Q4 Outlook: How Will Canadian Stocks And Bonds Perform?

Heading into the final quarter of 2017, we see Canadian stocks outpacing U.S. equities against a decent economic and earnings backdrop. We see opportunities for Canadian investors in non-U.S. international equities, as we write in our new outlook, and we are generally cautious on fixed income in anticipation of higher interest rates.

Canada's real gross domestic product (GDP) averaged 3.7% over the past four quarters - the highest among the G7 nations. We see the Bank of Canada (BoC) raising interest rates beyond its two quarter-point moves in July and September. We expect Canada's economic activity to slow, although the pace will likely remain strong enough for output gaps to close and support corporate revenues. At the end of the third quarter, our BlackRock Growth GPS is calling for Canadian real GDP of roughly 2.25% over the next twelve months.

Canada's export-heavy economy is well positioned to take advantage of the synchronized global expansion and corresponding pickup in trade volumes, notwithstanding the loonie's sudden appreciation over the summer. Moreover, rising commodity prices alongside a weakening greenback and steady growth in global demand bode well for Canada's natural resources sector, in our view. North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiations are a risk; recent loonie strength, a recent uptrend in stocks and higher bond yields point to a rather sanguine market view on the outcome.

Caution is warranted as the BoC takes steps to normalize monetary policy in the face of high household and corporate credit growth. The net effects of two quarter-point rate hikes and macro-prudential measures to rein in regionally overheated housing markets are not yet clear. A sharp tightening of financial conditions could prove to be too much for debt-saddled Canadian consumers. Fortunately, inflation is still well below the central bank's target. This means the BoC can choose to go slow as it guides short-term interest rates higher.

Canadian government bonds sold off sharply in the past quarter as investors repriced for an unanticipated tightening of monetary policy. We expect Canadian rates to follow U.S. rates higher. We see the recent downdraft in U.S. inflation as transitory, as we write in the outlook, and expect more U.S. Federal Reserve rate increases in the coming year than markets are pricing in. This environment argues for keeping duration slightly below benchmark.

Why own them at all? Long-term bonds are a useful buffer against equity market selloffs triggered by geopolitical conflicts and protectionist rhetoric. We favour a globally diversified holding of credit risk for the added yield and reduced interest rate risk, but avoid large overweights given expensive valuations and a belief that risks are starting to tilt to the downside.

We favour Europe, Japan and emerging markets as our most preferred regions, and we generally like the technology and financial sectors. We see Canadian equities outperforming U.S. peers thanks to a highly forgiving valuation discount, still robust economic activity and improving commodity prices. The Canadian stock market underperformed in the first half because of too little exposure to growth sectors. It would stand to benefit if the value style is rewarded, as we expect.

