Dividend Income Update: September 2017

Here we are once again. Our favorite time when we get to tally up our passive income earned from the previous month. It should come as no surprise that as dividend income investors we all covet those end of quarter months as they tend to be our highest payouts throughout the year.

Looking back at the last nine months of 2017, we've seen no shortage of potential monkey wrenches thrown at this market yet it continues to chug along. It just goes to show the old adage of staying in the market reigns supreme as calls for a correction have been blaring for several years with nothing to show for it. I guess what I'm trying to say is not to fear a correction but simply accept it, as it is part of investing. This is true for all asset classes whether you hold precious metals, real estate, stocks, bonds and even cryptocurrencies. Prices and values rise and fall and it's folly to think anyone can outsmart a marketplace. At best, you can get lucky with your timing but that's all it is. Luck. Personally, I'm continuing to make investments every month as I always have been doing. Even with the market at all-time highs, there are many quality dividend paying stocks trading at much more attractive prices and yields as of late. That's where I buy. I look for the unloved stocks that can continue to pay out dividends and simply grow my passive income stream one share and one dollar at a time. Over a decade or two or three even, it can add up to some serious "coin." With that being said, let's take a look at my September 2017 dividend totals.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $668.52, up from $457.69, an increase of 46.1% from September of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $154.87, up from $81.42, an increase of 90.2% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $44.03, down from $44.96, a year-over-year decrease of -2.1%.

Grand total for the month of September: $867.42, an increase of 48.5% from September 2016.

Brokerage Account

Year to date dividends: $3,490.16

Date

Description

Symbol

Amount

09/01/2017

DIVIDEND:GWW

GWW

$18.74

09/01/2017

DIVIDEND:BMS

BMS

$10.79

09/01/2017

DIVIDEND:AFL

AFL

$76.82

09/01/2017

DIVIDEND:WFC

WFC

$16.26

09/01/2017

DIVIDEND:PFE

PFE

$3.52

09/06/2017

DIVIDEND:SO

SO

$63.32

09/06/2017

DIVIDEND:UL

UL

$8.41

09/07/2017

DIVIDEND:ADM

ADM

$58.27

09/08/2017

DIVIDEND:AMGN

AMGN

$2.30

09/11/2017

DIVIDEND:EMR

EMR

$38.76

09/12/2017

DIVIDEND:MMM

MMM

$29.07

09/12/2017

DIVIDEND:JNJ

JNJ

$37.42

09/14/2017

DIVIDEND:TEVA

TEVA

$8.33

09/15/2017

DIVIDEND:ED

ED

$50.90

09/15/2017

DIVIDEND:DOV

DOV

$21.74

09/15/2017

DIVIDEND:KHC

KHC

$36.21

09/18/2017

DIVIDEND:VFC

VFC

$23.55

09/18/2017

DIVIDEND:MCD

MCD

$26.86

09/20/2017

DIVIDEND:D

D

$51.60

09/28/2017

DIVIDEND:TROW

TROW

$2.92

09/28/2017

DIVIDEND:GILD

GILD

$2.60

09/29/2017

DIVIDEND:PEP

PEP

$20.49

09/29/2017

DIVIDEND:BDX

BDX

$15.22

09/29/2017

DIVIDEND:ALLE

ALLE

$4.53

09/29/2017

DIVIDEND:IR

IR

$39.89

Total: $668.52

ROTH Account

Year to date dividends: $1,415.35

Date

Description

Symbol

Amount

09/01/2017

DIVIDEND:PFE

PFE

$2.88

09/06/2017

DIVIDEND:UL

UL

$42.74

09/11/2017

DIVIDEND:EMR

EMR

$27.10

09/12/2017

DIVIDEND:MMM

MMM

$11.54

09/12/2017

DIVIDEND:JNJ

JNJ

$7.49

09/15/2017

DIVIDEND:KHC

KHC

$22.28

09/18/2017

DIVIDEND:VFC

VFC

$17.35

09/18/2017

DIVIDEND:MCD

MCD

$10.63

09/29/2017

DIVIDEND:PEP

PEP

$12.86

Total: $154.87

IRA Account

Year to date dividends: $492.96

Date

Description

Symbol

Amount

09/29/2017

DIVIDEND:LTC

LTC

$1.94

09/29/2017

DIVIDEND:VTR

VTR

$42.09

Total: $44.03

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your September dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above

