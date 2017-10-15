Podcast: The Middle Class Squeeze Across The Economy

This week, Tematica's investing mixologists Chris Versace and Lenore Hawkins discuss some recent examples of the investing herd coming around to see what we've been talking about for quite some time with respect to companies such as Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT). Last week we discussed the possibility that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) could be the Coke (NYSE:KO) and Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) of future mega-retailing. This week we give more of the rationale behind why retail-mageddon is about more than just the forces behind our Connected Society investing theme as the shrinking middle-class aspect of our Rise & Fall of the Middle Class and Cash Strapped Consumer themes are also having a major impact on malls across America. We also point out other areas in which our investing themes are intersecting, making for investable trends that can become supercharged. We also review what we see happening in the markets and what the latest economic data reveals.

The record number of retail stores closing isn't just about the impact of our Connected Society investing theme. Since 1996, 40% of the U.S. population has seen their inflation-adjusted incomes decline while an additional 20% have stayed roughly flat. Meanwhile, the cost of college tuition, childcare, and healthcare went up 200%, 125%, and 120%, respectively.

America simply doesn't have enough long-term care facilities to accommodate the needs of our aging society and 90% of seniors want to stay home - Disruptive Technology meets Aging of the Population inside the Connected Society - a triple play for our investing themes.

Our Cashless Consumption investing theme continues to gain momentum, showing up in Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), with the addition of Apple Pay (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Yelp (NYSE:YELP) and with the continued growth of digital banking.

Our Connected Society also continues to wreak havoc with traditional content distribution and can been seen accelerating the impact of scandals ranging from the Hollywood earthquake around Harvey Weinstein to the mind-boggling fraud of Kobe Steel (OTCPK:KBSTF) (OTCPK:KBSTY).

In the markets, volatility continues to be elusive as those FAANG stocks keep outperforming. Just this morning Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares surged past $200 for the first time.

The infamous Buffett Indicator (The Wilshire 500 market cap versus U.S. GDP ratio) is today at 1.3 - just shy of the dotcom bubble peak of 1.36 and well above the 1.05 peak prior to the financial crisis bear market.

Wednesday's minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting reveal to us that a hike in December may not be quite the done deal the market expects.

Despite some an added post-hurricane boost, September retail sales disappointed, rising just 1.6% versus expectations for 1.7% while real average hourly earnings rose just 0.7% in September on a year-over-year basis and just 0.2% for production and non-supervisory.

With growth in spending outpacing earnings, no wonder this week Citigroup (NYSE:C) revealed that it is increasing its allowance for consumer loan losses much more than expected, so it comes as little-to-no surprise that growth in savings account balances is today at the lowest level we've seen since the depths of the recession.

