Entercom: Tune In For 30% Upside From Transformative Merger

Entercom Communications (ETM) is a few months away from consummating a transformative merger with CBS Radio. Post transaction, Entercom, which today is a small cap with little coverage, will be the clear no. 2 national broadcaster, be well capitalized and large enough for institutional investors to notice. I model fair value at $15, based on 9x EV/EBITDA and $420m pro-forma EBITDA; upside is 30%. A bit of pragmatism though is required in putting on the trade - management forecasts are out of date and too high, and the final terms of the deal are not yet finalized; nevertheless, I am happy to start building a position in a stock whose returns over the next year will be determined by the success of the deal, and therefore largely uncorrelated with the broader market.

A deal that makes strategic sense

In February 2017 CBS Corp. (CBS) and Entercom announced a tax free transaction to merge the radio assets of CBS with Entercom. The new entity would retain the Entercom name and be led by Entercom management, but CBS shareholders would own 72% of the stock. The deal is expected to close in the 4th quarter.

In a segment on September 15th, CNBC’s James Cramer highlighted the attractiveness of radio as a medium. Even while the broader media industry appears to be struggling to retain relevance for both audiences and advertisers, radio has continued to enjoy the highest reach. Listenership has remained stable and evenly spread across demographic target groups.

It is easy to understand why this may be so – for instance, commuters in cars tend to have the radio on; they’re not bypassing the linear broadcast and skipping over ads with their DVR or cutting the cord and logging onto Netflix. Instead, they’re cursing the traffic, passing their boredom by singing along to Taylor Swift, praying the driver of the car next to them can’t see their lips moving. The bulk of this is still good’ol linear free-to-air AM and FM radio. Neither video, nor Facebook or Hulu, have yet killed the radio star.

Through combining the assets of ETM and CBS, Entercom will become a very strong #2 in the US market after iHeartMedia (OTCPK:IHRT), operating in all of the top 10 and 23 of the top 25 markets. It will operate the leading sports platform (broadcasting over 4,000 live games per year), news/talk radio and be a leading creator of live original events (similar to LiveNation). The increased scale of the combined entity should allow ETM to offer a core compelling proposition to national advertisers, as well as reduce costs through leveraging enhanced scale.

Management has targeted synergies of $25m annually; in my view this may prove overly conservative. At only 2% of the combined cost base, the target doesn’t appear too demanding. Considering that radio was a low priority for CBS, the likely duplication of multiple functions and the ability to leverage content over a larger base, I find it quite conceivable that synergies could be substantially higher.

Mechanics of the deal

CBS will announce a tender offer whereby CBS class-B shareholders will be able to exchange their CBS shares for 104.6 million shares of unlisted CBS Radio (101.4m new shares issued, and 3.2m issued to staff); immediately thereafter, CBS Radio will merge with ETM on a 1-for-1 basis. The exchange ratio in the tender offer will be determined as the ratio of the 3-day VWAP before the closing date. The ratio will however be subject to a cap, in order to protect CBS shareholders in the event of a collapse in ETM during the offer period. Should not all shares be tendered for, the remainder will be distributed pro-rata to shareholders. The final terms of the offer have not yet been announced.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, in particular clearance by the FCC (station ownership concentration) and the DOJ (antitrust). ETM and CBS have identified 19 radio stations that will be divested in order to remain compliant. Management remains confident they will receive clearance in time for a Q4 closure, and I think that is realistic.

The deal is subject to a shareholder vote on both sides, but since both companies have controlling shareholders, this of academic interest only.

Profitability appears to have deteriorated since the deal was announced

In management’s original presentation after the deal was consummated, combined pro-forma EBITDA was $493million. The combined company projections in the S4 also appear to have been prepared with reference to the 2016 management accounts and forecasts from CBS that now appear optimistic. This is a little concerning, since most public commentary still seems anchored to a $500m EBITDA level.

Past Twelve Month Pro-Forma EBITDA Entercom 106.4 1H17 & 2H16 CBS 297.6 1H17 & 2H16 Divestitures - 36.0 Pro-forma for FY16 Synergy 25.0 Management target Pro-forma 393.0

Original management forecasts 2016 2017 2018 2019 Revenue 1,694 1,732 1,788 1,833 EBITDA 469 485 542 582 Revenue growth 2.2% 3.2% 2.5% EBITDA margin 27.7% 28.0% 30.3% 31.8%

The vast bulk of deterioration has been due to a decline in revenue at CBS Radio (costs have remained largely in line), despite expectations for a 2% gain in 2017 at the time of the deal. I think it is conceivable that some of the negative delta can be ascribed to distraction related to the spin and merger; however, there can be little argument that the business is facing serious headwinds.

Revenue could pick up from a low base in 2018 aided by political advertising linked to congressional elections, and margins could find support from synergies; however, management’s original 2018 EBITDA forecast now looks to imply ~30% growth from 2017, which is in my view a stretch too far. I offer my own rough forecasts below:

Alternative forecast 2016 2017 2018 2019 Revenue 1,694 1,677 1,719 1,753 EBITDA 469 419 456 491 Revenue growth -1.0% 2.5% 2.0% EBITDA margin 27.7% 25.0% 26.5% 28.0%

Valuation though is still in favor

Upon completion of the deal, ETM will be the only pure-play radio broadcaster with a market cap exceeding $1bn. For investors looking for exposure to the sector, ETM offers scale, but without the balance sheet problems of iHeartMedia or Cumulus (CMLS). These dynamics point to a premium multiple; however, the ongoing EBITDA erosion and disconnect from management guidance necessitates some conservatism. Peer group multiples range between 8-10x. Television broadcasters tend towards the lower end, while the radio broadcasters tend towards the higher end.

EV/EBITDA Radio Broadcasters iHeartMedia Inc 11.1 Townsquare Media Inc - Cl A 6.9 Cumulus Media Inc-Cl A 11.4 Live Nation Entertainment In 11.2 Average Radio & Events 10.1 Television Broadcasters Nexstar Media Group Inc-Cl A 10.6 Sinclair Broadcast Group -A 7.9 Tribune Media Co - A 10.5 Tegna Inc 7.2 Gray Television Inc 7.5 Average TV 8.3

Fair value for ETM could therefore be between $12-18, with my target set at $15, representing 30% upside. This payoff looks pleasingly asymmetric – at the low end, the trade is OK, at the high end it is fantastic.

Target valuation EBITDA 420.0 Author's FY17 forecast rounded EV/EBITDA 9.0 Target multiple based on peers EV 3,780.0 Net debt (1,594.0) From presentation; adjusted for $265m proceeds from divestitures Equity value 2,186.0 Share count 145.4 Shares in issue post merger Per share 15.0 Market price 11.6 Upside 30%

Despite the imminent catalyst, strategic rationale for the deal, likely institutional interest and compelling valuation, I would be hesitant to build too large a position until the deal terms are finalized and management’s EBITDA forecasts are revised.

As always, do your own work, form your own conclusions, and size appropriately.

