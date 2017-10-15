Economic Patterns - Part 3: A Different Road Leads To The 1990 Recession

However, the position of the means of coordinates (MoC) just prior to the recession is in the same range as the 2007 and 2001 recessions.

In this article, I will finish my analysis of the last three recessions by mapping the road the economy followed prior to the 1990 recession. Part 1, which described the run up to the 2007 recession, outlined the usefulness of the Baseline and Rates of Change (BaR) Analysis Grid, and identified some data adjustments, can be read here. Part 2, which diagrammed the pathway to the 2001 recession, is here. At the end of this article you will find a list of sources.

I was able to gather data for only 10 indicators for the 1990 recession run-up. Fortunately, they are ones that are strongly correlated to the business cycle. However, the MoC shows more volatility, which is in part likely due to fewer measures being plotted.

1990 Recession: 18 Months Before

In the 18-month grid, the economy looks reasonably strong, with 60 percent of the indicators and the MoC in the expansion grid. Real nonfinancial profits are in the contraction grid, which is an obvious red flag. The MoC is 25 percent above the baseline.

1990 Recession: 12 Months Before

Interestingly, the economy looks to be in near recession conditions. The deterioration is confirmed by the CFNAI going below its baseline, which has been a consistent recession signal. Additionally, unemployment claims were increasing significantly. The MoC has shifted strongly to the left and dropped to 8 percent on the vertical axis. Historical reports note that the economy had slowed in 1989. However, nothing I read from this period suggested that there was a concern that a recession was about to occur. If more indicators could be mapped, such as non-manufacturing, job openings, hires, small business optimism, and the STLFSI, perhaps some of them would plot more favorably and the MoC would be higher and to the right. Even so, this would probably not alter the grid significantly and it would still indicate an economic slowdown.

The only real clue that a recession wasn’t about to happen is that the yield curve spread had just inverted. Hence, the pushed forward spread is well above the baseline. Chalk one up for the spread.

1990 Recession: 9 Months Before

The nine-month grid looks slightly better than the 12-month one. The CFNAI is showing a large positive rate of change. However, there are still four indicators below the baseline and four indicators in the upper-left quad. Nonfinancial profits remain below the baseline, which is a continuing drag on the economy. The MoC shifted to the right, but it has dropped down to 5 percent on the vertical axis.

1990 Recession: 6 Months Before

For the MoC, there have been substantial swings along the horizontal axis on the first four grids. After the initial drop in the MoC from the 18-month grid to the 12-month grid, the downward trend has been steady. This confirms an interesting trend that has been seen during all three recessions. The rate of change can vary widely for many indicators from grid to grid, but the movement of the indicators towards the baseline is more gradual. This is reflected in the reasonably steady decline of the MoC.

In this grid, the economy is holding steady. The MoC has moved to the right side and is 6 percent above the baseline. Importantly, nonfinancial profits remain below the baseline and unemployment claims continue to increase. The yield curve spread dropped from around 40% in the nine-month grid to nearly 20% here.

1990 Recession: 3 Months Before

Although this grid doesn’t look too scary, there are four significant clues that the economy is in trouble. The first is the pushed-forward yield curve spread, which is nearing the baseline. The second is that the MoC continues to drop. It is now three percent above the baseline. The third is that nonfinancial profits continue to remain below the baseline. And the fourth is that unemployment claims continue to increase.

1990 Recession: 1 Month Before

Based on the MoC, the economy has taken a certain turn for the worse. Two indicators have fallen deep into the contraction grid. All but two indicators are on the left side of the grid. Importantly, the yield curve spread is near the baseline. At least for this recession, the spread inverted exactly one year earlier. Manufacturing and industrial production are in the expansion grid, but they too are near the baseline.

I have added the MoCs from the one-month prior grids for the 2001 and 2007 recessions. The BaR is providing the consistency that was hoped for.

Below the next section, I have added the one-month prior grids for the 1980 and 1981 recessions. The MoCs in these grids are in a similar range as the other recessions. However, for reasons explained later, the 1981 recession occurred in a different environment than is typical prior to a recession, so I don’t see it as a valid comparison to the other recessions.

Observations

The steady downward trend of the MoC is again evident. As expected, the MoC was on the left side of the grid just prior to the recession start.

The importance of knowing when the yield curve spread inverts was emphasized in the run-up to the 1990 recession. Although things looked dark at the 12-month mark, the yield curve was just starting to invert, signaling a recession would not occur for approximately 12 months out. The spread inversion was spot on for this recession, as the economy entered into the recession 12 months later. However, the yield curve spread has had some false positives. Using the grid in conjunction with the yield curve spread can help to identify when that might be happening. In addition, for the three recessions reviewed in this article, the yield curve spread inverted before the recessions at 15 months, 8 months, and 12 months. The inversion date gives us only a rough idea of when a recession will occur. The BaR helps to pinpoint when the economy is on the threshold of a recession.

1980 and 1981 Recessions

Here are the grids just prior to the 1980 and 1981 recessions. Less data is available for this time period, but the look of the 1980 grid at the time a recession is similar to the one-month prior grids for 2007, 2001, and 1990. This reinforces the fact that the grid forces a logical mapping of the indicators - with a weakening economy, the indicators shift to the left and down, and the MoC follows.

The 1981 recession is a bit of an anomaly. In part, because it started one year after the end of the 1980 recession. But also because of the Fed's monetary policy. The Fed helped start the 1980 recession with a tight money policy, but as the recession began and unemployment increased, the Fed started loosening the money supply. This policy was something the Fed called "stop-go," a policy it had followed through the 1970s. However, as the recently appointed chair of the Fed, Volcker decided instead he was going to follow a tight monetary policy and not relent until there was some indication that inflation had slowed. Due to the fact that the economy was still recovering from the 1980 recession and that the Fed had switched from "go" to "stop" monetary policy, the economy quickly fell back into a recession (here is a Fed article about this era). For this reason, I'm reluctant to consider the below grid as a typical pattern, even though it does show some similarities. However, the pattern isn't as clustered, and consumer sentiment and nonfinancial profits were recovering, which is completely unique to this recession.

