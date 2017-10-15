Dividend Income Update: September 2017

Here we are once again. Our favorite time when we get to tally up our passive income earned from the previous month. It should come as no surprise that as dividend income investors we all covet those end of quarter months as they tend to be our highest payouts throughout the year.

Looking back at the last nine months of 2017, we've seen no shortage of potential monkey wrenches thrown at this market yet it continues to chug along. It just goes to show the old adage of staying in the market reigns supreme as calls for a correction have been blaring for several years with nothing to show for it. I guess what I'm trying to say is not to fear a correction but simply accept it, as it is part of investing. This is true for all asset classes whether you hold precious metals, real estate, stocks, bonds and even cryptocurrencies. Prices and values rise and fall and it's folly to think anyone can outsmart a marketplace. At best, you can get lucky with your timing but that's all it is. Luck. Personally, I'm continuing to make investments every month as I always have been doing. Even with the market at all-time highs, there are many quality dividend paying stocks trading at much more attractive prices and yields as of late. That's where I buy. I look for the unloved stocks that can continue to pay out dividends and simply grow my passive income stream one share and one dollar at a time. Over a decade or two or three even, it can add up to some serious "coin." With that being said, let's take a look at my September 2017 dividend totals.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $668.52, up from $457.69, an increase of 46.1% from September of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $154.87, up from $81.42, an increase of 90.2% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $44.03, down from $44.96, a year-over-year decrease of -2.1%.

Grand total for the month of September: $867.42, an increase of 48.5% from September 2016.

Brokerage Account

Year to date dividends: $3,490.16

Date Description Symbol Amount 09/01/2017 DIVIDEND:GWW GWW $18.74 09/01/2017 DIVIDEND:BMS BMS $10.79 09/01/2017 DIVIDEND:AFL AFL $76.82 09/01/2017 DIVIDEND:WFC WFC $16.26 09/01/2017 DIVIDEND:PFE PFE $3.52 09/06/2017 DIVIDEND:SO SO $63.32 09/06/2017 DIVIDEND:UL UL $8.41 09/07/2017 DIVIDEND:ADM ADM $58.27 09/08/2017 DIVIDEND:AMGN AMGN $2.30 09/11/2017 DIVIDEND:EMR EMR $38.76 09/12/2017 DIVIDEND:MMM MMM $29.07 09/12/2017 DIVIDEND:JNJ JNJ $37.42 09/14/2017 DIVIDEND:TEVA TEVA $8.33 09/15/2017 DIVIDEND:ED ED $50.90 09/15/2017 DIVIDEND:DOV DOV $21.74 09/15/2017 DIVIDEND:KHC KHC $36.21 09/18/2017 DIVIDEND:VFC VFC $23.55 09/18/2017 DIVIDEND:MCD MCD $26.86 09/20/2017 DIVIDEND:D D $51.60 09/28/2017 DIVIDEND:TROW TROW $2.92 09/28/2017 DIVIDEND:GILD GILD $2.60 09/29/2017 DIVIDEND:PEP PEP $20.49 09/29/2017 DIVIDEND:BDX BDX $15.22 09/29/2017 DIVIDEND:ALLE ALLE $4.53 09/29/2017 DIVIDEND:IR IR $39.89 Total: $668.52

ROTH Account

Year to date dividends: $1,415.35

Date Description Symbol Amount 09/01/2017 DIVIDEND:PFE PFE $2.88 09/06/2017 DIVIDEND:UL UL $42.74 09/11/2017 DIVIDEND:EMR EMR $27.10 09/12/2017 DIVIDEND:MMM MMM $11.54 09/12/2017 DIVIDEND:JNJ JNJ $7.49 09/15/2017 DIVIDEND:KHC KHC $22.28 09/18/2017 DIVIDEND:VFC VFC $17.35 09/18/2017 DIVIDEND:MCD MCD $10.63 09/29/2017 DIVIDEND:PEP PEP $12.86 Total: $154.87

IRA Account

Year to date dividends: $492.96

Date Description Symbol Amount 09/29/2017 DIVIDEND:LTC LTC $1.94 09/29/2017 DIVIDEND:VTR VTR $42.09 Total: $44.03

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your September dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above