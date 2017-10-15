3 Dividend Stocks For Long-Term Investors

NNN has some of the best REIT management and should outperform over the long term.

What’s better, is knowing the companies behind the dividends. Market narratives can change a stock’s price rapidly. However, those same narratives rarely cause the dividend to be affected. I am confident these dividend champions will continue to grow:

Philip Morris outlook

Philip Morris’s (PM) cash flows have been lower because they had massive capital expenditures. The expenditures were invested to build factories for the new IQOS product. Dividend raises were small because of the cash being used for the future of the company.

With the biggest expenditures behind PM, the company will reap the rewards in the future. I expect IQOS to drive revenues higher. Dividend growth should quickly follow.

In spring of 2016, investors were piling into Philip Morris for the dividend yield.

At the time, bond yields were extremely low.

When Donald Trump won the election, bond yields were moving materially higher and PM dipped under $90. Following the decline in share price, analysts began to recognize the potential of IQOS.

Instead of moving with treasury yields, PM was recognized for their dividend growth potential. When the FDA announced their intention to regulate tobacco products, more heavily, PM saw their price drop dramatically for 3 to 4 minutes before investors recognized that PM does not sell products in the US. Since then, we have seen a gradual decline in the share price. Fundamentally, nothing has changed for PM. They still sell addictive products and their new technology is an enormous improvement. Altria Group (MO) is working on bringing IQOS to the domestic market.

Target

Since late 2016, Target (TGT) got slaughtered.

The entire apparel category is in decline. However, Target decimated analysts’ forecasts for the first two quarters. They rallied back from $50 as analysts recognized the company was underestimating their forward earnings. However, management recently reiterated their weak Q3 guidance and indicated plans to raise wages significantly in the very near future. Target plans to increase them to $15 by 2020.

I agreed with their decision to raise wages 2 years ago, but I believe they are setting their path for the next few years before they have all the information. I’d much rather see a system that encourages productivity. Target could pay their cashiers a commission (extremely small) on everything they scan. Upping wages does have some correlation to better productivity in some situations. Offering an employee an extra $1-$10 an hour based on productivity should show a significantly better correlation.

Target outlook

Target has a strong dividend yield and the dividend growth should continue. The company has been buying back shares. I believe the buyback program will materially strengthen earnings per share over the next few years.

The one major drawback is the impact of raising wages so rapidly. The rapid growth in wages will put heavy pressure on operating margins. Over time, I expect the benefits of higher retention and more competitive applicants to offset the increase in wage rates. However, these benefits will only be fully realized after a couple years at the higher rates.

National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties (NNN) is a triple net lease REIT. They specialize in free standing retail locations. Here’s their approach:

NNN is able to execute transactions with efficient pricing. Free standing retail locations also create stable cash flows.

They have excellent management and a conservative balance sheet. Their dividend has been on the rise for the last couple of decades:

Like Realty Income (O), they usually trade at a material premium to the fair value of their real estate assets. One of the reasons for that premium is management’s expertise in acquiring properties and keeping them occupied. NNN has a great history of strong occupancy:

Currently, the premium is more than I can stomach when several of the best mall REITs are selling at a substantial discount to the value of their assets.

NNN outlook

I expect NNN’s recent expertise to keep occupancy rates exceptionally high. Due to their low leverage and long duration of debt maturities, NNN is prepared to effectively handle an increase in interest rates. I expect rental revenues per share to climb by 2% to 4% over the next decade. The REITs growth in FFO and AFFO should roughly track the growth in revenue. The dividend payout ratio is very conservative. For buy and hold investors NNN is a great choice because their conservative dividend is easily covered and their earnings are exceptionally consistent. Investors should expect dividend growth between 2% and 5% over the next decade.

Conclusion

PM has been dropping in price, but the forward dividend growth is not impacted. Their new product should continue to drive revenues higher and cover increasing dividends for many years to come. Target’s operating margins will be under pressure the next few years. The most immediate impact to margins comes from higher wages. Eventually, the higher wages should drive improvements in applicant quality and reduce turnover. While the company’s narrative may be dominated by higher wages, the dividend growth should continue. NNN is in the same situation as Realty Income. Both companies have great management and sell at a premium. I expect NNN to continue raising rents and generating higher levels of AFFO and dividends. Their expertise in driving high occupancy makes them more resilient to weakness in the economy compared to most REITs. All three companies have strong dividend yields, a great history of growth, and should continue that growth over the next decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM, TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.