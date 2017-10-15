2 Preferred Shares Battle For The Best Deal

I started working for the day and this is what I found:

MFA Financial (MFA) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) have two preferred shares that are extremely similar. Last month, these two preferred shares, CMO-E and MFA-B, were involved in the no-brainer swap of the year. Both of these preferred shares are still close together. However, MFA-B is slightly better than CMO-E.

Well… it was. I saw the price of MFA-B being in the buy range and I purchased shares around $25.15. I was also able to write a short article for subscribers and send out a real time alert . However, there was a massive rally today for the preferred share MFA-B. MFA-B has seen multiple strange rallies recently. This is part of the reason, the no-brainer swap of the year worked out so well (1 month charts):

Investors were able to get out of MFA-B at a great point. Further, they were able to buy into CMO-E for the $0.47 dividend capture. The price of CMO-E came back up pretty quickly to over $25.00. The charts showing the trade were one month charts. I was originally telling investors to purchase CMO-E in late August and into September (3 month chart):

The green box is where I was hammering out buy ratings.

If investors stayed in MFA-B, the price is down substantially. In a moment, we will dig deeper into MFA-B.

Note: For the buy-and-hold investor, either of these shares has been a good hold option.

Investors making the trades would be up 3% to 4% compared to buying and holding. Getting 3% to 4% returns in a month generally carries a significant amount of risk. Trading preferred shares fits my risk tolerance for three of reasons:

I don’t have to tie up more money in a market that’s extremely overvalued Investing in preferred shares allows me to capitalize on my expertise in the companies. Preferred shares have less risk and volatility than the common shares

MFA-B

I was able to purchase shares of MFA-B today at $25.15. With MFA-B, the price can fluctuate significantly within a range. This is a benefit for both the buy-and-hold investor (finding an entry price) and the investor who is willing to trade. Here’s a 3 month chart of the preferred share:

This kind of volatility isn’t usual for a preferred share as you may have noticed in the 3 month CMO-E chart. MFA-B is usually in my hold range but dipped down into a buy. It’s been a good security to just hold onto. The price spikes have given investors opportunities to buy. The price changes today were crazy (1 day chart):

In the span of several hours the price jumped over $0.20. In some scenarios, CMO-E for instance, prices will come down and be in the buy range for a while. My target buy-under price is $25.18. My execution and the last trading price were both under $25.18 by a few pennies.

MFA’s common is still exceptionally expensive and MFA could look to issue additional common which would further improve their preferred share coverage ratio. Yield-to-call on MFA-B isn’t too bad. It hasn’t been in the green for a very long time:

If MFA calls MFO (baby bond), it would improve their coverage ratio for the preferred share. The coverage ratio is already quite good. In that case, I think they could offer a fixed-to-floating materially below the 8% coupon rate on MFO.

Fixed-to-floating

Fixed to floating means the security starts out with a fixed coupon rate. After call protection ends, it will switch to a floating rate. The floating rate will be LIBOR + a spread.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

Leave a note in the comment section

I was asked by a reader to put more information about the yields in the preferred share articles I've been writing. If there's anything you'd like to see, please leave a comment.

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

Click The REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices

Best research on preferred shares and REITs

Best reviews on the site – 284/285 stars

Stable dividend yields over 7%

You get instant actionable SMS alerts.

Sign up before November 1st, 2017 to lock in at $370/year

Disclosure: I am/we are long MFA-B, CMO-E.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.