By Financial Alternatives
Market Review - Q3 2017
Includes: CRF, DDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EEH, EPS, EQL, FEX, FWDD, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, LLSC, LLSP, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWL, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SBUS, SCAP, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SFLA, SH, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TWOK, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, USSD, USWD, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV
by: Chris Jaccard, CFA
Summary
Emerging markets outperformed developed markets, including the US, during the quarter.
In US dollar terms, developed markets outperformed US equity indices but underperformed emerging markets indices during the quarter.
The Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return gained 2.52% during the third quarter.
Interest rates increased slightly across the US fixed income market for the quarter, but total returns still remained positive for most investment grade indices.
About this article:Expand
Tagged: Macro View, Market Outlook, Market News Article
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here