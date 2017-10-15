Arcturus Merges With Alcobra

Ultimately the value of this stock will depend on the success of the Arcturus pipeline of drugs; however, it is nice to know we are not overpaying.

Micro-cap stock Alcobra (ADHD) announced a reverse merger with Arcturus, a privately held BioTech research firm specializing in RNA drug therapies. This was not a surprise. As we have discussed previously, Alcobra's existing drug pipeline has not been successful, activist investor Brosch Capital stepped in, and the CEO recently quit to pursue other opportunities. The writing was on the wall.

Why Merge?

The new company will be called Arcturus, run by Arcturus management, and eventually the Nasdaq listing symbol will be changed to something appropriate to that name. Alcobra will cease to exist. So basically this is private Arcturus, taking over public Alcobra in order to gain access to public markets as well as about $40 million in cash, and significant Net Operating Loss carryforwards (NOLs).

Here is the announcement, the conference call, and another article by Safety in Value on SA with comments on the merger. I have reviewed all three and suggest if you are interested you do the same.

By my calculations, the merger values ADHD at $1.69 per share.

The way I think of this valuation is $1.69 = $1.45 current book value - 14¢ burn rate for one quarter + (the 76¢ in Net Operating Loss value / 2). They split the value of the NOLs. The NOLs were not part of book, since they were unlikely to be realized under the old company, but they have value to the new company if they can develop a successful drug.



I consider $1.69 a fair price, and had predicted this kind of valuation in an article released on Cash Flow Kingdom September 10th. However, I of course have no idea if that is how they came to the number. The actual price of ADHD shares will fluctuate according to Mr. Market's opinion of value of the combined company since this is a reverse merger of shares, not a straight purchase for cash.

Currently, Mr. Market is pricing ADHD at $1.20, more than a 40% discount to the implied merger price calculated above ($1 when the blog post was released). I am not a BioTech savvy professional; however, I find this a compelling discount on what is in effect a high risk startup drug development investment. Since I have nothing similar currently, I decided to go ahead and take a speculative position of a little more than half normal size. The position size was done in order to control overall portfolio risk for this speculative micro-cap investment.

This is not your typical Cash Flow Kingdom type investment. It has nothing to do with analyzing cash flows (though it does have to do with value). Rather it is a special situation that we came across thanks to Safety In Values original analysis. Realize management at Arcturus and Brosch Capital essentially agreed ADHD is worth $1.69. They did an arms length transaction at that price. Now that any blackout period from the purchase is over, they may continue to see that as a fair price, and we may see some insider trading as a result. In the last two days, ADHD has traded over 10x normal volume and climbed 20% in price. We should know sometime next week whether that was indeed due to insider purchases.

The Post Merger Company

Post merger this is still a biotech R&D startup. Only now it's one with $40 million in cash on the books and some promising drugs in development. $40 million in cash which should help Arcturus take its primary wholly owned drugs under development, LUNAR-OTC and LUNAR-HBV, into stage 1 clinical trials (18 - 24 months).

LUNAR-OTC and LUNAR-HBV have demonstrated preclinical proof-of-concept in mouse models of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency (a rare genetic disorder which causes ammonia to build up in the blood) and Hepatitis B, respectively.Arcturus also has a number of other RNA drugs under development in partnership with other major firms such as Takeda, Ultrgenyx, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, as well as about 100 patents.

Most of these other drugs however are basically shared ownership situations where Arcturus does the research and development in return for milestone based payments designed to subsidize that research. This limits the upside on these drugs, but also reduces risk.

Former Alcobra drugs, ADAIR and MDX are not within the Arcturus RNA based wheelhouse and will be sold off. In the conference call they indicated ADAIR was already being spun-off to an investor group, and they were in active talks to sell MDX. Recent movements in volume and stock price could also be due to some deal on this front; however, I have not been able to find any public information on it.

The new company's country of domicile will remain Isreal, even though all the clinical work and leadership is in San Diego. I assume this was necessary to preserve the value of the NOLs should an Arcturus drug become economically viable. Thus, a success on one of Arcturus drugs would not just propel this microcap forward from an earnings point of view, but also allow recognition of the NOL's, immediately increasing book value. Remember the full value of the NOL's are not currently in book, even post merger.

Ultimately the success of this investment will depend on the success of Arcturus drug development. A highly risky proposition, and something I freely admit I have no insight into. What I do think I know however is that I am getting ADHD at a discount to what people in the know, Arcturus management and Brosch Capital, value it.

