strategy on October 4th. The two main takeaways from the announcement were Ford’s cost reduction initiative and an enhanced focus on smart vehicles. Both of these are positive takeaways. From a cost standpoint, it’s easy for a corporation to increase costs due to increased profitability; however, it’s important for corporations to remain lean and agile to respond to external factors. This is something most of the automakers failed with during the Great Recession. Regarding the smart vehicles, it’s refreshing that Ford is looking to the future instead of basking in current successes as technology is going to play an important role in the future. With new companies working to produce technology-infused vehicles such as Tesla(NASDAQ:TSLA), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), it is important that Ford stays ahead of this curve and doesn't fall behind when it comes to the use of technology in the vehicle.

After the busy month, the stock saw significant appreciation in September to nearly $12 per share. At this level, PE ratio of approximately 12.7 (both figures as of 10/14/17); it appears to be undervalued compared to the current S&P 500 mean P/E ratio of 22. Given the low valuation and the company's dividend yield around 5%, I believe the stock is attractive at current prices. While the domestic auto sales are clearly peaking, Ford is perfectly positioned to increase its average transaction price with its larger vehicle offering including the F-Series, Edge, Flex, and Explorer. Additionally, the stock should see some favorability as Houston recovers from Hurricane Harvey where it has a strong market share. With this low valuation and this favorability, I expect Ford to finish out 2017 ahead of competitors which is exactly what they did in September.

Given this low valuation and the long-term optimism with Ford, I'm extremely encouraged by the U.S. sales results. I'm excited about the company's future. With consumers purchasing more expensive vehicles, it will allow Ford to report stronger top-line and bottom-line growth going forward. Furthermore, I believe Ford has a strong product mix to take advantage of the growing market and will pay investors an above-5% dividend yield to own the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.