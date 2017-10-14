Spirit Airlines Continues To Gain On Competitors

Spirit Airlines reported August 2017 increases of 20.6% and 21.9%, respectively, in revenue passenger miles (RPMs) and available seat miles (ASMs) year over year. Both these results are well above other major airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE), along with the other major airlines, recently reported August 2017 traffic results. The data come in as follows:

Revenue Passenger Miles (RPMs) measures the traffic for an airline and is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue-paying passengers for the month by the total distance of flights for the month. Spirit Airlines’ RPMs increased 20.6% year over year to 2.3 billion. In comparison to other airlines, Southwest Airlines' (NYSE:LUV) RPMs increased 5.3% to 11.3 billion and American Airlines' (NASDAQ:AAL) RPMs increased 3.7% to 21.2 billion from August 2016. Other large airlines - JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), and United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) - showed gains of 5%, 6.9%, and 2.3%, respectively.

Average Seat Miles (ASMs) measures the airlines' flight carrying capacity and is calculated by multiplying the number of seats available for passengers during the month by the total distance of flights for the month. Spirit Airlines' ASMs increased 21.9% year over year to 2.7 billion. In comparison to other airlines, Southwest Airlines' ASMs increased 4.9% to 13.3 billion and American Airlines' RPMs increased 3.2% to 25.5 billion from August 2016. Other large airlines, JetBlue Airways, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines, showed gains of 5.4%, 2.7%, and 2.4%, respectively.

Based on these results for the month of August 2017, Spirit Airlines continues to show impressive year-over-year growth in comparison to the other airlines. It shows that their unique and market disrupting business model is continuing to gain traction. The 20.6% gain in RPMs was more than four times the next largest growth posted in the industry by JetBlue Airways. With RPMs and ASMs of only 2.3 billion and 2.7 billion, both of which are significantly below the other major airlines, there is a lot of growth to be achieved by the low-cost airline.

For the overall industry, it continues to swell as a result of the continued brightened economic picture and reduced prices as a result of lower fuel prices and increased competition. As a result of these favorable conditions, the commercial airline business has seen a record first half load factor of 80.7%. Spirit has achieved an 86.2% year-to-date load factor through August, which is clearly above the industry. The industry load factor record was a result of a 12-year high in traffic growth. The continued domestic growth should continue to leave consumers with disposable income to spend on travel for the remainder of 2017. While there are certain factors that could impact this trend, a lot of uncertainties are more likely to impact international travel versus domestic travel where Spirit Airlines concentrates.

In order to take full advantage of this increase in passengers, Spirit must continue to offer cheaper fares than the other major airlines. With their unique business model, Spirit Airlines was able to offer fares, on average, 40% cheaper than other airlines, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT) in a recent study. Even after adding additional items, such as seat assignments, bags, and refreshments, the total fare is 35% lower according to the same DOT study. Because of the company's unique business model, the company tends to not spend on investments such as large dollar advertising campaigns, multiple-class cabins, and other technologies such as satellites and wireless internet equipment. Concentrating on operational efficiency allows the company to offer the lowest possible fares while still achieving higher profit margins than any other U.S. airline.

From a financial statement perspective, the company recently reported second-quarter 2017 results. The company translated increased traffic into more revenue at a growth rate of 20.1% to $701.7 million. Despite the revenue growth, costs continued to climb at a slightly higher rate of 23.1% to $568.9 million. The increase in costs was attributed to flight volume, passenger re-accommodation expense, and higher fuel rates. The higher re-accommodation expenses were largely due to the pilot strike during the quarter which resulted in over 850 flight cancellations. With this behind the company, I would view the higher costs as a one-time thing which won’t affect ongoing quarters. From a valuation standpoint, Spirit Airlines’ stock looks cheap at a PE ratio of 9.8 compared to an industry average of 15.2.

With any rapid growth plan, there are some risks investing in Spirit Airlines; however, I believe the potential reward outweighs the risk. The impressive August 2017 and Q2 results, despite pilot issues, compared to the other major airlines shows that their unique business model is continuing to be successful with airline customers. Given this success and low valuation, I believe the company is in a great position to take advantage of the expected increase in airline passengers for the remainder of 2017 as a result of the improving US economy and lower fuel prices. I fully expect the rapid growth story to continue through 2017 and into 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SAVE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.