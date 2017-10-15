National Storage Affiliates Trust: This 6.00% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA).



Our main goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the FWP Filing by National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 6M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $150M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

National Storage Affiliates Trust 6.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (NYSE: NSA-A) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 6.00%. The new preferred stock has no S&P rating and is callable as of 10/11/2022. Currently, the new issue trades close to par value and has a Current Yield of 5.98% and YTC of 5.93%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15%-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" current yield and YTC would be 4.98% and 4.94%, respectively.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

As the stock is perpetual, our focus is on the YTC curve.

The Company

As per the company's website:

National Storage Affiliates is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust, dedicated to the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage facilities. Through ongoing contributions from its Participating Regional Operators ("PROs"), third party acquisitions and joint venture partnerships, NSA currently holds ownership interests in and operates 483 self storage properties located in 28 states with approximately 30 million rentable square feet. NSA is the sixth largest owner and operator of self-storage facilities among public and private companies in the U.S.

Source: The company's website - Company Overview

Source: Barchart.com - NSA Weekly Chart (Since the IPO)



For 2016, National Storage Affiliates Trust had paid a dividend of $0.88. As an absolute value, this means around $38.95M for the common stock dividend. For comparison, the yearly dividend for the newly issued preferred stock will be $9M.

In addition, NSA's market capitalization is around $1.07B.

Capital Structure

Source: Company's Balance Sheet | Morningstar.com

As of June 2017, National Storage Affiliates Trust had a total debt of $969M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series A preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred stock of the company. The Series A is currently the only preferred stock issued by the NSA.

Sector Comparison

Source: Author's spreadsheet

This chart contains all preferred stocks in the REIT - Industrial sector (according to FINVIZ.COM) that pay a fixed dividend. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.



From the chart above, a statement could be made that NSA-A's yield is pretty good.



Source: Author's spreadsheet.



In this chart, we can see all REIT preferred stocks with a par value of $25 and a fixed dividend rate. To have a clearer view of the sector, I am excluding the preferred stocks issued by RAS, as this company has a lot of problems.

Special Considerations

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control, the Issuer may, at its option, redeem the Series A Preferred Shares, in whole or in part within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control occurred, for cash, at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus any accrued and unpaid dividends to, but not including, the redemption date. If, prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date, the Issuer exercises any of its redemption rights relating to the Series A Preferred Shares (whether the optional redemption right or the special optional redemption right), the holders of Series A Preferred Shares will not have the conversion rights described below.

Source: SEC.gov - National Storage Affiliates Trust

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of about $150M it is a potential addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index (NASDAQ: PFF). If the average monthly volume of NSA-A after its first six months trading on the NYSE is more than 250,000, it would be eligible to be included in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and may be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock NSA-A. With this kind of articles, we want to keep you in touch with all new preferred stock and baby bonds IPOs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.