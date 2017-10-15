Advantage Ride Along (Part 2)

In our last Ride Along post, we covered the Montney and some general considerations for Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV). In our last Under the Hood post (subscriber-only), we went more in depth on our modeling results and resolved the capex conundrum. The results seemed to indicate that AAV is one of the more attractive E&Ps in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) at today's share price of roughly $7.00 CAD. [Note: all prices are in CAD unless stated otherwise.] Today we’ll go over a smattering of issues that have come up and where we have settled on them for our own modeling purposes. We'll conclude with a brief summary of the modeling results.

Sour/Acid Gas

In our first Ride Along post we hinted at concerns that the acid/sour gas components in AAV’s production stream could lead to substantially higher future CAPEX as tubing and other pieces of well equipment could need to be replaced periodically due to the corrosion caused by acid/sour gas.

When we say a gas is “acid gas," we mean it has one or more of the many possible corrosive constituents that can be found in gas. These include carbon dioxide (CO2), hydrogen sulfide (H2S), and/or water having high chloride content. While related, when we say gas is “sour gas”, we are specifically referring to H2S content. We have a separate concept specifically for H2S because it gives off a rotten egg smell and because H2S not just highly corrosive but is also extremely deadly. H2S is in fact one of the largest safety concerns faced by E&P companies. If you are working on a rig and you get a whiff of a rotten egg smell and then one of your colleagues collapses, you are supposed to turn and run for higher ground (since H2S is heavier than air) and leave your colleague behind. Your colleague is most likely dead already and if you hesitate for a moment you will most likely be dead, too. H2S is not something to take lightly.

All that said, H2S is a very well-known phenomenon in oil and gas, and once it is identified as an issue, we can handle it very well. In AAV’s case, we searched the literature available on the website www.onepetro.org (an aggregator of oil and gas research papers) for signs of substantial issues having to do with corrosion and H2S in the Montney.

We found one paper discussing how Shell had problems with corrosion in its nearby Groundbirch Montney development. However, this was mostly due to high chloride content in the water, and the problems were limited mostly to corrosion of the tubing strings in the wells. They were able to address this quite easily through period treatment of the tubing with corrosion inhibiting chemicals and by using a different type of material in new wells going forward. Overall, therefore, the corrosive constituents in Shell's Montney gas do not appear to have presented a significant obstacle or to have caused a material increase in CAPEX.

We found another paper addressing erosion issues for Encana's wells in the Dawson area (which is even closer to AAV's acreage than Shell's Groundbirch acreage). The article discusses H2S concentrations and other corrosive elements; however, the focus of the paper is really on the erosive effects of the sand content in the gas stream during initial flowback. Given that erosion can be easily controlled by reducing initial flowback rates, and given that the article would have likely devoted some time to distinguishing the wear from corrosion versus the wear from erosion if corrosion were a more meaningful component, we take the paper's focus on erosion with little discussion of corrosion as overall reassuring.

For those of you who are curious, the presence of vertical “amine treatment” towers are usually an indication that acid gas treatment is taking place at a gas processing plant. They have a distinctive look, and you can get a glimpse of them in the 3D rending of the gas plant on AAV’s website. Here’s a screen capture showing them:

In any case, we didn’t find anything regarding AAV's acid/sour gas that we felt was out of the ordinary for operations in this area. The biggest concern, really, would be the need to treat or replace tubing in the wells periodically, similar to what Shell dealt with in its Groundbirch Montney development, which again appeared to be a manageable and (overall) immaterial issue.

Lease Operating Expenses

When we look at AAV’s operating expenses overtime, the improvements are so large that they look a bit silly, and indeed they are if we include the figures from 2008-2010 as they do in the slide below.

The early gains were entirely the result of selling off their oil-focused assets. While these assets had high operating costs on an Mcfe-basis, that doesn’t mean they had higher operating expenses on dollars-to-dollars basis (meaning dollar revenue per dollar cost), since an Mcfe of oil is worth much more than an Mcfe of natural gas. So these early “improvements” are an optical illusion in some respects. Since 2011, the operating costs have hovered around $0.30/mcfe, which is appealing in the sense that the figure has been very consistent post-2010. The figure jumped to $0.36/mcfe in 2015, but this appears to have been due to an increase in the slickwater volumes they were pumping for frack jobs. The volumes outpaced their ability to dispose of it, and so they temporarily had to use third parties to dispose of the water. The figure dropped back down to $0.27/mcfe the following year after they drilled their own water disposal well.

Taken together, the consistency of the LOEs over time and the measures taken recently to drop these below $0.30/mcfe, we feel comfortable using $0.30/mcfe in our projections going forward.

2P Reserves

Compared to the analyses we have done in the past, with AAV we are more comfortable using the 2P reserve estimates for our projections going forward. “Why?” you ask. Because (as discussed in our first Under the Hood post), we found signs of apparent conservatism in AAV’s reserve report estimates.

The 2P estimate is supposed to represent the median outcome, meaning that if a reserves auditor makes 100 such estimates, looking back years later, the auditor should have underestimated the outcome half the time and overestimated the outcome for the other half. This does not mean 2P estimates are supposed to be the expected value (or average value) for the possible outcomes, since the median outcome ignores the magnitudes for how far off the estimator is in each instance of over- and underestimation. Nonetheless, it is a better estimate of the most likely outcome than the 1P (proved) and 3P (proved plus probable plus possible) estimates. And so, when you have reasons to feel more confident in the reserve report, the 2P estimate is the way to go. When see signs of aggressiveness in the reserve report (as opposed to signs of conservatism) we prefer to use the 1P estimates as the basis for our evaluations.

Negative F&D Costs

Since we just finished praising AAV’s reserve estimates as appearing conservative, this is the perfect spot to point out an anomaly in AAV’s stated F&D costs. That way it should be clear we are not picking on AAV. AAV just happens to be a perfect example for illustrating some of the silliness that can show up in reported F&D figures.

If we look at slide 27 of the October investor presentation we see that—my goodness—F&D costs in 2016 were actually negative! Somehow, it seems, AAV has found a way to create more reserves by spending negative dollars. How does that work?

This surprising result comes from the fact that the annual F&D costs are being calculated as the result of annual changes in a much larger-scale estimate. The cost component for the F&D estimate reflects the change in total future development costs to be incurred over the next 10 years! This figure was $1.7 billion in 2015 and fell by 8% to $1.56 billion in 2016. While this reflects a 10-year span of estimated costs, it is effectively recorded as a one-year change from 2015 to 2016. This instantaneous cost reduction is then compared against the quantity of reserves added that year to get the F&D/mcfe estimate. From 2015 to 2016, however, a significant quantity of the reserves added (43%) were "technical revisions", meaning they were the result of type curves being adjusted upward to reflect lower realized decline rates. The combination of these technicalities is what created the negative F&D/mcfe figure in 2016.

This approach distorts the sense of causality we impute to F&D estimates. For instance, when we hear that the F&D cost for a company is "$2.00/mcfe," we generally interpret this to mean that the E&P can take specific actions (i.e. initiate causes) that will result in increased volumes (the effect) for $2.00/mcfe. The cost of initiating the causes is $2.00 per incremental unit of effect. Instead, by using the annual changes in a 10-year estimate (condensed to a 1-year YOY change) and production changes having no causal relationship to these CAPEX changes (since the "technical revisions" pertain to developed wells) the underlying causality is lacking almost entirely from the numbers actually computed, making the figure more a byproduct of bookkeeping conventions than a reflection of any kind of concrete causality at the field-level where the engineers and roustabouts are getting things done.

Again, we're not trying to pick on AAV here. This was just a prime opportunity to make the point that F&D figures should be considered carefully.

Basis Differential

Over the past 5 and 10-year periods, the basis differential between Henry Hub and AECO has averaged $0.61/mmbtu (based on annual data from the Alberta Energy Regulator and the Energy Information Administration). If we take that back over 15 years, the average is $0.80/mmbtu. From the figure below we can see that the increase in the 15-year average is coming from a period of much higher prices for both AECO and HH from 2002 to 2008. It is our general impression that a higher differential can be more easily sustained at higher prices because there is less pain being experienced by the basin suffering from the lower prices and therefore less pressure to do something about it. Nonetheless, balancing the historical averages against the high differential in 2016 ($1.17/mmbtu) and the currently high differential of more than $2.00/mmbtu, we opted to go with the higher 15-year $0.80 basis for our own modeling purposes.

Source: EIA and AER.

Results

With these assumptions and our modeling, we get a value for AAV somewhere between $1.7 and $1.8 billion, using a 10% discount rate. If we lower the discount rate to 7%, the valuation jumps to nearly $2.6 billion, almost double the current enterprise value. Factoring out the debt, we estimate a fair price for AAV’s shares to be roughly $13 per share.

At this point the only caveat we are holding out for is the possibility that we may find something alarming in the individual well data for AAV when we get the production data we have requested for AER hopefully in the coming week. Barring that, AAV is the most attractive WCSB E&P we have seen so far.

