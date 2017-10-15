Planning Newsletter - Oct. 2017

The recent tax proposal would significantly change income taxes, but there are many important provisions that have not been specified.

The most noteworthy part of the proposal is a full repeal of the estate tax.

Due to the makeup of Congress and the expected costs of the tax proposal, some sort of compromise will be required to push any changes through.

The 10-year anniversary of a record S&P 500 high point is upon us, with several other crisis period anniversaries like the Lehman bankruptcy coming in succeeding months.

Reflecting on your experience back then and looking at the recoveries of other financial crises can help prepare you for the next one.

A key part of a good long-term investing experience is being able to stay with your investment philosophy, even during tough times.