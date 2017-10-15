New York Mortgage Trust: This 8.00% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE

Where in the context of all Fixed-to-Floating preferred stocks is NYMTN?

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT).



Our main goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the FWP Filing by New York Mortgage Trust - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 5M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $125M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet



New York Mortgage Trust 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: NYMTN) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 8.00% before 10/15/2027 and then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the Three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.695%. The new issue bears no S&P rating, pays quarterly dividends and is callable as of 10/15/2027. Currently, the new issue trades close to par value at a price of $24.95. This translates into a Current Yield of 8.02% and Yield-to-Call of 8.03% The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate on dividends and are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be 6.68% and 6.69%, respectively.



Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

As per the company's website:

NYMT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related assets and financial assets. Our objective is to manage a portfolio of investments that will deliver stable distributions to our stockholders over diverse economic conditions. We intend to achieve this objective through a combination of net interest margin and net realized capital gains from our investment portfolio. Our portfolio includes certain credit sensitive assets and investments sourced from distressed markets in recent years that create the potential for capital gains, as well as more traditional types of mortgage-related investments that generate interest income. We have endeavored to build in recent years a diversified investment portfolio that includes elements of interest rate and credit risk, as we believe a portfolio diversified among interest rate and credit risks are best suited to delivering stable cash flows over various economic cycles. Under our investment strategy, our targeted assets currently include residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential loans, multi-family CMBS and preferred equity and joint venture equity investments in, and mezzanine loans to, owners of multi-family properties. Subject to maintaining our qualification as a REIT, we also may opportunistically acquire and manage various other types of mortgage-related and financial assets that we believe will compensate us appropriately for the risks associated with them, including, without limitation, non-Agency RMBS (which may include IOs and POs), collateralized mortgage obligations and securities issued by newly originated residential securitizations, including credit sensitive securities from these securitizations. We internally manage a certain portion of our portfolio, including Agency ARMs, fixed-rate Agency RMBS, non-Agency RMBS, residential securitized loans, second mortgage loans, multi-family CMBS and preferred equity and joint venture equity investments in, and mezzanine loans to, owners of multi-family properties. In addition, as part of our investment strategy, we also contract with certain external investment managers to manage specific asset types targeted by us. We are a party to separate investment management agreements with Headlands Asset Management, LLC and The Midway Group, L.P., with Headlands providing investment management services with respect to our investments in certain distressed residential mortgage loans and Midway providing investment management services with respect to our investments in Agency IOs. We have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a result, we generally will not be subject to federal income tax on the taxable income that we distribute to our stockholders.

Source: The company's website

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, NYMT:

Source: Barchart.com - NYMT Weekly Chart (5 years)



For 2016, New York Mortgage Trust has paid a dividend of $0.96. As an absolute value, this means around $11.4M for the common stock dividend. For comparison, the yearly dividend for NYMT's preferred stocks is $22.9M



In addition, NTMT's market capitalization is around $710M and is one of the smallest companies in the sector.



Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of New York Mortgage Trust's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June 2017. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically:

Source: Morningstar.com - Bonds

NYMT had a total debt of $8.5B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock as of its last quarterly report. The new Series D preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding debt and pari passu to the other outstanding preferred stocks, which have a liquidation preference of $159.3M.

The New York Mortgage Trust Family

In this section, I want to take the time to compare the new issue with other securities issued by NYMT.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

NYMT has 2 more outstanding preferred stocks:

New York Mortgage Trust 7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: NYTMP)



New York Mortgage Trust 7.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: NYMTO)

The two pay a fixed dividend and have their Call Dates approaching (most likely they will continue trading after that). Although NYMTN is a different type of preferred stock than NYMTP and NYMTO, with a Yield-to-Worst (equal to its Current Yield) of 8.08% it is slightly better investment from this perspective (if you like the company).

Sector Comparison

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The chart above contains all preferred stocks in the REIT- Residential sector (according to Finviz.Com). It is important to note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for 15% federal tax rate.

mREITs

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The chart above displays all preferred stocks and baby bonds issued by mREITs by their nominal yield and current yield.

Now, for a clearer view, let's exclude the RAS securities, as this company is in shambles right now.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

It seems that NYMTN is in its right place.

Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Stocks

The image below contains all Fixed-to-Floating preferred stocks.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Issued by REITs only:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Special considerations

Nothing out of the ordinary.

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of NYMTN of $125M, it is a potential addition to the S&P preferred stock index. If the average monthly volume of NYMTN after its first six months on the NASDAQ is more than 250,000, it would be eligible to be included in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (NYSEARCA:PFF). With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and may be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

While our goal is to merely keep the investment crowd informed, in case anyone has missed this preferred stock, and NYMTN is unlikely to find a spot in our own portfolio, we do not dismiss it by any means.

This is a purely informational article.

