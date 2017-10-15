3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: October 15, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Eli Lilly presses on with CDK inhibition in breast cancer

Company: Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Therapy: Abemaciclib, a CDK4/6 inhibitor

Disease: Hormone receptor-positive breast cancer

News: LLY announced that abemaciclib has been granted priority review status in consideration of the use in first-line HR-positive advanced or metastatic breast cancer. This is supported by the results of MONARCH 3, showing that adding abemaciclib to aromatase inhibitor therapy improves survival in the first-line setting.

Looking forward: This is an important but not altogether surprising development for LLY. It really needed positive news to pivot off of because of its high-profile fall in lung cancer. This helps to offset the sting somewhat, as abemaciclib is the only CDK4/6 inhibitor not yet approved for first-line treatment. This isn't LLY's fault, of course. Abemaciclib JUST got approved, so this is a very rapid pace of progress we're seeing. If and when this agent gets the nod in first-line therapy, it's going to present some interesting debate about which agent to use, since abemaciclib can be given continuously, while the other two approved CDK4/6 inhibitors have to be given on a three weeks on/one week off schedule.

Janssen continues to roll in prostate cancer

Company: Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Therapy: Abiraterone acetate, a steroidal inhibitor of CYP17A

Disease: Prostate cancer

News: The EMA CHMP has recommended broadening the approval of abiraterone and prednisone to be used for treatment in combination with androgen deprivation therapy for newly diagnosed, hormone-sensitive metastatic prostate cancer. This recommendation is based on the results of the LATITUDE study, which showed that patients with high risk of relapse benefit from the addition of abiraterone to standard hormone therapy.

Looking forward: In 2017 we are seeing a number of important refinements to the treatment algorithm of prostate cancer, as novel therapies move up in the continuum of care. So now we're talking more about risk reduction for patients as opposed to salvage therapy for those who have exhausted all other options. Obviously, this has important implications for JNJ, which can now lay claim to a standard therapy option for patients at high risk for progression.

Dermira finds positive results in its phase 3 extension study

Company: Dermira, Inc. (DERM)

Therapy: Glycopyrronium tosylate, formulated into a once-daily topical wipe

Disease: Excessive sweat production

News: DERM presented findings from a phase 3, open-label extension study called ARIDO, representing an overall update to results seen in the ATMOS-1 and -2 studies from 2016. After an additional 44 weeks of use, DERM found that few patients discontinued due to adverse events. Meanwhile, around 63% of patients saw at least 2 grade improvement in the hyperhidrosis disease severity scale, and mean sweat production was reduced substantially.

Looking forward: Though not debilitating, hyperhidrosis can be embarrassing and annoying for patients, with few treatment options. It is quite important for DERM's roadmap to have long-term evidence of safety and efficacy as it moves to the FDA, and ARIDO would appear to present this for the company. With these findings, I would expect to see a filing for approval in the near future.

