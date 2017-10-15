Will Banco Santander Suffer From The Spanish Constitutional Crisis?

The 'forced' acquisition of Banco Popular will prove to be a great money-maker for Santander, which expects a 14% Return on Investment.

_____________________________________________________________

Subscribers of European Small-Cap Ideas, a Premium service by The Investment Doctor had an ‘early look’ at this article.

_____________________________________________________________

Introduction

Whilst everybody is always focusing on Banco Santander (SAN) as a consolidated entity (which is a fair assumption considering the bank seems to be omnipresent outside of Spain as well), in this article I would like to dig a bit deeper on how the ‘domestic’ Spanish division performed and what the impact could be on the company’s consolidated results should the situation in Spain and Catalonia become really problematic.

SAN data by YCharts

The Spanish branch of Banco Santander showed a resilient performance in H1

In the first half of the year, Santander Spain generated a total net interest income of 1.5B EUR which is a 6.6% decrease compared to the previous financial year. This was compensated by a much higher net fee income and a gain on financial transactions. These elements allowed Santander Spain to report a ‘neutral’ gross income of 2.89B EUR in the first half of the year. A decent result considering the company was able to reduce its cost basis.

Source: half-year report

G&A expenses decreased by 5.2% and despite a higher depreciation charge, the net operating income was roughly 1.29B EUR, an increase of almost 6% compared to the first half of last year. And from then on, it gets really interesting.

We all know the Spanish real estate crisis has left a lot of scars and holes in the balance sheet of the banks, but it looks like Banco Santander continues to be confident the worst is over. The size of the loan loss provisions decreased once again to just 300M EUR in the first half of the year. That’s still sizeable as it ‘eats’ almost a quarter of the operating income, but it’s a huge improvement compared to just a few years ago, as you can see in the next table.

The bottom line: a net income of 613M EUR of which 603M EUR was attributable to the Santander Group. This represents a 17% increase compared to the same period last year, so it’s clear the Spanish operations really have turned a corner. That being said, the Spanish balance sheet remains relatively weak as the equity ratio (equity value / total assets) is less than 4% of the balance sheet total and just half the ratio of the consolidated group result (6.99%), indicating the Spanish subsidiary has a relatively weak capital position.

The acquisition of Banco Popular will prove to be a great move

Banco Santander was also appointed as the preferred ‘partner’ in the forced fire-sale of Banco Popular (OTCPK:BPESF) (OTCPK:BPESY). Whilst Santander’s Q2 results are excluding Banco Popular’s contribution, it’s clear Santander might actually do really well as its larger and stronger balance sheet should allow it to absorb the expected losses on Popular’s investment portfolio and generate very strong returns for Banco Santander. In its H1 report, Santander repeated it expects to generate 500M EUR in annual synergy advantages from 2020 on, giving it a return on investment of 13-14%. A steal, thanks to the ECB forcing Banco Popular to sell itself.

Source: H1 report

But if we would now purely look at the contribution of Banco Popular to the Spanish division from Santander, it’s clear we will probably see an immediate impact on both the financial results and the balance sheet strength. The next table is based on the Q2 results

Note, the pro-forma calculation obviously excludes any synergy benefits. But I think it’s clear the expected synergy advantages of 500M EUR will have a substantial impact on the net income of the Spanish division of Santander. Assuming an effective tax rate of 25%, the pro-forma annualized net income could increase from approximately 1B EUR to 1.3B EUR.

Meanwhile, Santander’s expectations for the Spanish economy are pretty positive as it expects a GDP growth rate of 2.8% for 2018 and a decreasing unemployment rate, as you can see on the next image.

Source: Strategic update Banco Santander

The conclusion is simple; if there wouldn’t have been a referendum in Catalonia earlier this month, Santander’s Spanish division would be performing really well in 2018.

The underlying political issues in Catalonia: a minor impact, unless…

Without starting a political discussion, it’s clear the issues between Spain and the autonomous region Catalonia have reached a new boiling point. The Spanish national police was instructed to avoid a referendum ‘deciding’ on the independency at all cost, and used brute force trying to prevent people to vote. Despite the (sometimes bloody) clashes, almost half of the Catalan population was able to vote, of which the vast majority voted in favor of complete independence. That wasn’t a huge surprise as those who don’t really care that much about independency obviously stayed home.

Source: express.co.uk

The referendum marked the start of a very volatile period whereby Catalonia was rumored to declare independency, but President Puigdemont used his political experience and called for a dialogue with Madrid, which was refused by prime minister Rajoy.

This created quite a stir as suddenly nobody really knew how this would end. Despite the lack of a ‘real’ declaration of independence, several Catalan banks moved their headquarters out of Catalonia as they feared in case Catalonia would declare independency, they would be barred from doing business in Spain. This actually created another issue; those Catalan Banks (Caixabank and Banco Sabadell) couldn’t really move their headquarters to Madrid, as that would undoubtedly offend their customers who are supporting the call for independency. In the end, Caixabank chose Valencia whilst Banco Sabadell moved its headquarters to Alicante. With all due respect, both cities are B-cities in Spain, and the choice of these cities reflects how critically important the next steps of the Catalan banks were.

On top of that, even though everybody still associates Banco Santander with Spain, the truth is that only a small part of its revenue is actually generated in Spain. Looking at the Q2 results, the 749M EUR in net interest income and 1.35B EUR in gross income represents respectively just 8.8% and 11.3% of the consolidated result. So as Spain is just a marginal contributor to Banco Santander’s overall performance, I don’t think anyone should be worried by the Catalan situation, as Catalonia only represents a minor part of the Spanish and consolidated net interest income and gross income results. According to the next chart, Santander is only the 4th largest bank in Catalonia, behind Caixabank (OTCPK:CIXPF) (OTCPK:CAIXY), BBVA (BBVA) and Banco Sabadell (OTCPK:BNDSF) (OTCPK:BNDSY).

Source: turkeytelegraph.com

So if you have a market share of 13% in a region which accounts for just 15% of the total Spanish deposits and 18% of the loans, it’s fair to say the exposure is actually pretty limited (note, this probably does not include the Banco Popular numbers).

Does this mean Banco Santander will be immune to the Catalan crisis?

Not really. The main risk for Santander would be to see the Catalan situation affecting (read: infecting) the entire Spanish economy through a lower consumer confidence level which could in turn create a snowball effect.

Investment thesis

The conclusion is straightforward. Due to the low exposure to the Catalan banking sector, Santander doesn’t have much to lose unless the unrest jeopardizes the entire Spanish economy. That’s a possibility but the impact could largely be mitigated by the recent acquisition of Banco Popular as the synergy benefits alone should boost the net income in 2020 by approximately 350-400M EUR per year.

Additionally, even after taking the contribution from Popular into consideration, Spain will remain a limited part of Santander’s consolidated business empire. On a pro-forma basis, including the Q2 contribution from Banco Popular, Spain would still count for just 10-13% of Santander’s consolidated net interest income, net operating income and net income.

Even another severe recession in Spain, caused by a constitutional crisis and the lack of consumer confidence would only be a bump in the road as Santander is a real world player.

*Interested in more Spanish and/or European companies? Have a look at my most recent 'Nest Egg Portfolio' article.*

______________________________________________________________

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

Most of the companies discussed there don’t have US ticker symbols, so the service will only be useful if your broker grants you access to European markets (Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or pretty much any Europe-based broker).

______________________________________________________________

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.