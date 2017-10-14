Making Sense Of The Most Surreal Week In Recent Memory

Are you also confused as to what the implications are for markets? You're not alone there either.

Are you confused about what we just witnessed on the domestic policy front? You're not alone.

I don't think I have to tell you this, but when it comes to policy uncertainty, the knob got cranked up to a Spinal Tap-ish "11" in the U.S. this week.

I'm not sure I have ever, in all my years of trading, seen a five-day stretch so chock-full of live political tape bombs. To be clear, mainstream financial news outlets have given up on trying to figure out euphemistic ways to describe what's going on, and I think you know what I mean by that. But for our purposes here I'm going to continue to try my best.

The outlook for tax reform and for public policy more generally in the U.S. was further clouded this week by i) an escalation in the war of words between the White House and a key GOP lawmaker, ii) a series of actions on healthcare that led directly to a plunge in related stocks on Friday and potentially increased the risk of a government shutdown, and iii) a declaration on Iran the consequences of which are as yet completely unknowable.

The healthcare executive order, the decision to end ACA subsidies, the fact that Congress must now reconsider the Iran nuclear deal, and the ongoing feud between the President and Tennessee lawmaker Bob Corker have all combined to, at the very least, increase the chances of legislative gridlock. That, in turn, further jeopardizes tax reform and raises the chances that markets will be forced to cope with a new round of political brinksmanship come December.

Again, that's a sterilized assessment devoid of any attempts to communicate how laughably fraught the policy backdrop has become.

For investors, one other key consideration here is that all of this is set to come to a head on December 8, the expiration date for the three-month deal struck last month. That's just days ahead of the December Fed meeting. The more contentious the legislative backdrop, the more difficult it's going to be for Yellen to follow through on a rate hike which is now almost fully priced by markets.

Friday's CPI miss lends credence to the notion that the factors weighing on inflation are not, as the Fed has contended, "transitory" but may indeed be endemic. And so, the dollar (UUP) and yields (TLT) fell immediately when the number hit:

And this gets us right back to the dilemma the Fed faces. It is abundantly clear at this point that the whole "transitory" narrative regarding what's weighing on inflation is to a certain extent a ruse. The Fed is concerned that keeping policy too accommodative for too long has created bubbles in stocks (SPY) and other risk assets. Describing subdued inflation as "transitory" allows them to tighten policy and head off those bubbles while still claiming to be "data dependent."

But the idea here is to reduce accommodation and gradually wean markets off monetary stimulus without accidentally triggering a dramatic spike in volatility. That effort is at least partly contingent upon fiscal policy being prepared to take the proverbial baton.

There are two assumptions the Fed is making about fiscal policy as the committee contemplates normalization. If they stick with the near-term rate path and take baby steps towards normalizing the balance sheet even against a backdrop of still-subdued inflation, they are assuming that things like tax reform and bipartisan efforts to pass growth-friendly legislation will:

offset any near-term market volatility associated with monetary policy tightening; and set the economy up to "grow into" elevated prices for financial assets.

The more foggy the fiscal outlook, the more dubious those assumptions look to the Fed.

This is complicated by below-target inflation because the committee can only check one of two boxes on their dual mandate. Tightening even as the inflation box remains unchecked can only be justified in two ways. Either you point to optimism on fiscal policy or you come out and admit that the paramount concern is curbing speculation in financial assets.

If legislative gridlock makes it impossible to plausibly suggest that growth-friendly policies are just around the corner, then you either have to say that hiking is necessary anyway because asset prices are simply too high, or you have to hit the pause button on normalization. Neither of those are what one might call "good" options. Because the former (admitting that you're tightening to prick bubbles) will almost invariably spook markets, while the latter (hitting the pause button) will almost invariably drive prices on risk assets even higher still.

So legislative gridlock simply can't happen. It's a non-starter from the Fed's perspective. But it's not up to the Fed. They're powerless here. All they can do is sit by and watch as the political situation becomes more cartoonish by the day.

And on top of that, there's all kinds of ambiguity about who's going to be the next Fed Chair. If you're long risk assets, you better hope it's Jerome Powell (or Yellen or Cohn, but almost no one thinks they have a real chance). Here's a handy guide to the market implications tied to each "contestant":

(Deutsche Bank)

I'd be lying to you if I told you I know how all of the above is likely to play out. Indeed, that's the point. It is hard for me to understand how it's possible that any of this gets resolved before December.

Meanwhile, stocks continue to grind higher because, as I never tire of reminding you, when no one knows what to do, people wait. And what is a seller of volatility? A seller of volatility is a seller of "waiting time."

One thing is certain: if this gets much more surreal on the domestic policy front, it's going to be hard to distinguish between being asleep and being awake.

