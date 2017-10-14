11 Dividend Increases: October 9-13, 2017

Recently, eleven companies on my watch list decided to increase their dividends, including two of the stocks I own.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list helps me identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings. In the past week, eleven companies on my watch list decided to increase their dividends, including two of the stocks I own. The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• Brown & Brown (BRO)

BRO markets and sells a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services, as well as risk management, third-party administration, managed health care, and Medicare set-aside services and programs. Customers include businesses, public entities, individuals, trade and professional associations. BRO was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

On October 12, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 13.5¢ per share to 15¢ per share, an increase of 11.11%. All shareholders of record on October 27 will receive the new dividend on November 8.

• Eaton Vance (EV)

EV, through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. The company provides investment management and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. It also advises investment companies. EV was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recently, EV increased its quarterly dividend from 28¢ per share to 31¢ per share, an increase of 10.71%. The dividend is payable on November 15 to shareholders of record on October 31.

• Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

Headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, PAG is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States and Western Europe. PAG also distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services in Australia and New Zealand.

Recently, PAG increased its quarterly dividend to 33¢ per share, an increase of 3.13% over the prior dividend of 32¢ per share. The dividend is payable on December 1 to shareholders of record on November 10. The ex-dividend date is November 9.

• International Paper (IP)

Founded in 1898 and based in Memphis, Tennessee, IP is a packaging and paper company with primary markets and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, North Africa, and the Middle East. IP’s businesses include industrial and consumer packaging along with uncoated papers and pulp.

On Tuesday, October 10, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 2.70% to 47.5¢ per share. The dividend is payable on December 15 to shareholders of record on November 15.

• Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (TEP)

Founded in 2013 and based in Leawood, Kansas, TEP acquires, owns, develops, and operates midstream energy assets in North America. TEP owns transportation, storage, terminal, water, gathering, and processing assets that serve some of the nation’s most prolific crude oil and natural gas basins.

Recently, the board of directors of TEP declared a quarterly distribution of 94.5¢ per unit. The new distribution represents an increase of 2.16%. The distribution is payable on November 14 to unitholders of record on October 31. TEP will trade ex-dividend on October 30.

• Transmontaigne Partners LP (TLP)

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, TLP is a terminaling and transportation company with operations in the United States. TLP offers its services to customers engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.

Recently, TLP increased its quarterly distribution by 2.03% to 75.5¢ per unit. The distribution is payable on October 31 to unitholders of record on October 23.

• Dominion Energy (D)

Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, D produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and government customers in Virginia and North Carolina. D also sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and into wholesale electricity markets.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 1.99% to 77¢ per share. D will trade ex-dividend on November 30. The dividend is payable on December 20, to shareholders of record on December 1.

• Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP)

WGP is engaged in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting of natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company owns or has investments in assets located in the Rocky Mountains, including Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming; North-central Pennsylvania; and Texas. WGP was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Recently, the board of directors of WGP declared a quarterly distribution of 53.75¢ per unit. The new distribution represents an increase of 1.90%. The new distribution is payable on November 22 to unitholders of record on November 2. The ex-dividend date will be December 1.

• Western Gas Partners LP (WES)

WES is a master limited partnership that owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. The company is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids and crude oil. WES was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

On Friday, October 13, WES increased its quarterly distribution to 90.5¢ per unit, an increase of 1.69%. The distribution is payable on November 13 to unitholders of record on November 2. WES will trade ex-dividend on December 1.

• Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

Founded in 1992 and based in Hunt Valley, Maryland, OHI is a self-administered that invests in income-producing healthcare facilities in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides long-term leases or mortgage financing to healthcare operating facilities. OHI secures funding through loans, revolving credit, equity securities, and secured indebtedness.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 65¢ per share, an increase of 1.56% over the prior quarterly dividend. OHI will trade ex-dividend on October 30. The dividend is payable on November 15, to shareholders of record on October 31.

• Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Founded in 1968 and based in Houston, Texas, EPD provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. EPD operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services; and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly distribution of 0.60% to 42.25¢ per unit. The ex-dividend date is October 30 and the distribution will be paid on November 7 to unitholders of record on October 31.

As a bonus, I include charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, PAG, D, and OHI.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

PAG's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in PAG in June 2007 would have returned 7.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

D's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in D in June 2007 would have returned 8.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

OHI's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/AFFO ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in OHI in June 2007 would have returned 10% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.