Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/12/17: Global Power, Advaxis, KalVista

| About: Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/12/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are now at a seasonal low period, as companies close trading windows to their executives until after September-quarter earnings are released. Expect the number of insider trades to reach a seasonal nadir during the final two weeks of October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Global Power Equipment (GLPW), and;
  • Advaxis (ADXS).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Red Rock Resorts (RRR);
  • Genius Brands International (OTC:GNUS);
  • RingCentral (RNG);
  • Liberty Interactive (QVCA);
  • Palo Alto Networks (PANW);
  • ServiceNow (NOW);
  • USQ Core Real Estate Fund (USQIX).
  • Ladder Capital (LADR), and;
  • Facebook (FB).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT);
  • Global Payments (GPN), and;
  • Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Gendell Jeffrey L

BO

Global Power Equipment

GLPW

B

$605,133

2

Heyward Andy

CEO,DIR,BO

Genius Brands International

GNUS

B

$51,597

3

Dondero James D

PR,DIR,BO

NexPoint Residential Trust

NXRT

B

$25,707

4

Haskins Richard J

PR

Red Rock Resorts

RRR

JB*

$16,117

5

Miller Thomas E

VP,FO

USQ Core Real Estate Fund

USQIX

JB*

$12,500

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Gi Partners Fund Iii

BO

Ladder Capital

LADR

JS*

$27,100,000

2

Novo A S

BO

KalVista Pharm

KALV

S,JS*

$26,271,182

3

Luddy Frederic B

DIR

ServiceNow

NOW

AS

$12,051,471

4

Daly Richard J

CEO,DIR

Broadridge Financial Solutions

BR

AS

$7,706,027

5

Schroepfer Michael

CTO

Facebook

FB

AS

$6,527,394

6

Bonvanie Rene

SO

Palo Alto Networks

PANW

AS

$4,087,200

7

Shmunis Vladimir

CEO,CB,BO

RingCentral

RNG

AS

$3,170,240

8

Vadon Mark C

DIR

Liberty Interactive

QVCA

AS

$2,764,600

9

Baldwin Robert H B Jr

DIR

Global Payments

GPN

AS

$2,595,210

10

Adage Capital Gp

BO

Advaxis

ADXS

S

$2,580,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

About this article:

Expand
Author payment: $35 + $0.01/page view. Authors of PRO articles receive a minimum guaranteed payment of $150-500.
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here