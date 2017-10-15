Uniti - An Update On The Court Filings

There is an old saying: If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck.

While this may not be a proper legal statement, it might, as they say, hold water. This is the what will ultimately be decided in the courts regarding the alleged Windstream (WIN) covenant breach and resultant default. This is where I have to state that I am not an attorney, I am simply an investor with a business view of a situation (then again, I have never argued in court that the outcome of a case hinges on (the lack of) a serial comma). Instead, I typically rely on the duck principle.

In a nutshell (which will then evolve into a lengthier synopsis of the court proceedings), Windstream is arguing that there is no breach of the covenants in the indenture, because there is no sale and leaseback due to the fact that the transferror of the Uniti (UNIT) assets and the lessee of the assets are two separate entities. US Bank, the indenture trustee for the Windstream bonds, disputes this interpretation and alleges that there has been a covenant breach, and if it is not cured, there will be an Event of Default. Ultimately, it is my opinion that the viability of Windstream hangs in the balance and, as a result, there could be significant repercussions for Uniti.

In their Delaware filing for injunctive relief and declaratory judgement, Windstream stated (all emphasis mine):

This matter arises due to the opportunistic and improper actions of an activist hedge fund, Aurelius Capital Master, Ltd. (“Aurelius”), which purported to call a default more than two years after the transactions related to Services’ spin-off in April 2015 of approximately 80% of the then outstanding common stock of Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (the “Spin-Off”). In the 29 months following those transactions, the Company never received any suggestion that the Spin-Off caused the Company to be in default of any provision of the Indenture. Aurelius recently acquired a position in the Company’s 6 3/8% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”), however, years after the Spin-Off, and now alleges that the Company has been in default of the Indenture since April 2015. Upon information and belief, Aurelius acquired its position in the Notes for the sole purpose of seeking to declare a default and manufactured this alleged default to collect a credit default swap payoff. Contrary to Aurelius’s assertions, the Company is in compliance with the provisions of the Indenture.

In my opinion, a breach is a breach and the length of time since the breach is somewhat irrelevant as I saw no "statute of limitations" on a breach in the indenture. That being said, WIN could seek an estoppel on the breach allegation - assuming Aurelius owned the bonds at the time of the spin-out, which WIN has maintained they did not (an estoppel by laches precludes a party from bringing an action when the party knowingly failed to claim or enforce a legal right at the proper time). Some might argue that buying the bonds after the alleged breach occurred (and knowing it occurred) would make it difficult for the fund to claim they were harmed and might strip them of standing to declare a breach. Again, I am not an attorney but these are some arguments I have heard that could affect the case.

The purported notice of default is defective for a variety of reasons. First and foremost, the Spin-Off was not a Sale and Leaseback Transaction as defined by the Indenture. In contemporaneous transactions, Services and its Restricted Subsidiaries transferred the assets in question to Uniti, distributed approximately 80% of the then outstanding common stock of Uniti to Services’ sole equity owner and parent company, Windstream Holdings, Inc (“Holdings”), and Holdings then distributed the Uniti common stock to its stockholders on a pro rata basis. Each of these transactions was in full compliance with the Indenture. Following these transactions, Holdings, not Services or its Restricted Subsidiaries, leased the relevant assets from Uniti. Such an arrangement does not constitute a “Sale and Leaseback Transaction” because the entity that made the transfer (Services or a Restricted Subsidiary of Services) and the entity that leased the relevant assets (Holdings) are different entities. Indeed, Holdings is not even subject to the covenants of the Indenture. Therefore, the transactions do not even implicate, let alone breach, Section 4.19 of the Indenture.

This is the "comma" I referred to earlier, and that which flies in the face of the duck theory. US Bank addresses this argument below. The WIN filing goes on to state the following:

While the assertions in the Letter are baseless, the Letter nonetheless threatens Services with imminent,irreparable harm. That is because the Letter purports to constitute a written notice of default under Section 6.01(A)(V) of the Indenture, which would trigger a 60-day grace, or cure, period. The Company cannot “cure” the alleged default claimed by Aurelius, as it would apparently have to unwind the Spin-Off to do so.

This statement by WIN shows the magnitude of the issue. If there is a default (little d) due to the sale and leaseback (and restricted payments as a result), it is inevitable that it will become an Event of Default ("EOD") as the breach cannot be cured this late in the game.

US Bank, in its role as Indenture trustee, responded with the following notice (filed in United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, which they contend is the proper venue) (again, all emphasis mine):

Plaintiff U.S. Bank National Association, solely in its capacity as indenture trustee (in such capacity, the “Trustee”) under the terms of that certain indenture dated as of January 23, 2013 (as amended from time to time, the “Indenture”), by and between it as trustee and defendant Windstream Services, LLC (the “Company”) as issuer of its 6 3/8% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”), brings this action on behalf of Noteholders to obtain a declaratory judgment that: (I) two defaults relating to a sale and leaseback transaction (the “Defaults”) have occurred and are continuing under the Indenture, (ii) a notice of default sent by a Noteholder to the Company in accordance with the Indenture on September 21, 2017 (the “Default Notice”) is effective with respect to the Defaults, and (iii) in consequence of the foregoing, Events of Default will result 60 days after the notice in the absence of a cure by the Company within that period. While the Company’s parent Windstream Holdings, Inc. (“Holdings”), a holding company that is not an obligor on the Notes or Indenture or a regulated telecommunications provider, was made the signatory on a master lease with CSL as lessor, Windstream’s CFO explained to regulators that this would be done “just for administrative ease in terms of transacting.” Moreover, various references in the master lease to “Tenant” could only be applicable to the Transferor Subsidiaries, not to Holdings. In addition, the master lease requires that the transferred assets be used continuously for their “Primary Intended Use” of providing telecommunications services, which was their prior use and a requirement that only the regulated facilities used to provide regulated services,” including the right to “sublease access to the system”––a right they could not have unless they were leasing back those assets themselves. In its response to the Default Notice made in public filings, the Company has admitted that the Transferor Subsidiaries transferred assets to CSL; has admitted that, post-transfer, the Transferor Subsidiaries are using the assets; and has admitted that the subsidiaries fund the rent payments to CSL. The Company, nonetheless, contends that there is no Sale and Leaseback Transaction because Holdings, rather than the Transferor Subsidiaries, signed the master lease with CSL. As noted above, how ever, Windstream’s CFO explained to regulators that Holdings would be the signatory on the master lease “just for administrative ease in terms of transacting.” The Company further contends that the Transferor Subsidiaries do not lease or sublease the assets, but the Transfer or Subsidiaries assured the regulators that, after the transfers, they would be leasing back the transferred assets. And, regardless of whether there is a written lease or sublease signed by the Transferor Subsidiaries, the facts establish that they are leasing or subleasing the assets that they transferred. The resulting Sale and Leaseback Transaction failed to satisfy one or more of the required conditions in Indenture Section 4.19. For example, although the Company put the fair market value of these assets at $7 billion to $8 billion, the cash portion of the purchase price, required by Section 4.19(ii) to equal the fair market value of the transferred assets, was only $1 billion. Other conditions in Section 4.19 of the Indenture were also not satisfied. In response to the Default Notice, the Company has not claimed that any of the conditions in Section 4.19 were met if the transaction is a Sale and Leaseback Transaction.

Essentially, the US Bank response employs the duck argument. Their argument is further supported by the claim that management stated the structure was for administrative ease (possibly code for "dealing with those pesky covenants we agreed to").

The bottom line to the filings is that US Bank has claimed there was a covenant breach - this is the action that WIN was trying to get an injunction against. The outcome of the filing will most likely determine the outcome of Windstream and the ripple effect to Uniti.

The worst case scenario at this juncture is that the court sides with the indenture trustee and the clock starts ticking for a cure. As there does not appear there is a way for Windstream to cure the default (little d), it becomes an EOD and the gig is up.

Should this happen, the rational outcome is a Windstream bankruptcy. At that point, Uniti's future will be determined by the handling of the lease. The necessity of the lease to Windstream is also pointed out in the US Bank SDNY filing:

Moreover, as CSL has noted to investors, Windstream has no viable alternative to continuing to lease the Transferred Assets, because: Windstream is Substantially Dependent on Network Leased from Uniti for its Business Operations.

WIN is Dependent on Lease and Access to Uniti’s Network to Serve Vast Majority of Customers.

WIN Replacement Cost to Overbuild the Uniti Leased Network would Exceed Several Billion Dollars.

Time to Replicate, if Possible, Would be Several Years.

No other Vendor Could Lease the Identical Network to WIN to Replace Uniti.

WIN is Obligated as “Carrier of Last Resort” to Provide Service to Customers Under Regulatory Law and requires Access to Uniti’s Network to Satisfy State PUC and FCC Obligations[.] With regard to the last point, federal law requires telecommunications carriers that are incumbent local exchange carriers (which includes many of the Transferor Subsidiaries) to provide service to customers within a community even if providing service at prevailing rates to a particular customer is not economically viable. The intent of the law is to ensure, for the purpose of protecting the safety of life and property, that at least one telephone service provider will always be available to customers who have historically had service. In sworn testimony seeking approval to transfer network assets to CSL, the Transfer or Subsidiaries assured state regulators that the arrangement would have “no impact on Windstream’s carrier of last resort obligations.” To meet such “carrier of last resort” obligations, the Transferor Subsidiaries must have continuing use and control over the Transferred Assets.

Bottom line: The filing by the indenture trustee is Windstream's debt giving notice of default could rapidly change the playing field if it is allowed to stand. Until there is clarification (i.e., a court ruling), I would expect weakness in Uniti's share price and bond prices.

I stated in my last note on Uniti:

As nothing is certain in litigation (covenant breach/event of default) or bankruptcy (lease acceptance/rejection and price), I am legging into my position, willing to give up some upside in order to protect from downside.

This is why investors have to be patient, and leg into higher risk positions. There is always potential volatility and downside when there is litigation involved, and this situation is complex. I continue to believe that in the event of a WIN bankruptcy, the lease will be affirmed, but unlike the recent Correnergy situation, the significant cost of the lease (and the fact UNIT assets are carried on the books of WIN due to the nature of the spin) makes a renegotiation of the price - or attempt to renegotiate the price - a higher probability.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.