Weekly Fund Wrap: Musing On Misbehaving Markets

We revisit the discount dynamics of closed-end funds in light of Richard Thaler's Nobel prize for his work in behavioral economics.

The US tax reform continued to be at the forefront of the market.

The market continued its focus on the US tax reform package with House speaker Paul Ryan suggesting he will keep legislators in Washington to Christmas. No word on who will be Santa.

There is continuing concern about a real or possible "melt-up" of the market, though the current price trajectory is far from hyperbolic and the more people are worried about lack of volatility, the less concerned we are about an imminent crash.

On the often-forgotten fundamental side of the market, large banks officially kicked off the earnings season with solid figures despite lackluster trading returns.

Comments from Fed governors Powell and Brainard were relatively dovish, with Brainard worrying that temporary factors are not able to fully explain the current lowflation dynamics in the US.

Turning to job security, John Kelly, the White House Chief, said, "I'm not getting fired and I don't think I'll fire anyone tomorrow", which stands in contrast to the apparent strength in the US labor market, if not the White House.

The NFIB Small Business Optimism index fell 2.3pts in September - the lowest reading since November of last year, although the index remains at an elevated level.

Initial jobless claims fell to a post-storm low of 243k last week and continuing claims fell to a 44-year low.

Most major assets, save the USD, were up on the week with the S&P 500 up 0.2% and Treasuries 0.5% higher.

Oil prices increased 4.4% on increased optimism that OPEC will be able to constrain supply in 2018 by brokering a new deal.

This week Richard Thaler won the Nobel price for economics. We find this choice appealing on many fronts.

First, Thaler's work in behavioral economics is much more intuitive and accessible to non-specialists (such as us) than prizes given for trade, regulation or contract theory which are undoubtedly important but less relevant to the day-to-day work of portfolio management.

Secondly, Thaler's prize follows in the footsteps of earlier prizewinners such as Kahneman and Shiller. In fact, Kahneman and Thaler met in the 1970's and worked together. A paper they co-authored focused on the endowment effect, status quo bias and loss aversion. These are highly relevant topics for market participants and the loss aversion bias specifically is often borne out by investors failing to stop out of poorly performing positions. In fact, the market adage, "Cut your losers and let your winners run", specifically addresses this investor bias.

Thirdly, and even closer to home than the above biases, Thaler has mused on the law of one price in the context of open and closed-end funds. He considered it a curious fact that the price of closed-end funds unlike their open-end cousins can deviate significantly from the fund NAV.

There are several interesting points to make about this observation and, no doubt, closed-end fund investors will be very familiar with most or all of them.

It is, of course, true that closed-end funds trade at a discount or, less often, premium to the fund NAV - this is partly what makes this space so interesting. Below we show the average discount for all major closed-end fund sectors. Important drivers of fund and sector discounts are the distribution rate, trailing performance, volatility and asset type. For example, equity and emerging-market sectors as well as low-yielding fixed-income sectors (e.g., Inflation govie funds) tend to trade at larger discounts.

The second point we can make is that we should not just be comparing the prices of open and closed-end funds but the total returns of the underlying assets to the gross returns of the two types of funds. We say this to make two related points: 1) an open-end fund will underperform the basket of assets it actually holds due to transaction costs and management fees and 2) the total returns of a closed-end fund may very well exceed those of similar open-end funds. This is due to the fact that closed-end funds use leverage (typically at cheaper rates than available to retail investors).

What this means is that an open-end fund investor, despite the optically compelling Price = NAV headline, will still see the NAV of the fund erode relative to the value of the basket of underlying assets.

An additional corollary here is that if all you want as an investor is not to underperform a particular basket of assets (an admittedly odd utility function), then you should hold the assets directly rather than the open-end fund of those assets. However, if you are interested in potentially maximizing your total returns, then a closed-end fund, with its cheap leverage can be very appealing.

A difficulty in comparing open and closed-end funds is that the two types of funds often hold different types of assets, particularly in fixed-income space. A manager of a closed-end fund will find it more appealing to buy illiquid assets if those assets have higher yields than similar liquid assets (think RMBS vs. Agency MBS) or have a liquidity premium. Where closed-end funds work less well is in the liquid equity space, particularly if the fund is not offering cheap leverage. Many of these funds trade at large discounts and have been under pressure by activist investors to wind down and return cash to investors at the NAV - thus offering quick alpha to fund holders.

An interesting thought experiment would be to compare similar open and closed-end funds. For example, if we have a closed-end fund yielding 4% and charging a 1% fee, at what discount should it trade relative to the ETF holding the same assets. If we think of these funds as annuities and if we ignore the typically small ETF fee for the moment, we can say that the closed-end fund, all else equal, should trade at a 25% discount to the ETF. This is because the CEF holder forgoes 25% of the 4% yield benefit when paying the 1% management fee.

This calculation becomes slightly more complicated if we introduce leverage in the CEF and typically the 25% "theoretical" discount will be reduced because a retail investor will not be able to access leverage at the same rate as an institutional fund manager. The other complicating aspect is that there is rarely an ETF holding similar assets to compare against.

Fund discounts, as anyone who has looked at them in any detail will know, are difficult to analyze in isolation and by themselves do not readily translate into obvious buy or sell signals. They are instead part of a broader set of metrics and risk/return analysis that fund investors apply in order to be successful.

Here, we have just scratched the surface of the fund discount discussion. We are keen to know how our readers view discounts and whether they use any rules of thumb to guide them in their investment decisions.

